Look: 'Falling for Christmas' poster teases Lindsay Lohan romantic comedy
"Falling for Christmas," a new holiday romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet, is coming to Netflix in November.
A.V. Club
Ti West is making so many of those X movies that he's turning to the internet to cast extras
Ti West is pretty busy these days. After shooting throwback slasher X and finding himself hanging around in New Zealand with a film crew ready to get to work on another project during the pandemic, West immediately started filming X’s prequel, the upcoming Pearl. Not content just to have these two movies out in the same year, West then announced—before the second installment even premiered—that he’s already making the final part of his trilogy, MaXXXine.
New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)
Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lou'
A new period drama and young adult novel adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
Emancipation: Will Smith's First Movie Since Oscars Slap Set for December Release on Apple TV+ — Watch Trailer
The trailer for Will Smith‘s first movie since the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap has arrived. Apple TV+ on Monday announced that slave drama Emancipation will be available to stream on Friday, Dec. 9, one week after its limited theatrical release (on Dec. 2). Inspired by a true story and directed by Antonine Fuqua (Training Day), the film stars the embattled Oscar winner as an enslaved man who “embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family,” according to the official logline. You can watch the first teaser trailer below. The news of Emancipation‘s release comes a little more than two...
The 13 Spookiest Shows and Movies We’re Most Excited for This October
When it comes to most holidays, special shows and movies aren’t required. But Halloween isn’t most holidays. Halloween needs spooky shows and movies like Michael Myers needs a giant knife. And this year, our favorite streaming services have really stepped up to the plate. We could have highlighted...
How to Watch ‘Smile': Is Paramount’s New Horror Movie Streaming?
Paramount’s new original horror movie, about a “Ring”-style curse that passes from one person to another and involves horribly violent deaths and – surprise! – a big wide grin on your face, is here, just in time for spooky season. “Smile,” which stars Sosie Bacon and Kyle Gallner and just had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin before opening this Friday (September 30), is super creepy and unsettling.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has A Full-Length Trailer, And We Finally Get A Look At The New Suit
"We know what you whisper: 'They have lost their protector; now is our time to strike.'"
‘Funny’, ‘punchy, ‘a gorgeous writer’: the best Australian books out in October
Things just happen to Brigid Delaney. In her weekly column for the Guardian, which just wrapped last week, she wrote about how a python resolved her feud with P!nk; how Russell Crowe helped her find her laptop; how she ended up with a fridge in her bedroom and a fatberg in her sink; how her toilet seat was stolen. Two thoughts about that, from (full disclosure) a friend: these stories are only half of the store Brigid has; and despite, or perhaps because of, the chaos of her daily life, she is one of the wisest people you will meet.
Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
theplaylist.net
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: ‘The Witcher’ Star Freya Allan Joins Cast Of Upcoming Film
Last month, it was revealed announced that Owen Teague would star in a new “Planet Of The Apes” movie for 20th Century Studios. Now, Deadline reports that “The Witcher” star Freya Allan joins Teague in the film’s cast, and the film also has a new title: “Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.”
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
What order do I watch the ‘Halloween’ movies in?
(NEXSTAR) — It’s been 44 years since the horror classic “Halloween” was first released in 1978 — when the world got its first glimpse of one of cinema’s scariest boogeymen, the un-killable Michael Myers. As the franchise prepares to release its 13th installment, “Halloween Ends,” you may want to catch up with the story so far.
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Director Colin Trevorrow Thought Spielberg Classic “Unfranchisable”
Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion recently crossed the $1B mark at the global box office, one of only three films to hit that milestone since the start of the Covid pandemic, a feat all the more impressive considering that its director seems to have had some serious doubts about the viability of the franchise from the start.
digitalspy.com
Cloverfield to get a new movie from I Came By director
Cloverfield's planned upcoming sequel has found a director in the helmer of Netflix's I Came By. Deadline reports that Paramount, buoyed by its success with Top Gun: Maverick and the Sonic the Hedgehog films, is looking to revive their recognisable science-fiction franchise name. Babak Anvari is directing with a script...
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Planning Screenings With Russo Brothers, Zack Snyder and George RR Martin at His Movie Theater
Earlier this week, filmmaker Kevin Smith reopened his childhood theater in New Jersey under the name of Smodcastle Cinemas. Smith announced the deal back in August, and has big plans for the moviehouse, which includes a merch store in the lobby, a "film school camp" for young, aspiring filmmakers, and of course, plenty of special screenings of cult classics, including Smith's own movies, complete with Q&A sessions, special events, and marathons. He has already screened Clerks III at the former Atlantic Moviehouse, and the first big View Askew event coming to the newly-renamed Smodcastle Cinemas will be a screening of Tusk next month, which will be preceded by a taping of Hollywood Babble-On, and followed by a Q&A.
The best movies worth seeing in theaters right now, from 'The Woman King' to 'Barbarian'
Movie theaters are facing a lack of major tentpole releases, but there are still movies you should check out.
Popculture
'Kung Fu Panda 4' Details Revealed
Fans were caught by surprise this summer when Dreamworks announced Kung Fu Panda 4 — a belated sequel to the media franchise that began way back in 2008. The movie is reportedly in production now and is scheduled to premiere in theaters in 2024. Dreamworks confirmed that Jack Black will reprise his role as the voice of Po Ping.
