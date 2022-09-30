UK newspaper The Mirror has apologised for its “terrible error” after mistakenly including a picture of the wrong person in a story about the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. After the newspaper published a story about the politician’s mini-budget last week, it took Kwarteng himself to point out on social media, “That isn’t me.” Unfortunately for The Mirror, the error occurred on the first day of Black History Month in the UK, and it had to apologise swiftly for its mistake in posting instead a picture of Bernard Mensah, the president of international for Bank of America. An hour after the...

