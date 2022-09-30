Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Lemonade leans on Aviva to bring its next-gen insurance platform to the UK
Lemonade, for the uninitiated, emerged into the trillion-dollar insurance space back in 2015, with a new take on how consumers should be able to buy insurance. Mobile-first and AI-powered automation for registering and filing claims was the name of the game, versus dusty old brokers and bureaucracy. On top of...
2022 World Cup: French cities to protest Qatar human rights record, environmental impact with big screen bans
Several French cities will boycott the World Cup in Qatar by not showing matches on big screens or hold fan zones in protest of its human rights record and environmental impact.
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
How Short Film ‘Kilian’s Game’ Showcases New Creators and Film Techniques at Sony
A short film created as part of a project to showcase Sony technology’s capabilities is already changing how the company makes content. Noir-inspired “Killian’s Game” was the first project to come out of the Sony Content Technology Strategy Committee, a group of around 100 people “and growing,’ according to Daniel De La Rosa, VP of Post Production at Sony Picture Entertainment. Behind-the-scenes up-and-coming Hollywood creators worked on the projects and the nine-minutes packs in new filmmaking techniques developed by combining creators’ ideas with Sony Group’s multifaceted technologies. “There have always been requests from the R&D teams to visit sets because it helps them...
getnews.info
AVRillo ranked among the Best UK Conveyancers
AVRillo is an award-winning conveyancing services provider serving residential and commercial clients in London. AVRillo has become one of the top-rated conveyancing lawyers providing firms in the UK due to their hard work, organized approach to solving matters, and passionate lawyers who are there to help out the clients. It is due to this approach that they have been able to make a name for themselves. They have also been ranked as Top 100 Best Workplaces’, ranked 7th in the UK’s Great Workplaces for Women, UK’s Best Trainer, and overall Best UK Conveyancers.
Digital Trends
Dead Space remake gameplay trailer showcases an enhanced horror experience
We finally got a glimpse of what’s to come with the new remake of the original Dead Space, simply titled Dead Space. The new trailer showcases a vastly upgraded game engine using the Frostbite engine and all-new gameplay improvements. Rumblings of a Dead Space remake started in 2021, as...
BBC
Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run
A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening". Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday. He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential...
U.K.・
A global revamp of waste management could significantly reduce emissions: report
Story at a glance A new report from the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives found transitioning countries to zero-waste pathways can significantly reduce emissions. Better waste management strategies include increased composting and greater investment in recycling. According to authors, past initiatives aimed at combating climate change have largely ignored waste industry reforms. Broad adoption of…
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
Co-founder of collapsed energy firm Bulb hopes to expand battery business
Loss-making venture led by Amit Gudka eyes continent as countries move towards using renewable power
Digital Trends
How to get Star Coins fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley
If you’ve spent any time with Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re certain to have noticed that everything is, well, very expensive. Between upgrading various structures, purchasing furniture and clothes, and buying materials and items for the game’s myriad quests, you’re likely to be feeling the impact pretty hard in your wallet. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to build up a nice collection of Star Coins, and we’ve compiled a list for you to peruse here so that you can decide which method works best for you.
RTL to Retain French Channel M6 Stake After Failed TF1 Merger
French broadcaster Groupe M6 is no longer up for sale. RTL Group has decided to keep its near-controlling stake in the French commercial channel after fielding offers for M6 following a planned merger between the French channel and competitor TF1 falling apart amid antitrust concerns.More from The Hollywood ReporterRTL Puts French Channel M6 Up for Sale After Failed TF1 MergerFrench TV Merger Called Off After Antitrust ProbeExecutive Shake-Up at German TV Giant RTL as Co-CEO Resigns RTL Group said it received “several financially attractive offers” for its 48.3 per cent shareholding in Groupe M6. But after testing the market, Thomas Rabe, CEO...
Digital Trends
Phantom Hellcat turns Devil May Cry into a theatrical production
“We wanted to make a game like what we played in our youth,” said Ironbird Creations studio head Alex Godlewska, about its debut project Phantom Hellcat. Described in Ironbird’s promotional materials as “Devil May Cry meets Nier: Automata, with a twist,” Phantom Hellcat is a stylish action game being built in Krakow, Poland. It was shown off-site at this year’s Penny Arcade Expo in Seattle, where I had the chance to interview Godlewska. She describes Hellcat as “pure” by design, as it deliberately avoids the inclusion of heavy RPG elements like leveling up or Soulslike mechanics. Instead, the focus is on combat and traversal, which attempts to make the player feel like they’re always in full control.
“That Isn’t Me”: UK Chancellor Tells News Website It Has Picture Of Wrong Man
UK newspaper The Mirror has apologised for its “terrible error” after mistakenly including a picture of the wrong person in a story about the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. After the newspaper published a story about the politician’s mini-budget last week, it took Kwarteng himself to point out on social media, “That isn’t me.” Unfortunately for The Mirror, the error occurred on the first day of Black History Month in the UK, and it had to apologise swiftly for its mistake in posting instead a picture of Bernard Mensah, the president of international for Bank of America. An hour after the...
U.K.・
Digital Trends
New Ryzen 7000 motherboards are actually affordable, starting at $125
AMD and its partners have just unveiled a whole avalanche of budget-friendly B650 and B650E motherboards for the Ryzen 7000 processors. Made for the new AM5 socket, the boards will present an alternative to the already existing high-end X670/X670E. With motherboards from Asus, ASRock, MSI, Gigabyte, and Biostar set to...
Founding member of Disco Elysium studio claims core devs 'involuntarily' left the company
Martin Luiga asserts the dissolution of ZA/UM as a "cultural association" as distinct from ZA/UM the company.
Charity helping Ukrainians find UK hosts to scale back work
Exclusive: Refugees at Home says it is taking action as government scheme is unworkable
Digital Trends
Disney+ relaunches on PlayStation 5
One of the hottest streaming services is … once again … available on one of the hottest gaming consoles. That is, Disney+ can still be streamed on PlayStation 5 as part of a “relaunch,” Disney said today. (The same, too, goes for Star+ in Latin America.)
Digital Trends
Google Stadia’s dedicated community faces heartbreak amid service closure
The Google Stadia subreddit knew about the service’s shutdown just slightly ahead of the official announcement. Users had already been posting about the Stadia Store’s UI changes that day when somebody posted a screen they saw in the app about how the Stadia store was “now closed.” In a few minutes, the whole internet would know that Google had decided to shutter Stadia by January 18, 2023, and refund all hardware and game purchases.
