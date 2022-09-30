Read full article on original website
Related
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
NFL・
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
Ronda Rousey calls UFC fans bandwagon jumpers: “The second you’re not on top, you’re dead to them”
Ronda Rousey was undoubtedly the biggest star in the UFC between 2012 and 2015, but that hasn’t saved her from being largely dismissed by current fans several years after her dominant reign. In Ronda’s opinion, that highlights a key difference between MMA and WWE fans: MMA fans don’t respect their past legends like they should.
ComicBook
Wrestling Legend and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki Dead at Age 79
Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki, who was also a member of the House of Councilors and was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 79. The report comes from Yahoo! Japan, though there are no details on what led to his passing. Inoki was a huge influence in the world of wrestling, as he would help create New Japan Pro Wrestling and help build it to immense success, and would then battle Muhammad Ali in an unforgettable wrestler vs boxer match. Later he would face Ric Flair in North Korea in front of an immense crowd, and later he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Our thoughts are with Inoki's family and friends.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Laura Rutledge's Outfit Went Viral On Saturday Afternoon
ESPN's Laura Rutledge channeled some of her inner "Yellowstone" with her outfit on Saturday. On Twitter, one Rutledge's colleagues shared a photo of the SEC Network reporter, captioning the post:. "SEC Nation host/Yellowstone enthusiast." Rutledge even dropped a GIF from the critically acclaimed drama series in the replies. She didn't...
Video: Priscilla Chan horrified by bloody UFC action while husband Mark Zuckerberg has the time of his life
Much was made about Mark Zuckerberg’s “UFC debut” – but it may have been an inversely powerful experience for his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan who accompanied him Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211. Let me preface everything I’m about to say with this. I genuinely think...
Michael Bisping responds after Conor McGregor mocks him and other fighters for trying their hand at acting: “Why have you gotta throw shade my way?”
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has responded after Conor McGregor took aim at him for acting. ‘The Notorious’ is the biggest star in MMA history, and it’s not exactly close. His pay-per-view numbers with names such as Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz are some of the highest in combat sports history.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
ComicBook
Jury Rules in Favor of Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist in WWE and 2K Games Case
WWE and Take-Two just experienced an unexpected loss in court, as an Illinois federal jury has found in favor of Catherine Alexander in the trial over copyright infringement regarding Randy Orton's tattoos. The suit was filed in 2018, with Alexander saying that she owns the copyright to the designs used in Orton's tattoos in the WWE 2K video games. Alexander has been evidently tattooing Orton since 2003, and today the jury ruled in favor of the plating and against Take-Two, 2K Games, Visual Concepts Entertainment, and WWE (via @copyrightlately). You can find the post regarding the verdict below.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Think 1 Player Was Kicked out of the Jury
Rumors suggest that one 'Big Brother 24' jury member was kicked out of the jury house, and fans are starting to believe the speculation.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Hilarious Segment That Got Bob Backlund Removed From WWE Television
Kurt Angle's debut on the WWE main roster in Autumn 1999 was the beginning of one of the most impressive rookie years in WWE history. The Olympic Gold Medalist won both the WWE European and Intercontinental Championships mere months into his tenure before closing out his first year on the roster by winning the WWE Championship from The Rock at No Mercy 2000. However, one aspect of his legendary rookie year that many seem to forget was his brief time being managed by the legendary Bob Backlund.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes Sasha Banks And Naomi Broke Tradition With WWE Walkout
Sasha Banks and Naomi were set for a six-woman tag team main event on the May 16th, 2022, edition of "WWE Raw" they day they reportedly walked out of the company. As the show was starting, Banks and Naomi placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and left the building, after which they were suspended and their titles were vacated. Now, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has opened up about what he would have done if he was in Banks' and Naomi's shoes.
Logan Paul And Roman Reigns Face-To-Face Set For 10/7 WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown (10/7) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. - Roman Reigns and Logan Paul face-to-face. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Fans can check out results from the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown by clicking here.
Antonio Inoki: In Memoriam, 1943-2022
The Great Antonio Inoki has died (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images) Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling, who became one of the biggest pro wrestling stars in the history of Japan, died at the age of 79. In addition to his wrestling legacy, Inoki also fought Muhammad Ali in a match billed as "The War of the Worlds" in 1976.Antonio Inoki (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) Wrestlers and officials prepare soup noodles for homeless people at Shinjuku Central park in central Tokyo on December 28, 2009. The Inoki Genome Federation, led by Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Inoki, supplied soup noodles to more than 500 homeless persons.Antonio Inoki (TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki ( YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (KIM WON-JIN/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (STR/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)11
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Match Reportedly Being Discussed For Upcoming Premium Live Event
WWE Extreme Rules is the next premium live event on the company's calendar, and, while the card is building up, the WWE Unified Tag Team Champions The Usos are nowhere to be found on it. However, that may not be the case for much longer. A match involving Jimmy and Jey Uso is under consideration, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Officially Offers Contract To Top Independent Star
They’re interested. AEW has opened a lot of doors for wrestlers to be able to appear on a national stage for the first time in their careers. While WWE had long since been the only major game in the industry, the number of spots has since gone way up. There have been some very talented names filling those spots and now AEW is making an attempt to pick up another one.
