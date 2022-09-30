Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
Tassat wants to prove that blockchain technology should be boring. Its new product just recorded $800 million of transactions in a weekend
The fintech company Tassat launched its new blockchain product, the Digital Interbank Network, on Saturday, onboarding three banks and completing over $800 million in transactions during its first three official days of operation. While blockchain projects usually conjure ideas of decentralization, Tassat has taken a different approach. The New York-based...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Wallet MetaMask Introduces New Portfolio Manager Dapp
Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has introduced a new dapp that lets users check and manage their entire portfolio at once. Crypto Wallet MetaMask Has Launched A Beta Portfolio Dapp. As announced by the wallet in a blogpost, the new decentralized app (dapp) helps users monitor both their cryptocurrency and non-fungible...
NEWSBTC
CHREMACOIN (CRMC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CHREMACOIN (CRMC) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRMC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, CHREMA provides a new...
Expect a 'Long and Ugly" Recession, Says Expert Who Predicted 2008 Financial Crisis
Talk about a dire warning.
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK) Is Predicted To Become A Top Investment, Surpassing Cardano (ADA) And Dogecoin (DOGE)
Blockchain is a remarkable innovation and has been used in diverse ways since its launch. It also plays a vital role in the introduction of new initiatives, like Flasko, that are planning to take the world by storm. So, does Flasko have what it takes to follow the path of...
bitcoinist.com
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
blockchainmagazine.net
XDC Network Acquires $50 Million From LDA Capital to Foster Ecosystem
The XDC Network has utilized a portion of its token allocations to help secure a $50 million commitment from global alternative investment firm LDA Capital Limited. This will aid in developing and expanding Layer 2 projects across the XDC Ecosystem and enhance network adoption and utility. The XDC Network, introduced...
daystech.org
a ministry in the metaverse
The United Arab Emirates, which already boasts the world’s tallest skyscraper and has launched a daring Mars mission, now hopes to turn out to be a pioneer within the depths of the metaverse. In a challenge launched at Dubai’s gleaming Museum of the Future, it introduced that the UAE’s...
nftplazas.com
How to Purchase NFTs on Coinbase NFT Marketplace
Unlike cryptocurrencies, NFTs can’t be purchased on any open crypto market; you can either create one yourself by minting it on a blockchain or purchase it on a platform where it is listed for a fee. These particular platforms are called NFT marketplaces. There are few notable marketplaces on...
CoinDesk
Fintech App Eco to Convert User Balances From US Dollars to USDC
Fintech savings and spending app Eco plans to convert user account balances from U.S. dollars held at Prime Trust into USDC that will then be held at Zero Hash, a digital settlement service. Eco recently notified users of the planned move in a message and said new terms for conversion...
CoinDesk
Steve Cohen-Backed Firm Invests $10M in Web3 Game Marketplace AQUA
AQUA, a Web3 community platform for gamers, has launched its flagship marketplace for trading in-game assets. The startup also announced a $10 million investment from DIGITAL, an investment firm backed by Steve Cohen. The hedge fund billionaire owns the New York Mets baseball team, oversees Point72 Asset Management and has invested in crypto since 2018.
nftplazas.com
Christie’s Goes Fully On-Chain with NFT Marketplace Launch
Celebrated high-end auction house, Christie’s, has launched a fully on-chain NFT marketplace. Therefore, allowing the historic company to conduct its NFT business entirely on the Ethereum blockchain. Dubbed Christie’s 3.0, the new venture sees the storied auctioneer partner with 3 major Web3 firms, with NFT minting platform, Manifold, data...
cryptonewsz.com
Buy Oryen (ORY), Polkadot (DOT), Ripple (XRP), And Ethereum (ETH) To Become A Millionaire By 2023
Are you looking for some credible crypto investments that could fire your portfolio massively into profit? If you are, and if you dream of that one investment that could make you a millionaire, then you’re in the right place. While the crypto market has struggled somewhat recently, there’s still plenty of money to be made in the space.
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu’s $BONE Token Listed on Crypto Exchange With Over 3 Million Users
$BONE, one of the tokens that’s part of the meme-inspired crypto ecosystem Shiba Inu ($SHIB), has been lsted on popular cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx, offering its more than 3 million users access to the token. According to an announcement the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency trading platform published, it’s adding one trading...
coinjournal.net
CFTC charges Digitex founder over illegal crypto derivatives platform
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has brought charges against Adam Todd, the founder of crypto derivatives platform Digitex, according to court documents filed in a US court. The futures market regulator is suing Todd over his operating of an unregistered derivatives trading venue in violation of the Commodity Exchange...
coingeek.com
SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
coinjournal.net
Top NFT cryptocurrencies to watch in October as large corporations dig in
One of the markets that have a lot of potentials to take off in October is the NFTs market. That’s because some of the largest corporations in the world are getting into NFTs, and that means not just the potential for value growth but also FOMO. That’s why as we head into the new month, it makes sense to start scouting for top NFT cryptocurrencies that stand to make the most gains heading into the new month.
blockworks.co
What Is DeFi Credit? The Evolution of On-Chain Lending
Organizations such as Credix are working to bring real-world asset lending on-chain. On-chain lending is evolving at lightning speed. It was first introduced as a protocol-first innovation — largely unreliant on the organizational oversight seen in institutional lending. It quickly evolved from a means for anonymous parties to lend and borrow at their own rates to fully automated and decentralized overcollateralized lending protocols such as Aave and Compound.
cryptopotato.com
MetaMask Launches Portfolio Dapp to Improve Web 3 Experience
Popular Ethereum wallet MetaMask continues to evolve with new products and services, its latest being a portfolio decentralized application. On Sept. 28, the developer of the popular Web 3 wallet, ConsenSys, announced it was launching a beta portfolio viewer for users to aggregate their assets across multiple accounts and networks.
