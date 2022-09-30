ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
MARKETS
Fortune

Tassat wants to prove that blockchain technology should be boring. Its new product just recorded $800 million of transactions in a weekend

The fintech company Tassat launched its new blockchain product, the Digital Interbank Network, on Saturday, onboarding three banks and completing over $800 million in transactions during its first three official days of operation. While blockchain projects usually conjure ideas of decentralization, Tassat has taken a different approach. The New York-based...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Wallet MetaMask Introduces New Portfolio Manager Dapp

Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has introduced a new dapp that lets users check and manage their entire portfolio at once. Crypto Wallet MetaMask Has Launched A Beta Portfolio Dapp. As announced by the wallet in a blogpost, the new decentralized app (dapp) helps users monitor both their cryptocurrency and non-fungible...
COMPUTERS
NEWSBTC

CHREMACOIN (CRMC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CHREMACOIN (CRMC) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRMC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, CHREMA provides a new...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
blockchainmagazine.net

XDC Network Acquires $50 Million From LDA Capital to Foster Ecosystem

The XDC Network has utilized a portion of its token allocations to help secure a $50 million commitment from global alternative investment firm LDA Capital Limited. This will aid in developing and expanding Layer 2 projects across the XDC Ecosystem and enhance network adoption and utility. The XDC Network, introduced...
BUSINESS
daystech.org

a ministry in the metaverse

The United Arab Emirates, which already boasts the world’s tallest skyscraper and has launched a daring Mars mission, now hopes to turn out to be a pioneer within the depths of the metaverse. In a challenge launched at Dubai’s gleaming Museum of the Future, it introduced that the UAE’s...
MIDDLE EAST
nftplazas.com

How to Purchase NFTs on Coinbase NFT Marketplace

Unlike cryptocurrencies, NFTs can’t be purchased on any open crypto market; you can either create one yourself by minting it on a blockchain or purchase it on a platform where it is listed for a fee. These particular platforms are called NFT marketplaces. There are few notable marketplaces on...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Fintech App Eco to Convert User Balances From US Dollars to USDC

Fintech savings and spending app Eco plans to convert user account balances from U.S. dollars held at Prime Trust into USDC that will then be held at Zero Hash, a digital settlement service. Eco recently notified users of the planned move in a message and said new terms for conversion...
CELL PHONES
CoinDesk

Steve Cohen-Backed Firm Invests $10M in Web3 Game Marketplace AQUA

AQUA, a Web3 community platform for gamers, has launched its flagship marketplace for trading in-game assets. The startup also announced a $10 million investment from DIGITAL, an investment firm backed by Steve Cohen. The hedge fund billionaire owns the New York Mets baseball team, oversees Point72 Asset Management and has invested in crypto since 2018.
MARKETS
nftplazas.com

Christie’s Goes Fully On-Chain with NFT Marketplace Launch

Celebrated high-end auction house, Christie’s, has launched a fully on-chain NFT marketplace. Therefore, allowing the historic company to conduct its NFT business entirely on the Ethereum blockchain. Dubbed Christie’s 3.0, the new venture sees the storied auctioneer partner with 3 major Web3 firms, with NFT minting platform, Manifold, data...
BUSINESS
coinjournal.net

CFTC charges Digitex founder over illegal crypto derivatives platform

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has brought charges against Adam Todd, the founder of crypto derivatives platform Digitex, according to court documents filed in a US court. The futures market regulator is suing Todd over his operating of an unregistered derivatives trading venue in violation of the Commodity Exchange...
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
ECONOMY
coinjournal.net

Top NFT cryptocurrencies to watch in October as large corporations dig in

One of the markets that have a lot of potentials to take off in October is the NFTs market. That’s because some of the largest corporations in the world are getting into NFTs, and that means not just the potential for value growth but also FOMO. That’s why as we head into the new month, it makes sense to start scouting for top NFT cryptocurrencies that stand to make the most gains heading into the new month.
STOCKS
blockworks.co

What Is DeFi Credit? The Evolution of On-Chain Lending

Organizations such as Credix are working to bring real-world asset lending on-chain. On-chain lending is evolving at lightning speed. It was first introduced as a protocol-first innovation — largely unreliant on the organizational oversight seen in institutional lending. It quickly evolved from a means for anonymous parties to lend and borrow at their own rates to fully automated and decentralized overcollateralized lending protocols such as Aave and Compound.
CREDITS & LOANS
cryptopotato.com

MetaMask Launches Portfolio Dapp to Improve Web 3 Experience

Popular Ethereum wallet MetaMask continues to evolve with new products and services, its latest being a portfolio decentralized application. On Sept. 28, the developer of the popular Web 3 wallet, ConsenSys, announced it was launching a beta portfolio viewer for users to aggregate their assets across multiple accounts and networks.
SOFTWARE

