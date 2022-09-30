ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

CBS Denver

After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge

It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
DENVER, CO
K99

Let's Eat: Competitive Eater Coming to Loveland, Longmont and Greeley

You may not have heard of her, but she's bringing her crazy eating abilities to Northern Colorado. You may want to clear your calendar to attend one of these stops. She's famous for having eaten the entire menu at Panda Express, and she's doing a tour of Colorado that includes stops around the Fort Collins area. Who's in?
LONGMONT, CO
Estes Park, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Society
Estes Park, CO
Society
City
Estes Park, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
estesparknews.com

Fishing Line Cleanup At Lake Estes To Be Held On October 15

Who: Wandering Wildlife Society of the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition. What: Second Annual Fishing Line and Tackle Cleanup. When: Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Where: Lake Estes and Big Thompson River flowing adjacent to the lake. Meeting location: Fisherman’s Nook, near parking lot. After...
ESTES PARK, CO
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Old Elk Master's Blend Four Grain

Editor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by Old Elk. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

How Do You Dispose of an American Flag in Northern Colorado

Now that summer is officially over, many of us are putting away the outdoor decor. If you have been flying an American Flag and realize it looks a little worn, read on. It may need to be retired and there is a mostly unknown, correct way to do that. Just throwing it in the garbage is seen as highly disrespectful.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Loveland shuts down 50 homeless camps, closes King's Crossing

Loveland shuts down more than 50 camps for people experiencing homelessness. The city says the camps were removed from the King’s Crossing Natural Area. The closures, which happened Friday, are the city’s latest effort to enforce its emergency outdoor camping ban that targets the homeless. The city’s parks and rec director says they offered temporary housing and storage for valuables as well as other services to those who were forced out of the 13-acre nature area. Kings Crossing remains closed until further notice so parks and rec crews can clean up damage left behind.
5280.com

The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?

Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

2 found dead in Loveland home

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police said there is no known threat to the public after two people were found dead in a Loveland home Monday morning. The Loveland Police Department said around 8:30 a.m., a relative asked officers to conduct a welfare check at a home on Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. The victims were a 67-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. Their names have not yet been released.
LOVELAND, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
COLORADO STATE

