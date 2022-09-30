Read full article on original website
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to see
(Denver, CO) Elk mating season is in full swing. And there are lots of opportunities to see the elk rut throughout the Rocky Mountains. The elk rut lasts from late September to mid-October in Estes Park. Hundreds of elk will bugle, fight, court and mate.
After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge
It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
Let’s Eat: Competitive Eater Coming to Loveland, Longmont and Greeley
You may not have heard of her, but she's bringing her crazy eating abilities to Northern Colorado. You may want to clear your calendar to attend one of these stops. She's famous for having eaten the entire menu at Panda Express, and she's doing a tour of Colorado that includes stops around the Fort Collins area. Who's in?
‘Save The Poudre’ Promotes Nature-Based Solution To End Poudre River Dam Battle
After nearly 20 years of intense battle that has paralyzed water supply planning in Northern Colorado, ‘Save The Poudre’ has adopted a new United Nations-based model that could both restore the Cache la Poudre River and allow city agencies to meet their water needs. Called “Nature-Based Solutions”, the...
Fishing Line Cleanup At Lake Estes To Be Held On October 15
Who: Wandering Wildlife Society of the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition. What: Second Annual Fishing Line and Tackle Cleanup. When: Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Where: Lake Estes and Big Thompson River flowing adjacent to the lake. Meeting location: Fisherman’s Nook, near parking lot. After...
Larimer County Drops $9 Million to Turn Loveland Ranch Into Open Space
Not far from the area of the famed Dam Store, outside of Loveland, over 1,500 in acreage for open space use has been put under contract. Many will breathe a sigh of relief, as this land could have been developed for residential, or even (at one point) a concert venue.
The Least Expensive Home In Larimer County Is A Mountain Paradise
How cool would it to be to live in a place that feels like you're on a vacation? I know I know, a place like that is going to be ridiculously expensive but in this particular case, that's not the case at all. I am not including manufactured homes, over...
This is One of the Most Expensive Homes Listed in Fort Collins
If you had a choice while living in the Choice City, chances are you might want to live in a home that has it all. Lakefront property, beach access, a home theater, a walk-out basement, a swimming pool, a hot tub, and pretty much anything else you could possibly imagine.
Whiskey Review: Old Elk Master’s Blend Four Grain
How Do You Dispose of an American Flag in Northern Colorado
Now that summer is officially over, many of us are putting away the outdoor decor. If you have been flying an American Flag and realize it looks a little worn, read on. It may need to be retired and there is a mostly unknown, correct way to do that. Just throwing it in the garbage is seen as highly disrespectful.
No Appointment Needed Passport Processing for One Day Only in Fort Collins Oct 8
Getting a passport can definitely be a hassle. For five hours, on a Saturday, Larimer County is going to help you out, if you need one. Taking time of from work to get your passport processed has be in the top 5 of worst reasons to take time off. Using up some of your Saturday can make the process less stressful.
Loveland shuts down 50 homeless camps, closes King’s Crossing
Loveland shuts down more than 50 camps for people experiencing homelessness. The city says the camps were removed from the King’s Crossing Natural Area. The closures, which happened Friday, are the city’s latest effort to enforce its emergency outdoor camping ban that targets the homeless. The city’s parks and rec director says they offered temporary housing and storage for valuables as well as other services to those who were forced out of the 13-acre nature area. Kings Crossing remains closed until further notice so parks and rec crews can clean up damage left behind.
Freeze, snow? Here’s what October could bring to metro Denver
If history says anything about temperatures during October, then it is time to say so long to 90-degree days in Denver.
Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado This Week
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
2 found dead in Loveland home
LOVELAND, Colo. — Police said there is no known threat to the public after two people were found dead in a Loveland home Monday morning. The Loveland Police Department said around 8:30 a.m., a relative asked officers to conduct a welfare check at a home on Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. The victims were a 67-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. Their names have not yet been released.
Family sues after missing son found dead in lake
The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility.
3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Lafayette asked the public to avoid the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. the department tweeted the following:. “Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow,” the tweet reads.
