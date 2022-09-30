The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones – all entered the bear market this year, having lost about 23.5%, 30.8% and 19.8% so far this year (as of Sep 27, 2022). But the fourth quarter may not see such turbulent trading as it includes all-important holiday season. Over the past decade, the fourth quarter of the year has actually been the best for the stock market, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq up at least 4% on average, per a CNBC article.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO