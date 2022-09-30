Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Top-Ranked ETFs That Beat the Market in Q3
The third quarter was marked with heightened volatility and uncertainty for the stock markets. After logging the best month since July 2020, the Wall Street rally fizzled in August on aggressive Fed rate hike speculation. This has pushed the major indices to end the quarter with losses. While there have...
Zacks.com
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Near Highs in October
The stock market bounced back in the first two days of fourth quarter trading after a brutal end to the third period that saw the S&P 500 finish roughly 25% lower. Many of the same uncertainties remain, but investors have pushed 10-year U.S. Treasury yields back down to 3.6% from 4% on the hopes that the Fed will be able to cool inflation, alongside speculation about slowing economic growth and a flight to safety.
Zacks.com
Pre-Markets Onward and Upward!
Market indices continue their rally in today’s pre-market, following one of the single-best trading sessions of the year yesterday, which also happened to kick off calendar Q4 and was the first post-September trading day. The Dow currently looks to open nearly another +400 points higher, with the Nasdaq +230 and the S&P 500 +60 points. Scratching and clawing out of bear-market territory we are.
Zacks.com
ETF Asset Report of September
The month of September stuck to its ill-repute. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq Composite and the Russell 2000 lost about 8.6%, 8.3%, 9.1% and 8%, respectively, in past one month (as of Sep 30, 2022). The key reasons for such underperformance were the Fed’s indication that it will continue its steep rate hike momentum to contain inflation despite the economic growth concerns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
5 Top-Ranked Sector ETFs to Buy for Q4
The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones – all entered the bear market this year, having lost about 23.5%, 30.8% and 19.8% so far this year (as of Sep 27, 2022). But the fourth quarter may not see such turbulent trading as it includes all-important holiday season. Over the past decade, the fourth quarter of the year has actually been the best for the stock market, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq up at least 4% on average, per a CNBC article.
Zacks.com
What Slump? 4 Sector ETFs Up At Least 14% in Q3
The third quarter of 2022 has just wrapped up. The broader market posted a muted performance during this time frame mainly due to red-hot inflation, a super-hawkish Fed and the resultant rising-rate worries. Central banks around the world have been on this path in recent days to tame inflation. The...
Zacks.com
Best & Worst Performing ETFs of Q3 2022
The S&P 500 Index was down 5.3% in the third quarter, its third consecutive quarter of losses for the first time since the 2008-09 financial crisis. The Dow plunged 6.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.1%. Consumer Discretionary was the best performing sector with a gain of 3.6%, followed by...
Zacks.com
4 Best ETF Areas of Last Week That Are Up At Least 5%
Wall Street was downbeat last week. Each of the key equity gadgets — the S&P 500 (down 2.9%), the Dow Jones (down 2.9%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 2.7%) and the Russell 2000 (down 0.9%) — lost last week. Rising rate worries and recessionary fears were the key concerns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Defensive Sectors Likely to Shine for the Rest of 2022
September was historically known as the toughest month on Wall Street. This year, the performances of U.S. stock markets were more disappointing, courtesy of an ultra-hawkish Fed. The central bank has raised the benchmark lending rate by 3% year to date. However, the Fed has failed to cool 40-year high...
Zacks.com
Is WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
DLN - Free Report) made its debut on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 4th
HHS - Free Report) : This Texas-based data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days. Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus. Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc....
Zacks.com
Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) Hits New 52-Week High
PFIX - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 84.3% from its 52-week low of $37.38 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 3rd
CCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days. Coastal Financial Corporation Price and Consensus. Coastal Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Coastal Financial Corporation...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 3rd
CVE - Free Report) is an explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days. NIKE, Inc. (. NKE - Free Report) is an apparels and accessories company....
Zacks.com
2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Developed-World ETF & Large-Cap ETF
SPY - Free Report) added 2.6%, (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 4.4% higher on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
Zacks.com
3 Assets Kiyosaki Expects to Prosper Amid Recession Fears
A recession is knocking at the door. The rising cost of raw materials, energy and labor has catapulted inflation to highs not seen in a decade. Central banks across the world are hiking interest rates to tame inflation, hurting business prospects. In the near term, businesses will get squeezed between the high cost of materials and labor and the rising cost of capital. Going forward, rising prices of products are likely to hurt demand, thus adversely impacting revenues. With the majority of companies likely to face these adverse conditions, a recession is likely.
Zacks.com
Brookdale (BKD) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
Zacks.com
Company News for Oct 3, 2022
CCL - Free Report) plummeted 23.3% after it forecast a loss for the fourth quarter and a delayed return to profitability. NKE - Free Report) plunged 12.8% after it reported a 44% increase in inventories. Microsoft Corporation’s (. MSFT - Free Report) shares fell 1.9% on the broader tech...
Zacks.com
FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
FPAY - Free Report) closed at $1.86 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com
Is Hershey (HSY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
HSY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. Hershey is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 201 different companies and currently...
Comments / 0