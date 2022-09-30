Julia Jordan won her singles flight final, while Andjela Skrobonja and Dariya Detkovskaya won their doubles final at USD. Dariya Detkovskaya and Andjela Skrobonja were in action on Sunday morning as a doubles pair, looking to go an impressive 4-0 in doubles play over the course of the weekend. The duo had already taken down teams from the University of Arizona, North Texas and Iowa heading into Sunday’s final and were looking to beat a fourth power-five team on Sunday. The two Aztecs were able to earn their fourth win of the tournament, and in dominant fashion, 6-0. The duo defeated another Iowa team of Vipasha Mehra, and Daianne Hayashida to take the tournament’s inaugural doubles crown.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO