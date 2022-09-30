Read full article on original website
PHOTO OF THE MONTH: REMEMBERING 911 IN EL CAJON
October 4, 2022 (El Cajon) – Robert Gehr shot this dramatic photo of a massive flag hanging off El Cajon City Hall in memory of the 911 attacks, against the backdrop of the sunrise. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on...
La Mesa mayoral candidates 2022
Kristine Alessio is running in hopes of becoming La Mesa’s first woman mayor, challenging the current Mayor, Dr. Mark Arapostathis. She is a former La Mesa Councilwoman with a background in land use, law, business and community service. She holds degrees in philosophy and law, and she’s a La Mesa native who raised her daughter here. As a former City councilmember, she says she spearheaded some local initiatives including Term Limits, the Climate Action Plan, pension liability paydown plan, Smoke Free La Mesa ordinance and an Affordable Homes Bonus program.
Blessing of the Animals
October 4, 2022 (La Mesa) – United Church of Christ invites to join Pastor Kelly for a blessing of the animals on October 9 at 2 p.m. in Harry Griffen Park, next to the dog park. “Bring your beloved animal companion(s), be they fish or fowl, dog or cat,...
Steven Krueger
October 3, 2022 (Santee) -- Friends and relatives of Steven Krueger will host a memorial Sand Sculpture Build on Sunday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in his home community of Ocean Beach near the main lifeguard tower. The event will be led by award-winning master sand carvers of I.B. Posse, who will erect this memorial with the help of Steve’s family, friends and any community members who would like to participate.
San Diego County Supervisor candidate
October 4, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Amy Reichert is running for the 4th Supervisorial District seat currently held by board chairman Nathan Fletcher. She is a licensed investigator and pastor who founded Reopen San Diego, a nonprofit that fought against shutdowns of schools and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as vaccine mandates. She’s married with two sons. and calls herself a “Mom on a mission.”
Sportsman's Warehouse
October 3, 2022 (Santee) - Santee just got another nationally-known retailer that’s expected to attract loads of shoppers from all over the county. Sportsman’s Warehouse, a sporting goods chain based in Utah, held a soft opening Sept. 30, and will hold its grand opening Oct. 6-8. It’s the first store in the chain to open in San Diego County. The next closest stores are in Yuma, Az. and Murietta in Riverside County.
BOSTONIA LANGUAGE ACADEMY IN EL CAJON NAMED A CALIFORNIA DISTINGUISHED SCHOOL
April 3, 2018 (El Cajon) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson has announced that 287 elementary schools are being honored under the Distinguished Schools Program. That includes approximately 30 schools in San Diego County, but just one in East County: Bostonia Language Academy in the Cajon Union School District in El Cajon.
HAUNTING HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS
October 2, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Many family-friendly Halloween events are popping up throughout East County and will be available all throughout the month of October. In Downtown El Cajon, there will be the 10th annual Haunt Fest located on East Main Street from Magnolia to Avocado/Ballantyne...
SDSU WOMEN'S TENNIS WINS TWO FINALS ON SUNDAY
Julia Jordan won her singles flight final, while Andjela Skrobonja and Dariya Detkovskaya won their doubles final at USD. Dariya Detkovskaya and Andjela Skrobonja were in action on Sunday morning as a doubles pair, looking to go an impressive 4-0 in doubles play over the course of the weekend. The duo had already taken down teams from the University of Arizona, North Texas and Iowa heading into Sunday’s final and were looking to beat a fourth power-five team on Sunday. The two Aztecs were able to earn their fourth win of the tournament, and in dominant fashion, 6-0. The duo defeated another Iowa team of Vipasha Mehra, and Daianne Hayashida to take the tournament’s inaugural doubles crown.
