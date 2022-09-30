Read full article on original website
Lil Wayne Puts His Miami Mansion for Sale at $29 Million (PHOTOS)
Lil Wayne has put his Miami mansion on the market for an asking price of $29.5 million. On Tuesday (Sept. 27), TMZ revealed Lil Wayne is looking for a buyer for his posh abode on Allison Island in the swank neighborhood of La Gorce in North Beach of Miami. Tunechi had the home built in 2017.
techaiapp.com
Miami’s tallest tower will be home to Waldorf Astoria Residences – A Luxury Travel Blog
A spectacular 100-story high-rise is coming to Biscayne Boulevard, in the heart of Downtown Miami and just minutes away from the new Miami World Center. At 1,049 feet above the ground, it is set to become Miami’s tallest tower and will be home to an ultra-luxury development – the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami.
sflcn.com
Rita Marley Honored at National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica Performance in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – Not long after her husband’s death in May, 1981, Rita Marley re-launched her solo career. Working mainly with the Fabulous Five Band, she scored a number of hit songs that proved she was more than Bob Marley’s wife. Some of those tracks were put...
Click10.com
King tide injures 6 near Miami Beach pier
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An unexpected surge of water from king tides swept multiple people off a South Pointe Park sidewalk near the pier of Miami Beach and into the raging surf on Friday Morning. Around 10:45 a.m., six people were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami
Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 2, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida state Rep. Spencer Roach, U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Brendan McPherson, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation President and CEO Barry Gilway and Broward County Mayor Michael Udine. The full episode can be...
Six Injured After Massive Wave Slams Miami Beach Boardwalk
Six Miami Beach visitors were injured when a monster wave slammed into the boardwalk in the early hours of Friday morning. According to the NY Post, a shocking video revealed the moments when the wave crashed into Miami Beach’s South Pointe Park boardwalk. The massive wave sent several visitors into the water. It also dragged a couple of them out to sea. It was noted that at least two people went over a railing and into the Government Cut channel. The wave was also so strong that a man swept across the boardwalk.
New Asian-Cuban Restaurant Looks to Be Opening in Miami
Behind the project is Executive Chef Luis Pous
townandtourist.com
The 10 Best All-Inclusive Miami Resorts (with Prices)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Miami is defined by gorgeous beaches and tropical climate. Its wide array of activity and entertainment options attract millions of tourists each year. Miami is best known for...
Time For Battle: Red Bull Batalla USA Finals To Take Place In Miami
Red Bull Batalla, the world’s largest Spanish-language freestyle competition, will hold its USA National Finals in Miami on Oct. 8. The post Time For Battle: Red Bull Batalla USA Finals To Take Place In Miami appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
WSVN-TV
Several injured, hospitalized in Miami Beach due ocean surge at South Pointe Park
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive wave whipped across the sidewalk, near South Pointe Park, in Miami Beach. Miami Beach Fire Rescue raised two red flags with a high surf advisory in place until 8 p.m. and warning that it’s not safe to go into the water, Friday.
miamirealtors.com
MIAMI Members Help Hurricane Ian Victims!
MIAMI REALTORS® is incredibly grateful that Hurricane Ian spared widespread damage to the Miami metro area; however, we are equally saddened by the unimaginable suffering of our fellow Floridians. Volunteers Needed to Clean – If you would like to volunteer with hurricane cleanup efforts for the west coast of...
Click10.com
Fire erupts at building under construction in Miami’s Coconut Grove
MIAMI – Miami firefighters extinguished a large fire that erupted early Monday morning at a commercial building that is under construction in Coconut Grove. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the building off Commodore Place. Miami Fire Rescue officials said the flames started in the back of...
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez FLED Hurricane Ian To Attend Two Big Money Fundraisers In NYC
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez fled Hurricane Ian to attend two big money fundraisers in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking move was made earlier this week just as Florida was preparing for Hurricane Ian to hit its shores.According to The Post, Mayor Suarez was still in NYC on Wednesday afternoon when the deadly hurricane first made landfall and began its path of deadly destruction across the Sunshine State.Even more shocking are reports that Suarez apparently fired off a series of tweets ordering his own residents to “stay informed & stay safe” at the same time he was attending the...
howafrica.com
PHOTOS: Lil Wayne Puts His Miami Beach Mansion Up For Sale At $29.5M
Rapper, Lil Wayne has put his Miami Beach mansion up for sale after spending $17 million for the estate in 2018. According to a Tuesday, September 27 report by The Real Deal, the platinum-selling rapper listed the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom and two-half-bath home at 6480 Allison Road for $29.5 million, roughly 75 percent more than he paid for it four years ago.
WPBF News 25
Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County sending needed items to areas hit by hurricane
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County is collecting food and other critical supplies as they get ready to ship them to the areas hit hardest byHurricane Ian. The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, along with Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed, and Hands...
Dangerous mantis shrimp spotted near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian
Mantis shrimp, crustaceans with powerful limbs that can punch and pierce their prey, showed up near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian, a surfer says. Driving the news: A South Beach surfer warned on social media Wednesday that mantis shrimp were found as the hurricane plowed through the area. "If...
Click10.com
Floridians forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Ian are being welcomed in South Florida hotels
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, a Miami Beach hotel group announced that they are taking in hurricane evacuees for a discounted rate on Tuesday. As a result of the devastation of the catastrophic storm, South Beach Group Hotels is making rooms for...
Click10.com
Fire starts in University of Miami science classroom
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Coral Gables Fire Department responded to a blaze on the campus of the University of Miami. It happened Sunday afternoon after officials said a fire sparked in a science classroom. According to Coral Gables Fire, the building sprinkler system was able to put out...
WATCH: Tornado Flips Multiple Planes Near Fort Lauderdale Amid Hurricane Ian
The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Broward County, hundreds of miles from where the hurricane made landfall A tornado damaged multiple planes at a Broward County airport Tuesday night, hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall hundreds of miles away in southwest Florida. According to the Miami Herald, the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported that the twister passed over North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Tuesday night. Broward Mayor Michael Udine told the outlet that 30 planes and the main building were damaged. Just left North Perry Airport. No one...
