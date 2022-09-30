ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

King tide injures 6 near Miami Beach pier

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An unexpected surge of water from king tides swept multiple people off a South Pointe Park sidewalk near the pier of Miami Beach and into the raging surf on Friday Morning. Around 10:45 a.m., six people were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami Beach, FL
Real Estate
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
California State
Local
Florida Real Estate
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami Beach, FL
Entertainment
Miami Beach, FL
Business
southbeachtopchefs.com

Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami

Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 2, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida state Rep. Spencer Roach, U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Brendan McPherson, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation President and CEO Barry Gilway and Broward County Mayor Michael Udine. The full episode can be...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Six Injured After Massive Wave Slams Miami Beach Boardwalk

Six Miami Beach visitors were injured when a monster wave slammed into the boardwalk in the early hours of Friday morning. According to the NY Post, a shocking video revealed the moments when the wave crashed into Miami Beach’s South Pointe Park boardwalk. The massive wave sent several visitors into the water. It also dragged a couple of them out to sea. It was noted that at least two people went over a railing and into the Government Cut channel. The wave was also so strong that a man swept across the boardwalk.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Donald Trump
townandtourist.com

The 10 Best All-Inclusive Miami Resorts (with Prices)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Miami is defined by gorgeous beaches and tropical climate. Its wide array of activity and entertainment options attract millions of tourists each year. Miami is best known for...
MIAMI, FL
miamirealtors.com

MIAMI Members Help Hurricane Ian Victims!

MIAMI REALTORS® is incredibly grateful that Hurricane Ian spared widespread damage to the Miami metro area; however, we are equally saddened by the unimaginable suffering of our fellow Floridians. Volunteers Needed to Clean – If you would like to volunteer with hurricane cleanup efforts for the west coast of...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Private Beach#Real Estate Company#Barbecue Grill#Terrace#Housing List#Italian#Subzero Wolf
Click10.com

Fire erupts at building under construction in Miami’s Coconut Grove

MIAMI – Miami firefighters extinguished a large fire that erupted early Monday morning at a commercial building that is under construction in Coconut Grove. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the building off Commodore Place. Miami Fire Rescue officials said the flames started in the back of...
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez FLED Hurricane Ian To Attend Two Big Money Fundraisers In NYC

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez fled Hurricane Ian to attend two big money fundraisers in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking move was made earlier this week just as Florida was preparing for Hurricane Ian to hit its shores.According to The Post, Mayor Suarez was still in NYC on Wednesday afternoon when the deadly hurricane first made landfall and began its path of deadly destruction across the Sunshine State.Even more shocking are reports that Suarez apparently fired off a series of tweets ordering his own residents to “stay informed & stay safe” at the same time he was attending the...
MIAMI, FL
howafrica.com

PHOTOS: Lil Wayne Puts His Miami Beach Mansion Up For Sale At $29.5M

Rapper, Lil Wayne has put his Miami Beach mansion up for sale after spending $17 million for the estate in 2018. According to a Tuesday, September 27 report by The Real Deal, the platinum-selling rapper listed the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom and two-half-bath home at 6480 Allison Road for $29.5 million, roughly 75 percent more than he paid for it four years ago.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Click10.com

Fire starts in University of Miami science classroom

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Coral Gables Fire Department responded to a blaze on the campus of the University of Miami. It happened Sunday afternoon after officials said a fire sparked in a science classroom. According to Coral Gables Fire, the building sprinkler system was able to put out...
CORAL GABLES, FL
People

WATCH: Tornado Flips Multiple Planes Near Fort Lauderdale Amid Hurricane Ian

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Broward County, hundreds of miles from where the hurricane made landfall A tornado damaged multiple planes at a Broward County airport Tuesday night, hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall hundreds of miles away in southwest Florida. According to the Miami Herald, the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported that the twister passed over North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Tuesday night.  Broward Mayor Michael Udine told the outlet that 30 planes and the main building were damaged. Just left North Perry Airport. No one...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy