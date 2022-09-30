ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Daniel Rios scores 4 goals as Charlotte routs Philadelphia Union

Daniel Rios scored all four goals and Charlotte FC continued a strong late-season stretch by upsetting the visiting Philadelphia Union 4-0 on Saturday. Rios scored in the 24th, 54th and 72nd minutes and in extra time. His third goal came on a penalty kick. The outcome prevented the Union (18-5-10,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

