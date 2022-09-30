Read full article on original website
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
theprescotttimes.com
Your Yavapai College Soccer News
The red-hot Yavapai College women’s soccer team kept its perfect conference record intact on Saturday night in Prescott, Arizona, at Ken Lindley Field as the Roughriders defeated the GateWay Community College Geckos 5-2. On the season, the Roughriders are 7-4 overall (already matching last season’s win total) to go along with the aforementioned 6-0 conference record.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Williams, AZ: National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona confirms EF-1 tornado ripped through the Junipine Estates community.
Source: National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona (Information) Picture: National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona (Courtesy) Williams, Arizona: The National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado ripped through the Junipine Estates community on Monday, October 3rd, 2022. Picture: Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) According...
SignalsAZ
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
12news.com
Already? Flagstaff sees its first snow of the season
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monday was a wild weather day in the Grand Canyon State. It started with an EF-1 tornado that touched down north of Williams, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. And then, just days after the monsoon season was...
knau.org
Northern Arizona monsoon season wetter than average
Most of Northern Arizona saw an above-average monsoon season. The National Weather Service says the Flagstaff Airport received 10.63 inches of rain — about 3 inches more than usual — making it the 15th wettest season on record. Sunset Crater and Walnut Canyon national parks both report the...
theprescotttimes.com
Ranked Opponents Await YC Men’s Soccer
Tomorrow’s men’s and women’s soccer games at Ken Lindley Field have been moved to. Wednesday, October 5. Same time and same place. It’s the best sports month of the year across the country and the same goes for the Yavapai College men’s soccer team as it is set for great competition this week from the No. 7-ranked Arizona Western College Matadors (NJCAA DI) and No. 5-ranked Pima Community College Aztecs (NJCAA DII).
theprescotttimes.com
October 4, 2022
TPT Staff - October 4, 2022 0. The City of Prescott and their contractor, Fann Contracting, are working on Phase 1 of the Penn Avenue/Eastwood Drive Improvements Project. Phase 1 of...
knau.org
Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions. The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding could...
Tornado strikes in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon
Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.
12news.com
EF-1 tornado tears through northern Arizona community, NWS confirmed
WILLIAMS, Arizona — A tornado touched down north of Williams on Monday afternoon, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community, officials said. No injuries have been reported at this time. At 1:30 p.m. the Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) received reports of a weather-related event in the...
arizonasuntimes.com
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
12news.com
Missing Arizona hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail
60-year-old Kathleen Patterson has been missing since Sunday. There are no signs of foul play, officials say.
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Highway Reconstruction Project to Begin
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
theprescotttimes.com
US Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell
United States Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell. On September 28, 2022, a felony warrant was issued for Brandon Excell due to his involvement in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Today at approximately 3:30 PM, the United States Marshals located and arrested Excell in Phoenix for the above-listed warrant.
Authorities searching for 63-year-old man missing from Prescott campground for nearly a week
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing nearly a week ago at a campsite in Prescott. Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh, 63, was last seen on Sept. 29 after leaving his campground at Granite Basin Campground. The family of Stambaugh says he...
theprescotttimes.com
Construction On Penn Ave Starts Now
The City of Prescott and their contractor, Fann Contracting, are working on Phase 1 of the Penn Avenue/Eastwood Drive Improvements Project. Phase 1 of the project consists of water, sewer and storm drainage improvements along South Penn Avenue, from East Gurley Street to just south of the Hillcrest Drive/Eastwood Drive intersection. Additional improvements include the construction of a new Regional Stormwater Detention Basin (as shown in the map below), as well as new curb, gutter, asphalt pavement and trailhead improvements along the project corridor.
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
theprescotttimes.com
In Cased You Missed The Mayor’s Update for 10-3-22
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. General Plans must be thoroughly reviewed and updated every ten years. After it has been reviewed and updated, it must be voted on by the citizens in order to be officially adopted. The last time that Prescott adopted a General Plan, was in 2015. The 2015 Prescott General Plan can be accessed by visiting the City’s website, which is linked below. To undertake this effort, the City has created a General Plan Project Team led by the Planning Division within the Community Development Department. This Project Team consists of City staff from all Departments. We will also include input from our regional partners such as the Town of Prescott Valley, the Town of Chino Valley, Yavapai County, the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization, and other local and regional organizations. To assist the Project Team, the City Council has appointed an eleven-citizen General Plan Committee.
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
