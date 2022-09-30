ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa County, GA

Police arrest suspect for deadly double shooting last week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting from last week. 19 year old Daquan Mason faces charges of Criminal homicide, Attempted Criminal homicide and Reckless endangerment for a double shooting on Lyerly Street in Ridgedale. Last Monday night, police found a vehicle with...
Athens Police apprehend aggravated robbery suspect

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges related to a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of College Street, according to the Athens Police Department. A news release shared by the agency states officers responded to the scene and initially made contact with a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken via EMS to a local hospital and was eventually flown to an undisclosed trauma center for surgery. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
Police say a woman who was beaten last week has now died

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The victim of a domestic assault last week in Dalton has now died from her injuries. Dalton Police say that 40 year old Rachael Schaefer passed away from her injuries Monday morning at Hamilton Medical Center. They are now upgrading the charges against 44 year...
22 Year Old Rossville Man Guilty of Molesting 5 Year Old Girl

Tyler McClenny, 22, was convicted of two counts of child molestation in Catoosa County Superior Court on September 29th, 2022. In March 2021, McClenny molested his then girlfriend’s 5 year old daughter while the mother was at work. Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit (LMJC) Assistant District Attorney David Wolfe presented the case to the jury over the course of the three day trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Brian House. Evidence presented at trial showed that McClenny not only touched the child but ejaculated on her. Approximately a week after the incident the child disclosed the abuse to her grandmother and again recounted the horrific acts to Child Forensic Interviewer Janet Burch during a recorded interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Fort Oglethorpe.
Georgia police officer injured by motorist on I-75

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash on I-75 northbound near Ernest Barrett Parkway overpass that occurred on Sunday at 12:19 a.m. involving a Cobb County Police officer. Two Cobb County Police officers, Officer Katelynne Daws and Officer Gary Marsicek had just taken a driver into...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say

RINGGOLD, Ga. (Gray News) – An underdeveloped infant with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached was found dead in a Georgia creek, officials said. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch Tuesday afternoon for a report about the infant lying lifeless, face-down at the edge of the creek.
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
ERPD Arrests Sept. 26-Oct. 2

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
Police searching for Cartersville woman’s stolen wedding rings that were pawned

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for your help trying to track down a man who stole a woman’s wedding rings and then pawned them. The Cartersville woman reported the rings stolen earlier this month. After doing some investigating, Cartersville police detectives learned that the rings were pawned and sold at the Full Throttle Pawn shop soon after they were stolen.
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up

Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
