MORRIS COUNTY — Provident Financial Services, Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. have entered into a definitive $1.3 billion all-stock merger agreement, creating a preeminent super-community bank in the state, according to the two financial institutions. The merger of Provident Bank and Lakeland Bank will create a financial institution that will have more than $25 billion in assets and $20 billion in total deposits. It will also have approximately 4% of all bank deposits in New Jersey, which represents the second largest share of New Jersey bank deposits for institutions with less than $100 billion in assets.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO