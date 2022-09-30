ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Parsippany Board of Education Candidates Forum

PARSIPPANY — The League of Women Voters held a debate for candidates for the Board of Education. The debate was co-sponsored by Parsippany Woman’s Club. Seven candidates are running for three available seats:. Falgun Bakhtarwala. Kendra Von Achen. Michelle Shappell. Jack S. Raia. Andrew Choffo. Alison C. Cogan.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
GYL Financial Synergies Parsippany Office Helps out at Table of Hope

PARSIPPANY — Spring Street Community Development Corporation (SSCDC) was founded in 2011 with the mission to improve the quality of life for Morris County families by addressing economic, educational, and social needs while preserving the cultural and ethnic diversity of the area. The Spring Street CDC emerged to impact...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Halloween Costume Swap at Parsippany Library

PARSIPPANY – Do you have costumes you no longer need? Are you looking for a costume? Children, Teens, and Adults costumes welcome!. If you have Halloween costumes or accessories in good condition, drop them off at the Children’s Department, Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library, 449 Halsey Road, by Tuesday, October 18.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Clean Water Cafe Officially Opens

PARSIPPANY — Clean Water Cafe Officially opened its doors as a full-service, one-of-a-kind coffee shop serving breakfast, lunch and specialty coffee creations. Clean Water Cafe is located at Liquid Church, 299 Webro Road. In addition to serving up breakfast, lunch and specialty coffee and tea creations, the Clean Water...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Education
Provident Bank to Acquire Lakeland Bank

MORRIS COUNTY — Provident Financial Services, Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. have entered into a definitive $1.3 billion all-stock merger agreement, creating a preeminent super-community bank in the state, according to the two financial institutions. The merger of Provident Bank and Lakeland Bank will create a financial institution that will have more than $25 billion in assets and $20 billion in total deposits. It will also have approximately 4% of all bank deposits in New Jersey, which represents the second largest share of New Jersey bank deposits for institutions with less than $100 billion in assets.
BUSINESS

