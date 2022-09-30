Read full article on original website
Clipper Realty Inc. Announces Change of Auditor
Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the “Company”) announced today that its Audit Committee approved the appointment of PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP (“PKF”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the Company’s year ending December 31, 2022, replacing BDO USA, LLP ("BDO").
Planet DDS Announces Strong Company Growth in 2022
Achieved significant increases in company metrics in the first 8 months of 2022 over 2021. Realized a 126% increase in number of practice locations, 85% increase in employee headcount and 55% increase in company revenue. Growth better positions Planet DDS to support dental practices nationwide, supporting the industry’s move towards...
CACI Announces CFO Transition
EVP and CFO Thomas Mutryn Announces His Retirement; Finance SVP Jeffrey MacLauchlan Appointed to Succeed Him. CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced today that Executive Vice President (EVP) Thomas (Tom) A. Mutryn will retire as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer after more than 16 years of service.
Rockley Photonics Raises Additional Financing
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has obtained $10.0 million of financing from the holders of its Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The agreement also creates a structure for the Company to work with these holders to explore up to $15.0 million in net additional financing in the form of notes which would be convertible into Rockley’s ordinary shares.
CFund Capital to Present at Blockchain Expo North America October 5-6
10/03/2022, Markham, ON // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. The Blockchain Expo North America will return to Santa Clara on the 5-6th October 2022. The Blockchain Expo is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem.More than 5,000 blockchain companies and research enthusiasts from around the world are expected to participate.
InvestorNewsBreaks – The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Alkaine88(R) Gaining Rapid Traction in the Club Channel
The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage(R) company, today announced Alkaline88’s rapid expansion into the club channel, including its recent expansion into over 220 clubs of the country’s third-largest warehouse chain. According to the update, the brand has made inroads into all three of the top warehouse membership clubs in the United States in less than fourteen months. “Our most recent 48-store regional trial in the club channel has expanded into full distribution in a very short time,” said Frank Lazaran, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We’re very pleased with how quickly our 1-gallon four pack has been greenlit for sale to all 6.5 million members in over 220 clubs across 17 states. This is the second of the three major clubs in which we’ve earned full distribution in the past year. We also recently announced that we now have our ‘foot in the door’ in the third and largest club chain and we’ll continue to work on that front.”
Stellantis to Announce Third Quarter 2022, Shipments and Revenues on November 3
AMSTERDAM, October 4, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. announced today that its Third Quarter 2022 Shipments and Revenues will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2022. A live audio webcast and conference call of the Q3 2022 Shipments and Revenues will begin at 1:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 27, 2022
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Company will host its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results.
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”, the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (the “Company”), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share— ticker symbol ASZ WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s Class A ordinary shares — ticker symbol ASZ — and Units — ticker symbol ASZ U — will continue on the NYSE. On October 3, 2022, the Company filed a preliminary proxy (“Preliminary Proxy”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking approval to amend the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation in order to amend the date by which the Company must cease its operations and redeem all of the Class A ordinary shares from March 2, 2023 to a date prior to December 31, 2022.
NovaSight Announces FDA 510(K) Clearance of CureSight™ Digital Amblyopia Therapy
FDA 510 (K) clearance was based on a pivotal clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of this novel eye-tracking-based amblyopia therapy vs eye patching, the gold standard. Airport City, Israel - October 4, 2022 - (Newswire.com) NovaSight, a rapidly growing, pediatric-focused eye-care company, announced today that the U.S. Food...
GreenEnergyBreaks – EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQB: EVGIF) Issues Update on GrowTEC RNG Expansion Project
EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQB: EVGIF) today announced that construction on phase 1 of the GrowTEC RNG Expansion Project is 80% complete and tracking ahead of schedule. An operating biogas facility, GrowTEC focuses on sustainable agriculture through the conversion of organic waste to soil amendments and clean energy. Since EverGen acquired a 67% interest and assumed operatorship earlier this year, it has been successful to date in implementing the project designed to upgrade existing biogas and power production to renewable natural gas (“RNG”). “We are thrilled with the pace at which our team has delivered this project,” said Chase Edgelow, CEO of EverGen. “Phase 1 is tracking ahead of schedule and once commissioned, the project will further contribute to and strengthen our positive cash flow position.”
Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions Resource 2022: Learn the "Shop Secrets" that Can Help you Negotiate the Labyrinths of Mergers and Acquisitions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Learn the "shop secrets" that can help you negotiate the labyrinths of mergers and acquisitions. This masterful resource analyzes the relevant law and provides a strong dose of practice. It includes advice on structuring deals,...
Fuse Cobalt Announces Drilling Is Now in Progress at Glencore Bucke Targeting Two Major IP Anomalies
COQUITLAM, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Fuse Cobalt Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV:FUSE)(OTCQB:FUSEF)(FRA:43W3) is pleased to announce the Company has received the final geophysical report from Simcoe Geoscience and has commenced a diamond drill program at the Glencore Bucke Property. The IP survey successfully detected geophysical...
DocGo Mobile Health Services Now Available to Cigna Customers in New York and New Jersey
DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced its mobile health services are now available to Cigna commercial customers in New York and New Jersey, beginning October 1, 2022. DocGo provides customers with access to quality health care outside of traditional medical facilities with a model...
Cosmetic Packaging Now Has Launched A Fast And Convenient Laboratory Grade Cosmetics Container Company
With the supply chain making it more and more difficult to obtain cosmetics containers, Cosmetic Packaging Now is revolutionizing the process. They offer custom, bulk, and stock items to provide whatever their clients need. When developing a new cosmetics or skincare line, packaging is crucial. The container a product is...
CultureShift HR Launches Its Online DEI Course for Businesses
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - CultureShift HR, an HR strategy and consultancy firm, is now offering an online, self-paced training course in diversity, equity, and inclusion. "The 4 A's Method," a custom framework created by CEO and Founder Alysha M. Campbell, helps organizations build their own DEI framework with the goal of creating a more inclusive workplace culture.
Logistics Plus Renews Its U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport® Partnership for 12th Year
Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that, for a twelfth straight year, it has submitted and received approval for its current data submission to the SmartWay Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the industry.
Spine Nevada and Tahoe Fracture Announce Rebrand, Change Name to Swift Institute
RENO, Nev. - October 4, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Earlier in 2022, Spine Nevada (including Swift Urgent Clinic and Vein Nevada) and Tahoe Fracture merged to create Nevada's most comprehensive musculoskeletal care platform. In partnership with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the two organizations have since started collaborating to deliver specialty care throughout Nevada, offering specialized care in many clinical areas, including orthopedics, spine surgery, neurosurgery, interventional pain management, physical therapy, radiology, and vein care.
KPMG and United States Department of Defense Appoint Attabotics as 3D Robotics Systems Provider for New 5G ‘Smart Warehouse’
Attabotics, the world’s first 3D robotics supply chain system, today announced that the company has been selected by the United States Department of Defense (DoD), to install state-of-the-art automated storage and retrieval technology as part of the KPMG LLP team’s prototype solution at the Marine Corps Logistics Command (MARCORLOGCOM) 5G Smart Warehouse Experiment in Albany, Ga.
Global Motorsport Market to Grow by $8.93 Billion During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Motorsport Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The motorsport market is poised to grow by $8.93 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. The report on the motorsport market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
