Wild line combinations, power play units taking shape
With less than two weeks until opening night, the Wild appear to be set.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: Highlights & Takeaways of First 4 Preseason Games
As of Sunday night, the Chicago Blackhawks have now competed in four preseason tilts. They dropped their first contest last Tuesday to the Saint Louis Blues, 4-1. Then the second-string players enjoyed a rowdy 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Alas, the Red Wings repaid the favor with a 3-0 shutout over the Hawks on Saturday. Finally, on Sunday the team faced the Minnesota Wild in a special home-away-from-home game in Milwaukee, WI. Another 3-0 shoutout didn’t exactly round out this stretch of exhibition games in a good way.
Detroit Red Wings preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: TV channel, time info
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (2-2-0) at Pittsburgh Penguins (1-3-0) Where: Little Caesars Arena. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra. Radio: None (radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings have three more preseason matchups before their regular season begins Oct. 14 vs. the Montreal Canadiens. They beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-0, on Saturday. Pittsburg last to Buffalo, 3-0, on Saturday and have one more preseason game before hosting the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday for their season opener.
The Hockey Writers
5 Bold Bruins Predictions for Krejci, DeBrusk, Zacha & More
After a slow and quiet 2022 offseason for the Boston Bruins, it’s time for the 2022-23 season. There was very little change over with the roster and they are running it back with a lot of the same names from last season. Boston will begin the season minus Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk who are all recovering from offseason surgeries.
NHL
Flyers battle Bruins in Beantown at 1PM
The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. It's another set of back-to-back games for the Flyers, who will be in New York on Sunday night to take on the Islanders.
Yardbarker
Watch: Cardinals take Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina out of game together
When the 2022 season ends for the St. Louis Cardinals, it will be the end of an era with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both hanging up their cleats and retiring. On Sunday, they played their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium and it was very fitting that Adam Wainwright, another core player in St. Louis for so many years, was on the mound.
WISN
Fiserv Forum hosts sold out 'Home Away From Home' Chicago Blackhawks game
MILWAUKEE — For the first time in nearly three decades, Milwaukee hosted an NHL match-up. The Chicago Blackhawks' Home Away From Home series brought the Blackhawks and the Minnesota wild to Fiserv Forum. The last time the Blackhawks played in Milwaukee was on December 1, 1992 against the Los...
Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins shines in preseason victory over Washington Capitals
Elvis Merzlikins dazzled with 34 saves for the Blue Jackets, who improved to 3-1-1 in the preseason by stealing a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday at Nationwide Arena. Carson Meyer scored for Columbus in the first period, tying it 1-1, and Yegor Chinakhov scored the winner at...
Yardbarker
Ducks, Coyotes Rivalry Reignited with Jenik Hit on Zegras
In case you missed it, Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras had his bell rung by Jan Jenik of the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night, adding a new chapter to the growing rivalry between the two teams. As it would happen, Adam Henrique was the first to answer the call to...
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
10 observations: Stalock impresses but Hawks fall to Wings
The Blackhawks fell to the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 at the United Center on Saturday in their third preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game:. Line 1: Tyler Johnson - Jonathan Toews - Taylor Raddysh. Line 2: Philipp Kurashev - Lukas Reichel -...
Yardbarker
Top 50 Flames of All Time: #11 Terry Crisp
The Flames franchise built itself up really nicely between 1972 and 1989, morphing from a ragtag expansion team into one of the powerhouses of the 1980s. They managed to beat the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens in playoff series, two of the dynamos of the decade. (They never had a crack at the New York Islanders, sadly.)
NHL・
Sounders' 13-year playoff streak ends with 1-0 loss to KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders’ streak of 13 consecutive playoff appearances ended with a 1-0 loss Sunday to Sporting Kansas City, which got a goal from William Agada in the 41st minute. Seattle’s streak of reaching the postseason was a Major League Soccer record. The New York Red Bulls tied the Sounders’ mark by qualifying for this year’s playoffs. Agada collected a pass from Daniel Salloi and poked the ball past Stefan Frei from 8 yards. Already-eliminated KC (11-15-7) outshot the Sounders (12-17-4) 16-10, with 11 shots on goal to two for the Sounders.
Yardbarker
Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener
October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
Sikura returns to Blackhawks as 'a different player'
Dylan Sikura has been a goal scorer and point producer practically his whole life, but for whatever reason, he went 43 games into his NHL career with the Blackhawks without a goal. He was so snake-bitten that it took three seasons for him to finally break through. Well, 11 seconds...
Yardbarker
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
Yardbarker
Portland, surging into postseason, faces test with LAFC
Los Angeles Football Club can move closer to securing their second Supporters' Shield title in their five-year club history when visiting the Portland Timbers Sunday afternoon. With the Western Conference top playoff seed locked up, LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo refutes the idea his team isn't focused on winning regular season...
