Tilda Swinton stars alongside her pet springer spaniel Louie in new film

 3 days ago

Tilda Swinton is crazy about her springer spaniels, and one — Louie — is emerging as a film star in his own right, thanks to a significant role in her new film, The Eternal Daughter.

Swinton plays both Julie and her mother Rosalind in the ghost story, and Louie (who plays Julie's dog) apparently had the time of his life making the picture, which is set in a spooky old hotel.

Three of Swinton's other springers — Snowbear, Dora and Rosy — appeared with their mistress in The Souvenir Part II last year, but I'm told their roles were much smaller than Louie's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fooFh_0iGv1yaE00
Dog mum: Tilda Swinton is crazy about her springer spaniels, and one — Louie — is emerging as a film star in his own right, thanks to a significant role in her new film, The Eternal Daughter

However, they were awarded best canine performance at Cannes Film Festival last year with The Palm Dog honour which has been awarded to pooches at Cannes since 2001.

Swinton said of the award: 'I have to tell you honestly, this is the prize to get.

'We’ve been eyeing it for years. I tried to get the dogs here but they’re busy. I hear they’re on the beach in the Highlands of Scotland.

A fifth dog, Dot, has yet to make her screen debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HAtRO_0iGv1yaE00
Born to perform: Swinton plays both Julie and her mother Rosalind in the ghost story, and Louie (who plays Julie's dog) apparently had the time of his life making the picture

In an interview in The Guardian, the actress explained that 'Dot is a free radical. She's not inclined to do take after take of anything.

'She is above all this. She is much too evolved.'

The Eternal Daughter is directed by Joanna Hogg and stars Tilda, Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies in untitled roles.

The film's description reads: 'In this ghost story from acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg, a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother must confront long-buried secrets when they return to their former family home, a once-grand manor that has become a nearly vacant hotel brimming with mystery.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cO3SY_0iGv1yaE00
On the screen: Three of Swinton's other springers — Snowbear, Dora and Rosy — appeared with their mistress in The Souvenir Part II last year

