Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Fairfax County hospital: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead after being dropped off at a Fairfax County hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to police. Fairfax County Police said the man was dropped off at the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia around 8:18 a.m. on Sunday. Police said...
NBC Washington
Two Juveniles Sought in Car Theft With Child Inside in Northwest DC: Police
Two minors were involved with stealing a running car that had a child inside in Northwest D.C., according to police. Of the juveniles, only one got into the black Jeep Cherokee at around 1:13 p.m. while it was running on Georgia Avenue NW and Kenyon Street NW, authorities said. The...
2-year-old found grazed by bullet in Southeast DC crash, police say
WASHINGTON — A toddler was discovered from graze wounds from a bullet after DC police officers were responding to a crash in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. The crash took place at 25th Street and Q Street in Southeast D.C. around 12:24 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene,...
Man killed in shooting in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Off-duty DC Police officer in critical but stable condition after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating after an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer was hit by a car in Mitchellville, Maryland, Friday morning. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 11 a.m....
County Police identify Man, 22, shot, killed in Lansdowne
BALTIMORE-- On Sunday County police identified a man killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.Maliq L. Hilton, 22, was identified as the victim killed in a shooting on Birdnest Court, Lansdowne last Sunday morning.County police say, shortly before noon that Sunday their officers from the Wilkens precinct responded to a shooting in the unit block of Birdnest Court where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
Detectives are seeking help in locating suspects in regards to an ATM theft
On September 30, at 4:00 p.m., the suspects entered the carryout located on the 1600 block of north Milton Avenue and removed the ATM.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man arrested for fatal stabbing outside of McDonald's in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 25-year-old has been charged with fatally stabbing a man outside a McDonald's in Prince George's County on Wednesday. Officers were called to University Boulevard in Adelphi around 3:10 p.m. after a report of the stabbing. At the scene, they found a victim, later identified as 59-year-old Randolph Crawford, suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Andy Amaya was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block...
fox5dc.com
18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified...
Effort to pick up, clean up Prince George’s County
In Prince George's County, residents are frustrated with the growing amount of litter they're seeing in their neighborhoods. Now they're taking matters into their own hands by cleaning it up themselves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Man accidentally discharged gun in Arundel Mills Mall, two people hurt while running away
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A man accidentally discharged a firearm in the food court at Arundel Mills Mall leaving two people injured while they ran away from the incident. Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Lieutenant, A.J Gardiner says that no one was injured by gunfire. Visitors of the...
WTOP
Man killed in Northwest DC shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
foxbaltimore.com
Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
Police on scene after a gun is accidentally fired at Arundel Mills Mall
Police are currently on the scene at Arundel Mills Mall following an accidental discharge of a firearm in the food court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
35-year-old man shot in the hand, officers could not find crime scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a 35-year-old man was shot in the hand early this morning in Southeast Baltimore. Police said at approximately 5 a.m. officers responded to a local hospital where a victim suffering a graze wound to the hand walked in looking for treatment.
Man, 51, struck in a fatal hit and run on Park Heights Avenue
BALTIMORE-- According to Police, 1:40 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue for a hit and run.After arriving to the scene, officers located a 51 year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle, police stated.According to a release, investigators learned the man was struck as he was attempting to get into his own vehicle by an unknown sedan. Police say, that sedan then fled the scene, heading south bound on Park Heights Avenue. After locating the victim medics transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after. Crash Team investigators responded and are handling this case. Anyone with information about the hit and run are prompted to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
Man found dead inside burning car in Laurel was shot to death, police say
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police said Friday that a man found dead inside a burning car earlier this week was the victim of a homicide. An autopsy confirmed that the man was killed by a gunshot wound, police said. On Tuesday just before midnight, officers and firefighters were called to Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel after a report of a car fire.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM machine on Sept. 30th. Police said the suspects went into a Carryout on 1644 N. Milton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m., and took the ATM. The suspects walked the ATM out...
Comments / 0