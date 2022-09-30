ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed in shooting in Fairfax

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Lanham, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Mitchellville, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

County Police identify Man, 22, shot, killed in Lansdowne

BALTIMORE-- On Sunday County police identified a man killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.Maliq L. Hilton, 22, was identified as the victim killed in a shooting on Birdnest Court, Lansdowne last Sunday morning.County police say, shortly before noon that Sunday their officers from the Wilkens precinct responded to a shooting in the unit block of Birdnest Court where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Martin Luther King
WUSA9

Man arrested for fatal stabbing outside of McDonald's in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 25-year-old has been charged with fatally stabbing a man outside a McDonald's in Prince George's County on Wednesday. Officers were called to University Boulevard in Adelphi around 3:10 p.m. after a report of the stabbing. At the scene, they found a victim, later identified as 59-year-old Randolph Crawford, suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Andy Amaya was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man killed in Northwest DC shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 51, struck in a fatal hit and run on Park Heights Avenue

BALTIMORE-- According to Police, 1:40 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue for a hit and run.After arriving to the scene, officers located a 51 year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle, police stated.According to a release, investigators learned the man was struck as he was attempting to get into his own vehicle by an unknown sedan. Police say, that sedan then fled the scene, heading south bound on Park Heights Avenue.   After locating the victim medics transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after. Crash Team investigators responded and are handling this case. Anyone with information about the hit and run are prompted to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found dead inside burning car in Laurel was shot to death, police say

LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police said Friday that a man found dead inside a burning car earlier this week was the victim of a homicide. An autopsy confirmed that the man was killed by a gunshot wound, police said. On Tuesday just before midnight, officers and firefighters were called to Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel after a report of a car fire.
LAUREL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help identify three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM machine on Sept. 30th. Police said the suspects went into a Carryout on 1644 N. Milton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m., and took the ATM. The suspects walked the ATM out...
BALTIMORE, MD

