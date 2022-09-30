This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.

8 DAYS AGO