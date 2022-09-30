Read full article on original website
Related
16 budget kitchen remodel ideas: high-end style for less
Designing a budget kitchen remodel can feel daunting. With a list of must-haves and would-loves for the room, you can soon feel as if getting the look and the layout you want will take a far bigger spend than you have available. But the good news is that kitchen remodel...
CNET
Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
How to clean hardwood and laminate floors correctly, according to experts
Cleaning and maintaining hardwood and laminate flooring is straightforward, but there are things to avoid when it comes to caring for them. To help break down how to care for hardwood, engineered hardwood and laminate flooring, we spoke to experts about what tools and cleaning solutions to use.
homedit.com
How to Clean a Popcorn Ceiling
The steps to clean a popcorn ceiling are different from cleaning a flat one. Since popcorn ceilings have a rigid texture, they require gentle cleanings to prevent crumbling. Popcorn ceilings are typical in houses built from the 1930s to the 1990s. They allowed contractors to cover ceiling flaws in a quick and efficient manner. The texture also provides a sound barrier, fueling their popularity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to clean a microwave
It takes a bit more than just wiping it down with some all-purpose cleaner.
The 8 Best Hardwood Floor Cleaners of 2022
Bona’s Hardwood Floor Cleaner stands out for its impressive cleaning power and fast drying time.
Fox17
8 ways to refresh your bathroom on a budget
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You want your bathroom to go from meh to magnificent. But...
How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets
Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Before and After: Dated master bathroom transformed into 'jewel box' space
When you're into DIY and have a whole house, ripe for reno work, it's all too easy to focus on every other space or project, leaving the bathroom until last! But as one of the most used places in the home, it's worth giving it an upgrade. If you're in...
Smithonian
Could UV Light Reduce the Spread of Covid-19 in Indoor Spaces?
The empty room was sealed. The scientists started the clock. For nearly two hours, they pumped the roughly four-by-three-meter chamber full of aerosols carrying a nasty pathogen. It was a pared-down replica of the kind of situation that many of us have tried diligently to avoid for the last couple of years.
homedit.com
Cabin Kitchens: Design Essentials and Inspiration
Modern-day cabin kitchens have a wide variety of styles. From the rustic modern log cabin kitchen ideas to sophisticated cabin chalets, there are designs that will interest anyone. Above all, coziness is key in cabin kitchens. For her own cabin renovation featured in House Beautiful, Heidi Caillier valued comfort and...
Comments / 0