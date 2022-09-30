ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CNET

Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
homedit.com

How to Clean a Popcorn Ceiling

The steps to clean a popcorn ceiling are different from cleaning a flat one. Since popcorn ceilings have a rigid texture, they require gentle cleanings to prevent crumbling. Popcorn ceilings are typical in houses built from the 1930s to the 1990s. They allowed contractors to cover ceiling flaws in a quick and efficient manner. The texture also provides a sound barrier, fueling their popularity.
HOME & GARDEN
Fox17

8 ways to refresh your bathroom on a budget

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You want your bathroom to go from meh to magnificent. But...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
HOME & GARDEN
NewsBreak
Education
Smithonian

Could UV Light Reduce the Spread of Covid-19 in Indoor Spaces?

The empty room was sealed. The scientists started the clock. For nearly two hours, they pumped the roughly four-by-three-meter chamber full of aerosols carrying a nasty pathogen. It was a pared-down replica of the kind of situation that many of us have tried diligently to avoid for the last couple of years.
SCIENCE
homedit.com

Cabin Kitchens: Design Essentials and Inspiration

Modern-day cabin kitchens have a wide variety of styles. From the rustic modern log cabin kitchen ideas to sophisticated cabin chalets, there are designs that will interest anyone. Above all, coziness is key in cabin kitchens. For her own cabin renovation featured in House Beautiful, Heidi Caillier valued comfort and...
INTERIOR DESIGN

