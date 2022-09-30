Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Offering Grants for Mental Health Services
(WMTV) The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is offering organizations grants to facilitate mental health and substance use services. The grants will prepare workforces to respond to the beliefs, practices and needs of diverse communities, according to DHS. “This grant program seeks to ensure that when it comes to mental...
Wisconsin Children and Youth With Complex Needs to See Increased Support
(WMTV) Wisconsin children and youth with complex needs will see increased support through a $7.5 million investment, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families announced Friday. “I am confident that through collaboration and commitment to doing what’s best for our kids, DCF and its partners will...
Wisconsin Medicine tackles workforce shortage with new programs
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — The national workforce shortage has caused stress for all people, especially health care workers. Wisconsin Medicine, a partnership between UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, is directly tackling those shortages with the creation and expansion of new programs. The company Epic helped...
Aspirus Names New President of South and Southwest Divisions
Brian Kief has been named President of Aspirus Health’s South and Southwest Divisions, according to Jesse Tischer, Senior Vice President and President, Regional Markets. The divisions overseen by Kief include Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids and Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, as well as the clinics and services affiliated with the two hospitals. Since joining Aspirus in April 2022, Kief has served as interim President of its Southwest Division.
Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield
Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
Loyal Student Places Second in Youth Showmanship Contest at World Dairy Expo
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) World Dairy Expo welcomed nearly 500 competitors to the colored shavings for the Youth Showmanship Contest on Sunday. According to Wisconsin Ag Connection, winning the Junior Division out of 156 participants was Cameron Ryan of Fond du Lac. In addition to this honor, Ryan received the W. Terry Howard First Place Award of a custom embroidered jacket and clippers.
One Wisconsin county has 8 OWI arrests over the weekend, sheriff says it ‘continues to be national problem’
(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.
Aspirus Stevens Point Welcomes New Audiologist
Aspirus Stevens Point Clinic welcomes Audiologist Brittany Uitenbroek, AuD. Dr. Uitenbroek performs diagnostic testing for both pediatric and adult patients. Dr. Uitenbroek takes a special interest in reviewing aural rehabilitation options, newborn hearing screenings, balance assessments, and tinnitus evaluations. She earned a doctor of audiology degree from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb and a bachelor of science in communicative disorders degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
Governor Evers Announces Investment in Domestic Violence Programs
Gov. Tony Evers announced an additional $2.7 million investment in domestic violence programs, as well as emergency and homelessness shelter services, including $1 million for the Sojourner Family Peace Center, $1.2 million for Safe Shelter and Homelessness Grants, and $500,000 for homeless case management services through the State Shelter Subsidy Grant Program.
Simplicity Credit Union Recognized with Spirit of Giving Award
Simplicity CU has been recognized with a Spirit of Giving Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Organization by Marshfield Clinic Health System. The Spirit of Giving Awards ceremony was held for the first time since 2019 on September 26th at the Marshfield Country Club and also featured the presentation of the Legacy of Philanthropy Award to Dr. James Meyer and Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser to “Tees for Kids,” an event hosted by The Samuels Group.
Wisconsin invests $16.6 million to help keep families warm this winter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investment of more than $16 million was announced Friday by Governor Tony Evers to help keep Wisconsin families warm during the upcoming winter months. Officials estimate the average heating benefit to be around $372 and the average electric to be $210. “With this additional funding...
Black River Falls Man Serving on Amphibious Assault Carrier
A Black River Falls man is serving on an amphibious assault carrier. Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jesse Pedersen, from Black River Falls, Wis., scans the horizon from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, during a search and rescue (SAR) swimmer training evolution.
Oneida Nation, WisDOT unveil dual-language highway signs
The Oneida Nation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on Friday unveiled new dual-language signs for placement on state highways. The new signs signify the Oneida Nation’s tribal boundaries and other features in both the Oneida and English languages. The sign unveiling took place earlier today on the...
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
Only 3 States Have Seen A Bigger Jump In Gas Prices Than Wisconsin
Triple-A reports only three states have seen a bigger jump in gas prices than Wisconsin. The average price in the Badger State stands at three-dollars, 93-cents a gallon – up 20 cents from last Thursday. Gas prices are rising nationwide. As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gas ranges between 3-78 and 3-80 per gallon. Mississippi has the lowest average price at just over 3-05, while California tops the list at 6-38 a gallon.
Waukesha County Judge Bans Guidance From Elections Commission Administrator & Staff
The full Wisconsin Elections Commission is going to have to agree before making any changes to the state’s election rules going forward. A judge in Waukesha County last month ruled that the Elections Commission administrator, Meagan Wolfe, and her staff cannot issue guidance on their own. “In their individual...
Social Security is an Issue of Concern for Wisconsin's Older Voters
(Bob Hague, WRN) A recent AARP poll finds that preserving Social Security is a top-of-mind issue for older voters in Wisconsin. Lisa Lamkins is with AARP Wisconsin, “Eighty-four percent of Wisconsin voters 50 plus say they'd be more willing to vote for a candidate for Senate who would protect Social Security from cuts."
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
