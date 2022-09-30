(WMTV) An investment of more than $16 million was announced Friday by Governor Tony Evers to help keep Wisconsin families warm during the upcoming winter months. Officials estimate the average heating benefit to be around $372 and the average electric to be $210. “With this additional funding from Gov. Evers, we expect to help 200,000 Wisconsin households with energy costs this season and offset some of the concerns from rising energy prices,” DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO