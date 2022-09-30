ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 2

Artie Polk
4d ago

crime, buildings and abandoned house that could be repaired and leased to seniors at an affordable price. you can't invite upscale businesses to a crime infested city that's run down. streets are terrible. city planning, there needs to be people in office that's business minded not looking to line there pockets!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q973radio.com

The Latest Shreveport TikTok Debate… How Do You Put Your Socks and Shoes On?

TikTok has become THE place for important life topic debates in the Shreveport-Bossier area and this latest TikTok question is proof of that!. It sounds like a dumb question, but it turns out people do it differently. Like, do you put both socks on first? And do you tie both shoes at the very end, or complete one shoe before you put the second one on?
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Who’s Got More Money? Caddo or Bossier Parish Residents?

I have a confession to make. I'm sure it was just because I grew up in the North Shreveport and Blanchard area in north Caddo Parish. As I child growing up in the area, I thought that all the people in Bossier Parish must be poor. Someone had told me that all of Shreveport's sewerage water was dumped into Red River, and that all of Bossier's drinking water was pumped out of Red River, so Bossier citizens must be poor.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

State Fair of Louisiana making its return

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rides, games, funnel cakes, and candy apples are coming to North Louisiana soon!. The 116th State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport will be from Oct. 27-Nov. 13. The fair’s marketing director, Russell Adams, said the fair will have over 100 food vendors, 50 state-of-the-art rides, live performances and the LRCA Finals Rodeo.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
101.5 KNUE

Hungry in Shreveport? Here is Where Tyler, TX Locals Recommend

While I don’t make it over to Shreveport very often, I always have fun when I am there. Mostly it’s just for music concerts but I’ve also had the pleasure of making money disappear at the Margaritaville casino before going to a concert. There seems to be a lot of fun things to do and lots of great places to eat, which is why I wanted to bring you a list of recommended restaurants if you’re in the Shreveport area.
TYLER, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Sweet Brown Eyed Girl Wants to Come Home With You, Shreveport

Just look at those eyes! Sweet Molly is a Chiweenie and is looking for a family to call her own. Do you have room for 9 lbs of love? You can meet Molly today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and her adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Celebrates National Night Out in Record Numbers

Shreveport participated in the 38th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday night with a record number of registered block parties across the city. National Night Out is an intitiative born out of the National Association of Town Watch, which was created in 1981 to:. to provide community watch groups the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Police#U Dry Cost
KTBS

Rush hour crash on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lanes of traffic were shut down along Youree Drive early Monday evening following a vehicle crash. The call came in just after 5 p.m. One vehicle rolled over in that crash and a postal service vehicle was also involved. There were multiple rescue units on the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires

SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

South Caddo In For More Traffic Woes During Construction

We have complained about the condition of the horrific roads in Northwest Louisiana for several years, so I am guessing we should probably be overjoyed that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is involved in so many projects to fix those roads, but it seems more bittersweet than joyful.
CADDO PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Shreveport bank inks deal to buy community bank in nearby Benton

Home Federal Bank of Shreveport has signed a deal to buy First National Bank of Benton in an all-cash deal, the banks announced Tuesday. The boards for both banks unanimously approved the deal. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Though not all terms of the...
BENTON, LA
K945

Record Shreveport National Night Out Set for Tuesday

Shreveport Police kicked off registration for this year's National Night Out with a parade in downtown Shreveport on September 15th hoping to spur record registrations for this year's event. And it seems to have worked. This year has seen a record number of parties officially registered for Shreveport's National Night Out.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City halts demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport has ordered its contractor to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field. Henderson Construction Services told KSLA News 12 that it got the word in a call from the city about 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The halt to demolition comes days...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy