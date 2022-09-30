Read full article on original website
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: HP, Autodesk, Azure Homes, Fathom and Mantle
Autodesk demonstrates a 3D printed smart bridge, Azure Homes gets a preorder portfolio of 16 million and sees further orders from home builders pointing to 3D printed construction being a faster way to deploy capital. HP used to make customized 3D printed climbing shoes. Fathom deploys Mantle to make tooling faster.
3DPrint.com
3DPOD Episode 122: Lithography Metal 3D Printing with Gerald Mitteramskogler, Incus CEO
AM Ventures portfolio company Incus is developing a method to use lithography metal manufacturing to make small accurate metal parts. What kind of applications work for its technology? How is the company going to grow its business? How do they stack up against binder jet, bound metal, and powder bed fusion? We have an open conversation with Dr. Gerald Mitteramskogler, Incus CEO and founder, about all of this. We also discuss his journey in 3D printing and the future of his firm.
3DPrint.com
Amnovis Integrates 3D Systems DMP Flex 350 Dual for Patient-Specific Medical 3D Printing
Belgium-based additive manufacturing production and engineering company Amnovis will be integrating the DMP Flex 350 Dual 3D printer by 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) into its contract manufacturing workflow. Introduced to 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing (DMP) portfolio in November of 2021 along with the DMP Factory 350 Dual, the next-generation DMP Flex 350 Dual will help the ISO 13485 certified contract manufacturer lower costs and increase productivity for high-reliability applications, such as patient-specific medical devices.
3DPrint.com
Automatically Weaving the Digital Thread in 3D Printing with Oqton
Digitizing manufacturing technology is easier said than done. However, because 3D printing is already a highly digital process, it may be a prime candidate for guiding the Industry 4.0 trend. That reason, along with the great deal of enthusiasm for additive manufacturing (AM), has placed 3D printing at the center of a number of software dedicated to manufacturing execution systems (MES) that seek to weave a digital thread throughout the production workflow.
3DPrint.com
Voltera’s NOVA Electronics 3D Printer Heralds Future of Flexible and Conformal Circuits
Electronics 3D printing is one of the most exciting segments in the additive manufacturing (AM) sector. Still in its nascent stages, there are only a handful of companies manufacturing electronics 3D printers, meaning there are plenty of new developments with the potential to disrupt manufacturing altogether. The latest comes from Ontario-based Voltera, which has just announced its latest system, NOVA, designed to 3D print soft, stretchable, and conformable electronics.
3DPrint.com
GMP-compliant Plant Receives Poietis Bioprinter for Tissue Fabrication Research
French biotech startup Poietis will install its high-resolution Next-Generation Bioprinting (NGB)-C robotic platform at a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice)-compliant bioprinting plant located at the University of Barcelona (UB) ‘s Production and Validation Center for Advanced Therapies (Creatio). As part of the newly announced partnership between the bioprinting company and the Spanish institution, the new system will help Creatio researchers carry out translational studies and collaborations and produce advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) for other hospitals in Spain.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Firm 6K to Make Battery Materials with ONE
In addition to its efforts making metal powders for 3D printing, 6K dedicates its energy to the energy sector itself. Through 6K Energy, the Massachusetts startup produces materials for lithium-ion batteries. Now, the firm has signed a joint development agreement with Our Next Energy (ONE) to develop and manufacture the critical battery material ONE will use for its battery platforms, Gemini and Aries. While there is no public plan to combine 3D printing from 6K Additive with battery materials from 6K Energy, there may be implications in this announcement for the future of 3D printable batteries.
3DPrint.com
UK’s Ministry of Defence Launches Project TAMPA to Stimulate 3D Printing Applications for the Military
Last month, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) announced the official launch of Project TAMPA, a potentially seven-year-long program to increase the amount of 3D printed parts purchased by the UK military. The MOD originally announced its plans to establish the program this past April. Currently, the MOD estimates...
3DPrint.com
America Makes to Host Technical 3D Printing Event in October 2022
Hot on the heels of its MMX 2022 and 10-year anniversary events, America Makes, the country’s top public-private partnership for additive manufacturing technology and education, is announcing its Fall 2022 Technical Review & Exchange (TRX) event. Together with the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center (AMIIC), Youngstown, Ohio-based America Makes will host the technically focused event at The University of Alabama in Huntsville from October 18-19.
