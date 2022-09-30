In addition to its efforts making metal powders for 3D printing, 6K dedicates its energy to the energy sector itself. Through 6K Energy, the Massachusetts startup produces materials for lithium-ion batteries. Now, the firm has signed a joint development agreement with Our Next Energy (ONE) to develop and manufacture the critical battery material ONE will use for its battery platforms, Gemini and Aries. While there is no public plan to combine 3D printing from 6K Additive with battery materials from 6K Energy, there may be implications in this announcement for the future of 3D printable batteries.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO