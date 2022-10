Kardea Brown is a chef, author, and host of Delicious Miss Brown, one of the most successful shows on the Food Network. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and spent much of her childhood on Wadmalaw Island, where she grew up learning Gullah Geechee recipes and traditions from her mother and grandmother. She moved to New Jersey to pursue a career in social work, but when the Food Network saw a video of her cooking, everything changed. She quit her job, moved back to Charleston, launched a traveling Gullah supper club, and after a few years of hard work and determination, eventually landed her own TV show. On this episode, we'll chat about some of her favorite recipes, what she loves most about her mother's cooking, and why she wrote her terrific new cookbook, The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family.

