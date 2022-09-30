Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry Has Humorous ‘ManningCast' Appearance During 49ers-Rams Game
Steph has humorous 'ManningCast' appearance during 49ers-Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. When he's not draining no-look triples or getting triple-teamed in preseason games, Warriors star Steph Curry is having a blast with his fellow competitors. In the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup...
49ers Overreactions: George Kittle's Lack of Production Cause for Concern?
49ers overreactions: How concerning is Kittle's lack of production? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. We got that out of the way. No 49ers Overreaction piece would be complete without some mention of Garoppolo, who rebounded Monday night with a solid performance in the 49ers’ crucial 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL・
Why Jerry Rice ‘Not a Big Fan' of 49ers Using Deebo Samuel Out of Backfield
Why Rice 'not a big fan' of 49ers using Deebo out of backfield originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It was hard not to be impressed by Deebo Samuel's performance against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco's All-Pro wide receiver had his best game...
Deebo Samuel Drops Amazing Quote After 49ers' Big Win Over Rams
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look...
NFL・
