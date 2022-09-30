ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

I’m a mechanic – simple car hack trick using household item removes a broken taillight

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

REMOVING a broken clip-in tail light can be incredibly challenging when only using your hands.

Luckily, auto mechanic Kris Buchowicz posted a TikTok showing how to detach this vehicle component with one common household item.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0huQ6p_0iGuxGek00
Removing your car’s clip-in tail lights is easy when you use masking tape Credit: TikTok

Kris’ video begins with him demonstrating his struggle to pull out a broken clip-in tail light with his hands.

This mechanic recommends you grab and layer masking tape on your car’s broken tail light to get extra grip that your hands won’t offer.

Another technician is shown applying masking tape horizontally across the compromised tail light while leaving some extra tape hanging off the unit’s cover.

Kris pulls this hanging portion taut so the other mechanic can continue add three more layers of horizontal tape that’s secured with three layers tape layers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brSCB_0iGuxGek00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7tKt_0iGuxGek00

Once the masking tape is applied — Kris gives its hanging piece a good pull, causing the tail light to pop out immediately.

This mechanic’s TikTok auto tip was shown to be efficient — but some viewers were hesitant to try the method themselves.

One TikTok user commented: “When it fell I guarantee the studs attached to the light scratched the paint when it hit, which is why they cutaway.”

Any scratches from falling assembly parts would likely occur on a car bumper’s paint during the component’s travels toward the ground.

A simple way to avoid these scratches would be to apply a cover mat to parts of your vehicle’s exterior below the broken tail light.

You could also hold your tail light with one hand and pull the tape with your other hand to limit the unit’s movement after it has been detached.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltHv7_0iGuxGek00
Detaching a broken tail light with tape allows you to replace the component’s bulb and housing if necessary Credit: TikTok

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taillight#Hack#Masking Tape#Auto Mechanic#Vehicles#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
The US Sun

I refused to swap seats when a woman demanded I move so she could sit next to her husband on the plane – who’s right?

A WOMAN has told she refused to give up her seat to a stranger who demanded to be sat next to her husband on a long-haul flight. Taking to TikTok to share her story, the passenger explained how he was expected to give up her seat at the front of the plane, in exchange for one at the back on the aircraft on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million

Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
784K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy