cohaitungchi.com
San Diego Hikes: Balboa Park Seven Bridges Hike
You are reading: Seven bridges hike san diego | San Diego Hikes: Balboa Park Seven Bridges Hike. Seven Bridges Hike is a classic San Diego walk that takes you through Balboa Park and the Hillcrest neighborhood. The fact that it is flat and goes across some cool bridges make this a perfect walk for doing with kids.
travelingmom.com
10 Must-See Places to Visit in October
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Whether you are looking to marvel at trees bursting with vibrant fall colors, attend fall festivals or see creepy destinations to celebrate Halloween, there are many great places to visit in October. You can even still enjoy warm weather and beach time, if that’s what your heart desires! From the beer in Germany to apple cider in New England, here are some top picks for an October getaway.
San Diego Weekend Guide – Sept. 30-Oct. 2 – Boos & Brews
It’s October. That really only means two things. Pumpkin everything you say? Well, yeah. Playoff baseball? A rare blessing indeed in San Diego, but sure. No, we’re talking Oktoberfest and Halloween. Seems like every month celebrates beer in some way in San Diego, but this is the time of year that the revels take on a Germanic cast. Throw in some boos to boot and we’ve got all we need to make our ride to Oct. 31 complete.
Desert tortoises rescued from heat wave
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance helped save juvenile tortoises from dangerous heat by transferring them from their outdoor habitat to an indoor one at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
North Park's historic Lafayette Hotel and Swim Club to close for major makeover
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The historic Lafayette Hotel and Swim Club in North Park will be closing Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 for an extreme makeover. It's designed by CH Projects, the same group that worked on other well-known restaurants and bars in San Diego like "Morning Glory", "Born and Raised", and "Raised by Wolves."
coolsandiegosights.com
Famous artwork in an unexpected place!
Works of fine art by internationally renowned artists can be found in San Diego in one very unexpected place. Amazing pieces by the likes of Donal Hord, William Hogarth, and Alfred Mitchell are displayed in the Special Collections Center at the downtown Central Library, and in its adjoining Hervey Family Rare Book Room!
Hantavirus case found in mouse in Guatay
A deer mouse in rural East County tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus, county officials announced Friday.
It’s October, So It’s Time for Kids Free San Diego at Museums, Aquariums, More
When the calendar turns to October, that means that children 12 and under get in free to more than 50 San Diego County museums, aquariums, gardens and other attractions. For Kids Free San Diego, one or more youngsters receive free admission with a paid adult through Oct. 31. In some cases, admission is free for the whole family.
coolsandiegosights.com
Reflections where an old courthouse stood.
The old downtown San Diego Superior Court building that once stood on Broadway was demolished over two years ago. On the vanished courthouse’s large city block a 37-story mixed-use tower, called West, has risen. The project is now rapidly approaching completion. New windows installed on the building’s exterior have...
La Mesa Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend
It's the first day of October and many across the county are celebrating Oktoberfest.
Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing boat
The United States Coast Guard medically evacuated a man from a fishing boat 70 miles south of San Diego Friday morning.
Fire damages Grant Hill house
An early morning fire destroyed an abandoned house- one with a history of fires.
KPBS
Children get in free to museums throughout San Diego County during October
The concept is pretty simple. “Kids Free San Diego is about kids and families having fun at museums and saving money," San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman said. Lehman is charged up. This is the 11th year for the kids free event, but this year there’s a lot...
NBC San Diego
Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7
Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
Missing at-risk man last seen in Golden Hill
The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 43-year-old missing at-risk man.
Photo gallery: National Charity League chapter shines on at La Jolla event
The National Charity League's San Diego chapter presented its 2022 "Shine On" awards luncheon and tea Sept. 18 at the Marriott La Jolla hotel.
Parakeet Café to open new location in North County
The popular health-conscious café and bakery will be expanding with four new locations throughout Southern California.
NBC San Diego
All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season
For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
