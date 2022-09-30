ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, CA

San Diego Hikes: Balboa Park Seven Bridges Hike

You are reading: Seven bridges hike san diego | San Diego Hikes: Balboa Park Seven Bridges Hike. Seven Bridges Hike is a classic San Diego walk that takes you through Balboa Park and the Hillcrest neighborhood. The fact that it is flat and goes across some cool bridges make this a perfect walk for doing with kids.
SAN DIEGO, CA
10 Must-See Places to Visit in October

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Whether you are looking to marvel at trees bursting with vibrant fall colors, attend fall festivals or see creepy destinations to celebrate Halloween, there are many great places to visit in October. You can even still enjoy warm weather and beach time, if that’s what your heart desires! From the beer in Germany to apple cider in New England, here are some top picks for an October getaway.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide – Sept. 30-Oct. 2 – Boos & Brews

It’s October. That really only means two things. Pumpkin everything you say? Well, yeah. Playoff baseball? A rare blessing indeed in San Diego, but sure. No, we’re talking Oktoberfest and Halloween. Seems like every month celebrates beer in some way in San Diego, but this is the time of year that the revels take on a Germanic cast. Throw in some boos to boot and we’ve got all we need to make our ride to Oct. 31 complete.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Famous artwork in an unexpected place!

Works of fine art by internationally renowned artists can be found in San Diego in one very unexpected place. Amazing pieces by the likes of Donal Hord, William Hogarth, and Alfred Mitchell are displayed in the Special Collections Center at the downtown Central Library, and in its adjoining Hervey Family Rare Book Room!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reflections where an old courthouse stood.

The old downtown San Diego Superior Court building that once stood on Broadway was demolished over two years ago. On the vanished courthouse’s large city block a 37-story mixed-use tower, called West, has risen. The project is now rapidly approaching completion. New windows installed on the building’s exterior have...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7

Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA
All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season

For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

