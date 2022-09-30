Read full article on original website
K-Pop Group IVE Went All out for Their All-Denim Look
Nostalgia has been influencing the most prominent fashion trends in 2022 and K-Pop group IVE is here to prove it. Just like corsets, cargo pants, and many other Y2K staples, the Canadian tuxedo has been making the rounds since the beginning of the year with the likes of Bella Hadid donning full-denim looks. The latest stars to deliver a denim-on-denim statement are the members of IVE.
Keke Palmer Is Launching Her Own Television Network
Keke Palmer is reminding us once more that she can do it all — and then some. On September 30, the star announced that she would be launching her own digital network called Key TV, aiming to spotlight “a new generation of creators.”. In a post shared to...
Meet Teen Vogue's Generation Next Class of 2022
Our talent mentorship program for emerging designers, Generation Next, is back! Teen Vogue has partnered with the LEGO® brand to support the elevation of young designers and demystify the evolving industry of fashion. This year, hundreds of contestants submitted their samples, sketches, and ideas to a board of esteemed judges selected by Teen Vogue editors. Our panel includes the designer and founder of Head of State, Taofeek Abijako; Kith's Chief of Impact, Sharifa Murdock; world-renowned Creative Consultant, Shibon Kennedy; the CEO of Depop, Maria Raga; the designer and founder of abacaxi, Sheena Sood, who is also a past Generation Next finalist from our class of 2020; and the founder of Slow Factory, Céline Semaan-Vernon. This talented group will also serve as mentors to the 2022 Generation Next finalists. With the support of Teen Vogue's style team and Editor-in-Chief Versha Sharma, the judges handpicked six emerging fashion designers who make it safe to say that the future of fashion is in good hands.
South Asian New York Fashion Week Is Finally Here
South Asian New York Fashion Week (SANYFW) is set to begin today, September 8. Here's everything you need to know about the monumental event!. Ever since its inception in the mid 1900s, New York Fashion Week has seen a plethora of innovations that has kept this annual moment in the fashion zeitgeist advancing with the times. As hemlines fell and rose alongside the economic standing of the city and street style began its reign to completely change the way fashion is disseminated to the world, NYFW has long been evolving to keep up with what matters most across the globe. The latest initiative coming out of NYFW in 2022 is the official launch of the city’s first ever SANYFW.
Cardi B Received the Sweetest Gift From Beyoncé
Who doesn’t love to receive surprise gifts, especially when the bearer of those gifts is none other than Beyoncé?. On September 19, Cardi B took to Twitter to share that she had received an unexpected present from Queen B. The gift was a vinyl of Beyoncé’s latest no. 1 album Renaissance. It also came with a handwritten note from the “Alien Superstar” singer: “Hard working, beautiful, and talented queen. Thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours.”
Why Didn’t Zendaya & Tom Holland Go to the Emmys Together?
The biggest heist of this year's Emmy Awards? Tom Holland and Zendaya's decision to deny us their non-Spiderman red carpet debut as a couple. Don't worry — the happy couple is still seemingly very much together. Only days ago, Tom was photographed visiting Zendaya on the set of Dune 2 in Budapest. But Tom's absence from the red carpet was notable given the doubly historic nature of Zendaya's win for lead actress in a drama series.
Lil Nas X Trolled Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo With His New Wax Figure
Lil Nas X just got his very own wax figure, and he’s celebrating by doing what he does best: trolling friends like Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lizzo. On September 20, the star took to TikTok to reveal his brand new Madame Tussauds wax figure, which will be displayed at the Madame Tussauds Hollywood museum in LA. A rite of passage in any celeb’s career, the outfit chosen for Lil Nas X’s wax figure is none other than his infamous gold Versace body armor with a built-in six-pack, one of the three 'fits that he wore to the 2021 Met Gala. (ICYMI, Lil Nas pulled a Lady Gaga on the red carpet for the event.)
Teen Vogue and Motorola Razr Honor the Future of Fashion With NYC Celebration
Some of the top names in fashion and entertainment gathered Wednesday night to congratulate Teen Vogue's first-ever Generation Next class of Innovators, a new expansion of the Gen Next program which supports emerging designers. In celebration of the young Innovators, Editor-In-Chief Versha Sharma, alongside motorola razr, hosted an event to showcase six razr-inspired pieces designed by the six finalists. The Fleur Room, on the 35th floor of the Moxy Hotel in Chelsea, served as the ideal location for the cocktail party, complete with the most perfect backdrop of the city with almost 360-degree views (the room was basically lit by the Empire State Building alone). Refreshments were cleverly named after Motorola mobile phone settings, not to mention the best part of the decor - the GIF and photo booth installation. Attendees enjoyed posing with brand new motorola razr phones; from walls draped in floral vines and chandelier disco balls to DJ Rhonda Rox providing a flawless disco and pop soundtrack — the vibes were spot-on.
Harry Styles’s Hair Was Also a Problem on “Don’t Worry Darling”
Another day, another Don't Worry Darling drama — and this one involves Harry Styles and his fabulous head of hair. (This story has nothing to do with spit, we promise.) According to Variety, Harry's glorious locks posed a problem on set. The movie's hair department head Jaime Leigh McIntosh shared that she had a lot of trouble getting Harry's hair to cooperate with a pivotal scene in the back half of the movie. If you've seen the movie, you'll know what we're talking about, but if you haven't, click away or beware of spoilers!
Doja Cat Accused Forever 21 of “Stealing from Small Businesses”
Large fashion retailer Forever 21 is once again being accused of copying someone else’s designs and, this time, the situation involves Doja Cat. Growing jewelry brand OHTNYC is known for its futuristic, gothic style jewelry with a recognizable aesthetic dominated by silver, crosses, and pearls. The brand, founded by Jinsol Woo, is a pop star favorite, with Western musicians and K-Pop idols alike regularly rocking the brand’s unique designs.
Hailey Bieber Ushered in Halloween Season With a Moody Manicure
All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When the clock strikes midnight on October 1, spooky season takes over and it’s only natural to recalibrate your style accordingly. For inspiration, look no further than Hailey Bieber.
