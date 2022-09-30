Our talent mentorship program for emerging designers, Generation Next, is back! Teen Vogue has partnered with the LEGO® brand to support the elevation of young designers and demystify the evolving industry of fashion. This year, hundreds of contestants submitted their samples, sketches, and ideas to a board of esteemed judges selected by Teen Vogue editors. Our panel includes the designer and founder of Head of State, Taofeek Abijako; Kith's Chief of Impact, Sharifa Murdock; world-renowned Creative Consultant, Shibon Kennedy; the CEO of Depop, Maria Raga; the designer and founder of abacaxi, Sheena Sood, who is also a past Generation Next finalist from our class of 2020; and the founder of Slow Factory, Céline Semaan-Vernon. This talented group will also serve as mentors to the 2022 Generation Next finalists. With the support of Teen Vogue's style team and Editor-in-Chief Versha Sharma, the judges handpicked six emerging fashion designers who make it safe to say that the future of fashion is in good hands.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 27 DAYS AGO