“I will do a home invasion on you” – Chael Sonnen’s HILARIOUS threat to “immigrant” Wanderlei Silva will leave you in stitches

wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
WWE・
Michael Bisping responds after Conor McGregor mocks him and other fighters for trying their hand at acting: “Why have you gotta throw shade my way?”
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has responded after Conor McGregor took aim at him for acting. ‘The Notorious’ is the biggest star in MMA history, and it’s not exactly close. His pay-per-view numbers with names such as Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz are some of the highest in combat sports history.
UFC Fight Night 211: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan odds, picks and predictions
In a women’s strawweight bout in the main event, Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan meet Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211 at UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the UFC Fight Night 211: Dern vs. Yan odds, with expert picks and predictions.
Gizmodo
Something Weird Is Going on With Mark Zuckerberg and Saturday’s UFC Fight
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can’t duck and weave the jabbing questions that he’s responsible for buying out the entire arena for a major UFC show this Saturday. The rolling speculation has even started to claim that the Z-man himself wants to hop into the Octagon and test his mettle against a live opponent.
Mackenzie Dern disappointed with her jiu-jitsu in UFC Fight Night 211 loss: 'I should be finishing'
Mackenzie Dern’s return to the cage didn’t go as planned. The UFC women’s strawweight contender suffered a loss in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 in Las Vegas when she came up short in a majority decision against China’s Yan Xiaonan. But...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
Video: Priscilla Chan horrified by bloody UFC action while husband Mark Zuckerberg has the time of his life
Much was made about Mark Zuckerberg’s “UFC debut” – but it may have been an inversely powerful experience for his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan who accompanied him Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211. Let me preface everything I’m about to say with this. I genuinely think...
Twitter reacts to Yan Xioanan's win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night 211
UFC Fight Night 211 took place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. In the main event, Yan Xioanan solidified top contender status when she defeated Mackenzie Dern by majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-47). As is the case with every UFC main event, the MMA community had plenty to...
Watch MMA fighters fall through the cage mid-match (Video)
Watch as two MMA fighters fall through the cage door in the middle of their bout. In mixed-martial arts, there is an expectation that fighters will encounter a certain level of pain. However, normally that comes at the hands of their opponent, not the cage and venue itself. For two...
Dana White says he’s “here to stay” but admits the UFC will be “very different when I’m gone”
Dana White will continue to be the UFC president for years to come but he knows when he leaves, the promotion will be in a much different spot. White has been with the UFC since 2001 and has brought the promotion from near bankruptcy to being a billion-dollar promotion. He has helped MMA – and subsequently the UFC – enter the mainstream and given that he has been doing it for years many have wondered when he would retire.
Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds
Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211
The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Mackenzie Dern after UFC Fight Night 211 loss?
Mackenzie Dern is 0-2 in UFC main events after falling short to Yan Xiaonan at UFC Fight Night 211. Dern (12-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) suffered a majority decision defeat to Xiaonan (14-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in Saturday’s strawweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and now she’s forced to go back to the drawing board and see what’s next.
PWMania
The Wrestling Industry Reacts to the Death of Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki
As PWMania.com previously reported, Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW and a wrestling legend, died at the age of 79. Several wrestlers reacted to the news, and here are some of their reactions:. Tony Khan: RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements...
WWE・
Patricky Freire hopes Bellator brings back Eddie Alvarez: 'I have a little problem to resolve against him'
LOS ANGELES – Patricky Freire Eddie Alvarez back in the Bellator. The Bellator lightweight champion hopes the promotion re-signs Alvarez, one of its former champions as well as one of the biggest names it’s ever produced. Freire (23-10 MMA, 14-8 BMMA) wants to see Alvarez back (30-8) not to boost the 155-pound roster, but for personal reasons.
MMAmania.com
Ronda Rousey slams ‘bandwagon’ UFC fans: ‘WWE fans care more about the wrestlers’
Ronda Rousey has experienced almost everything combat sports has to offer and the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has learned over the years that most mixed martial arts (MMA) fans suck. While Rousey didn’t say those exact words the current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) standout more or less hinted...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Alistair Overeem, Badr Hari, Bo Nickal, Yan Xiaonan, A.J. McKee, and Ben Rothwell
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Intro as we catch up after a busy combat sports weekend. 1:05 p.m.: A.J....
BKFC 30 video: UFC veteran Ben Rothwell starches opponent in 19 seconds for debut win
Escaping from a bareknuckle boxing bout unscathed is a rare occurrence, but that’s exactly what heavyweight UFC veteran did in his debut at BKFC 30. Ben Rothwell stepped through the BKFC ropes to compete in combat sports for the first time since his UFC departure last November. Standing across the circular ring was Bobo O’Bannon, a bareknuckle fighter entering the contest with a record of 3-3 with three knockouts.
Scott Coker updates Aaron Pico's health after Bellator 286, 'for sure' wants Jeremy Kennedy rematch
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Bellator president Scott Coker gave a positive update on Aaron Pico’s health in the aftermath of a disappointing end at Bellator 286. Pico (10-4 MMA, 10-4 BMMA) suffered a dislocated shoulder in the opening round of his featherweight fight with Jeremy Kennedy (18-3 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) on Saturday at Long Beach Arena, forcing the fight to be waved off by the cageside physician and resulting in an injury TKO loss.
