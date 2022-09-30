Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Time Out Global
Meet the Undateables: Kelly and Jimmy
Frustrated by the dating app struggle? We feel you. That’s why Time Out Los Angeles is launching the Undateables, a series in which we send two eligible singles on a date at some of our favorite local spots in the hopes of striking up a new spark. Following the night out, the daters report back with their candid thoughts on first impressions, chemistry and (of course) the inevitable awkward moments. This time, we sent Kelly and Jimmy to the Rooftop at the Wayfarer Downtown L.A.—read on to see how it went.
Time Out Global
The best theatre at Melbourne Fringe this year
It's time to razzle dazzle us with the best weird and wonderful theatre shows this year at Fringe. Wacky theatre, kooky show ideas and crazy cabaret form the heart of Melbourne's Fringe Festival. This year is no exception, with everything from a comedic Powerpoint investigation into whether the movie Grease was all just a fever dream, to a camp puppet retelling of why aliens from Uranus journeyed to Earth in order to befriend an influencer.
Time Out Global
Ian McKellen will be doing panto in the West End this Christmas – oh yes he is!
Most 83-year-olds live pretty quiet lives. Not so Sir Ian McKellen: fresh off the back of a summer spent in a dance version of ‘Hamlet’ at the Edinburgh Fringe, he’s now plotting a return to the world of pantomime, 16 years after he did a couple of seasons as Widow Twanky at the Old Vic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Time Out Global
London’s latest immersive experience is a massive live gameshow
Several of London’s immersive experiences are teetering on the edge of being live gameshows: think ‘The Crystal Maze’, think ‘Monopoly Lifesized’. And what is a pub quiz if not an immersive experience?. Taking it to the next level is Gameshow Studios, a new immersive venue...
Time Out Global
Mandala Weekender review: Rae Sremmurd and Kelis definitely know how to party during F1 weekend
The return of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix attracted over 300,000 fans, setting a new record in attendance at the three-day event. The weekend also came with a string of gigs and parties across the city, including Mandala Weekender – Mandala Club’s first music event and foray into the Formula One party scene.
Time Out Global
The best Victorian wineries with art galleries attached
Wine and art: can you think of a better pairing? So it's no wonder that the last few years have seen an abundance of new galleries and art spaces pop up at some of our favourite wineries – just in time for a summer visit. Make a weekend of...
Time Out Global
The Luna Park at Coney Island is now a super-cool Halloween destination
A favorite during the warmer summer months, the iconic Luna Park at Coney Island has turned into the ideal cold-weather destination this month as well. Now through October 30, fun roller coasters, trick-or-treating sessions, tractor racing opportunities, balloon twisting fun, seasonal decorating stations and giant pumpkins will take over Luna Park's Halloween Harvest events.
RELATED PEOPLE
Time Out Global
The Good Nurse
If you want to kill a lot of people, there’s no better place to do it than in a hospital. That’s the more-than-a-bit disturbing notion at the heart of Scandi noir director Tobias Lindholm’s (Borgen) compellingly serial-killer drama. It features a creepily off-kilter Eddie Redmayne as an American nurse secretly murdering patients in a New Jersey infirmary and an equally on-form Jessica Chastain as the colleague who slowly gets wise to him.
Time Out Global
‘The Witcher’ season 3 – everything you need to know
The Witcher became Netflix’s most watched original series when it first launched in December 2019. The second season was delayed because of Covid-19 filming restrictions and an injury to lead actor Henry Cavill, but it thrilled fantasy fans when it finally debuted in December 2021. Unsurprisingly, the show is...
Comments / 0