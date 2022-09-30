Read full article on original website
Who’s Got More Money? Caddo or Bossier Parish Residents?
I have a confession to make. I'm sure it was just because I grew up in the North Shreveport and Blanchard area in north Caddo Parish. As I child growing up in the area, I thought that all the people in Bossier Parish must be poor. Someone had told me that all of Shreveport's sewerage water was dumped into Red River, and that all of Bossier's drinking water was pumped out of Red River, so Bossier citizens must be poor.
Shreveport’s Legendary Bear’s Just Dropped A New Menu
No joke, Bear's on Fairfield is Shreveport's best kept food secret...and we're tired of it. No, we're not tired of the food, it's too good to get tired of. We're absolutely tired of people no knowing about how good the kitchen is at Bear's. This secret needs to be let...
Sweet Brown Eyed Girl Wants to Come Home With You, Shreveport
Just look at those eyes! Sweet Molly is a Chiweenie and is looking for a family to call her own. Do you have room for 9 lbs of love? You can meet Molly today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and her adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
Brave Enough? Sleep In the Haunted Bride Room in Jefferson
The Historic Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas Is Considered One of the Most Haunted Spots in East Texas. You have probably heard all the hair-raising stories about the historical hotel. My friends are quick to share all the eerie stories however none have been brave enough to stay there. Maybe it's because of the scary videos and stories that have been shared over the years.
Haughton Night Out to Feature ‘Battle of the Badges’
Shreveport and Bossier and other towns all across Northwest Louisiana are preparing for our version of "National Night Out" tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4. That includes the Town of Haughton, where residents, friends, family and others from the Haughton area will congregate at the Joe Delaney Park from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm for all the activities including food trucks from Uneeda Taco, Music To Your Mouth, Timmy's Backwood BBQ and Sugah Cotton Candy. Other events scheduled include a Life Air landing, children's fingerprinting and a scavenger hunt.
Shreveport Celebrates National Night Out in Record Numbers
Shreveport participated in the 38th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday night with a record number of registered block parties across the city. National Night Out is an intitiative born out of the National Association of Town Watch, which was created in 1981 to:. to provide community watch groups the...
Mayor LaToya “the Destroya” Must Pay Travel Expenses Back to New Orleans
Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell has certainly made our situation in Shreveport look a bit more... bearable, at least. She was recently criticized for her excessive travel expenses, traveling first class around the world, and charging it all to the city of New Orleans. Cantrell traveled first class or...
Demolition at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport Is Halted
The demolition work at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport has stopped for now. A Caddo District Court Judge has issued a Temporary Restraining Order halting the demolition work. Friends of Fairgrounds Field sued the city of Shreveport asking a judge to stop the destruction of the complex. They want a permanent injunction and will take their arguments before judge Brady O’Callaghan during a hearing at 9:30 Thursday morning.
Shreveport Police Chief Sings ‘Old Town Road’ and Wows Crowd
We know about National Night Out and the purpose of the program, to help fight crime. But Shreveport has cranked it up a notch this year and pushed to get more than 300 neighborhoods to participate. From the looks of things around town last night, we will probably hit that number.
NOLA.com
HIV is no longer a death sentence. But under Louisiana law, it can be a prison sentence.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
Downtown Shreveport is Getting a New Spot for Sweet Treats Soon
Downtown Shreveport has been on a hot streak with new businesses opening lately, like the all-new Noble Savage Tavern and Pepito's XO, but yet another eatery is coming to downtown and it's the perfect place to enjoy a sweet treat!. One of Shreveport-Bossier City's favorite pop-ups, Dripp Donuts, is opening...
South Caddo In For More Traffic Woes During Construction
We have complained about the condition of the horrific roads in Northwest Louisiana for several years, so I am guessing we should probably be overjoyed that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is involved in so many projects to fix those roads, but it seems more bittersweet than joyful.
Record Shreveport National Night Out Set for Tuesday
Shreveport Police kicked off registration for this year's National Night Out with a parade in downtown Shreveport on September 15th hoping to spur record registrations for this year's event. And it seems to have worked. This year has seen a record number of parties officially registered for Shreveport's National Night Out.
Former Shreveport Democratic Mayor Endorses Republican Candidate
Let the games begin. Endorsements are starting to fly in the local political races. Former Democratic Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler has endorsed Republican Tom Arceneaux in the race for the city's top job. What Does Tyler Say About Arceneaux?. "Tom has spent his life serving others, and I have no...
What Are You Eating at Red River Revel?
Get Ready for Downtown Shreveport Transforming Into a Party This Weekend. Like many people in the Ark-La-Tex, I can't wait for the amazing concerts that will take over Downtown Shreveport at Festival Plaza. Red River Revel isn't just a place to catch an amazing concert, you can eat every single craving under the sun. If you love art, jewelry, and good drinks paired with delicious food, Red River Revel is the place you need to be this weekend.
KSLA
Police name suspect in MLK neighborhood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one injured. Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder. Officers were called regarding a shooting on Sept. 25 to Fire Station 9. At the fire station,...
Shreveport Shooting Leads to City’s 40th Homicide of 2022
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left one man dead. This call came into dispatch around 9:18 p.m., Monday (10/3/22) from the Domino’s Pizza parking lot, which is located at 5604 Hearne Avenue. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
Fire Emergency At Pierremont & Line Avenue Causing Traffic Issues
Caddo Parish dispatchers are reporting nearly 25 units on the scene of a "fire emergency" in the Line and Pierremont area in Shreveport. The calls came in around 4pm at Line, Pierremont, and Edgemont Street, which is the location of the Uptown Shopping Center. KTBS now reports that a fire...
Big Party Planned This Weekend With Springhill Lumberjack Festival
In 1896, the Bodcaw Lumber Company opened up its sawmill operation with approximately fifty employees. Bodcaw also built twenty five homes for its sawmill workers in the area just west of the mill still referred to as "Sawmill Town." With the town's roots firmly planted in the timber industry of...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office and LSP Enforce “Operation Clear Tracks” (VIDEO)
Members of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, Troopers from Louisiana State Police-Troop G, and the Bossier City Police Department teamed up with KCS for Operation Clear Tracks in Bossier City on Sept. 20, 2022, during Rail Safety week across North America. Operation Clear Tracks ran eight miles on...
