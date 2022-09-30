ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

96.5 KVKI

Who’s Got More Money? Caddo or Bossier Parish Residents?

I have a confession to make. I'm sure it was just because I grew up in the North Shreveport and Blanchard area in north Caddo Parish. As I child growing up in the area, I thought that all the people in Bossier Parish must be poor. Someone had told me that all of Shreveport's sewerage water was dumped into Red River, and that all of Bossier's drinking water was pumped out of Red River, so Bossier citizens must be poor.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Sweet Brown Eyed Girl Wants to Come Home With You, Shreveport

Just look at those eyes! Sweet Molly is a Chiweenie and is looking for a family to call her own. Do you have room for 9 lbs of love? You can meet Molly today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and her adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Brave Enough? Sleep In the Haunted Bride Room in Jefferson

The Historic Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas Is Considered One of the Most Haunted Spots in East Texas. You have probably heard all the hair-raising stories about the historical hotel. My friends are quick to share all the eerie stories however none have been brave enough to stay there. Maybe it's because of the scary videos and stories that have been shared over the years.
JEFFERSON, TX
96.5 KVKI

Haughton Night Out to Feature ‘Battle of the Badges’

Shreveport and Bossier and other towns all across Northwest Louisiana are preparing for our version of "National Night Out" tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4. That includes the Town of Haughton, where residents, friends, family and others from the Haughton area will congregate at the Joe Delaney Park from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm for all the activities including food trucks from Uneeda Taco, Music To Your Mouth, Timmy's Backwood BBQ and Sugah Cotton Candy. Other events scheduled include a Life Air landing, children's fingerprinting and a scavenger hunt.
HAUGHTON, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Celebrates National Night Out in Record Numbers

Shreveport participated in the 38th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday night with a record number of registered block parties across the city. National Night Out is an intitiative born out of the National Association of Town Watch, which was created in 1981 to:. to provide community watch groups the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Demolition at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport Is Halted

The demolition work at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport has stopped for now. A Caddo District Court Judge has issued a Temporary Restraining Order halting the demolition work. Friends of Fairgrounds Field sued the city of Shreveport asking a judge to stop the destruction of the complex. They want a permanent injunction and will take their arguments before judge Brady O’Callaghan during a hearing at 9:30 Thursday morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

South Caddo In For More Traffic Woes During Construction

We have complained about the condition of the horrific roads in Northwest Louisiana for several years, so I am guessing we should probably be overjoyed that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is involved in so many projects to fix those roads, but it seems more bittersweet than joyful.
CADDO PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Record Shreveport National Night Out Set for Tuesday

Shreveport Police kicked off registration for this year's National Night Out with a parade in downtown Shreveport on September 15th hoping to spur record registrations for this year's event. And it seems to have worked. This year has seen a record number of parties officially registered for Shreveport's National Night Out.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

What Are You Eating at Red River Revel?

Get Ready for Downtown Shreveport Transforming Into a Party This Weekend. Like many people in the Ark-La-Tex, I can't wait for the amazing concerts that will take over Downtown Shreveport at Festival Plaza. Red River Revel isn't just a place to catch an amazing concert, you can eat every single craving under the sun. If you love art, jewelry, and good drinks paired with delicious food, Red River Revel is the place you need to be this weekend.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Police name suspect in MLK neighborhood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one injured. Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder. Officers were called regarding a shooting on Sept. 25 to Fire Station 9. At the fire station,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Shooting Leads to City’s 40th Homicide of 2022

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left one man dead. This call came into dispatch around 9:18 p.m., Monday (10/3/22) from the Domino’s Pizza parking lot, which is located at 5604 Hearne Avenue. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

