The dangers to EMTs/medics are less well known to the general public than firefighting, even at times to the agencies where they work — The killing ofFDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling is a reminder of not only the dangers all emergency responders routinely face but also the hazards that may often go unrecognized for those whose primary responsibility is EMS response.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 HOURS AGO