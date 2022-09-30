ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ems1.com

EMS response is often considered safer than firefighting, but is it?

The dangers to EMTs/medics are less well known to the general public than firefighting, even at times to the agencies where they work — The killing ofFDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling is a reminder of not only the dangers all emergency responders routinely face but also the hazards that may often go unrecognized for those whose primary responsibility is EMS response.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ems1.com

What is a life worth to an elected official?

Bryony Gilbey joins the podcast to discuss “Honorable but broken,” the documentary that sums up the precipitous state of EMS — This episode of EMS One-Stop With Rob Lawrence is brought to you by Lexipol, the experts in policy, training, wellness support and grants assistance for first responders and government leaders. To learn more, visitlexipol.com.
POLITICS
ems1.com

Former partner of slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo reflects on her love of EMS

NEW YORK — FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo, with her quick wit, cool head and familiar laugh, was the one her co-workers turned to in difficult times. Now her bereft colleagues, family and friends face a sad future without the revered Russo as they brace for a farewell to the 24-year-veteran killed by a deranged man just a short walk from EMS Station 49 in Queens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ems1.com

EMT, paramedic, patient injured in Ky. ambulance crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. — Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient...
MONTICELLO, KY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
ems1.com

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo to be posthumously promoted to captain

NEW YORK — An FDNY EMS lieutenant killed in a crazed unprovoked attack steps from her Queens station will be posthumously promoted to the rank of captain at her funeral, Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said Tuesday. Hundreds of first responders are expected to attend Lt. Alison Russo’s funeral...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

