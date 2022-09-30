Read full article on original website
Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
Joe Benigno rips the Mets after collapse in Atlanta: 'They blew the freakin' division!'
The Mets needed just one win in Atlanta to enter the final series with their own NL East destiny in their hands. Instead, they got swept, and Joe Benigno was absolutely LIVID in his hit with Tiki & Tierney Monday.
With the NL East title all but lost after a weekend sweep by the Braves, the Mets have problems as the postseason nears
ATLANTA – Before the weekend that would effectively settle the National League East, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso considered whether he had ever played in a series with so much at stake. Since his debut in 2019, the Mets have not made the postseason, finishing at least nine games back every year, and so this would surely be the biggest of his MLB career. Twice he led his Florida Gators to the College World Series.
Roberts: Mets’ weak trade deadline cost them NL East crown
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” dug into the New York Mets’ issues, placing blame on the front office for a lackluster trade deadline costing them the NL East and potentially a playoff run.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets
The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
This Braves player benefited the most from Mets sweep
Dansby Swanson had an all-time series vs. the New York Mets, so pay the man, Atlanta Braves. After what Dansby Swanson did to the New York Mets at the plate in the Atlanta Braves‘ biggest series of the season so far, Liberty Media has to come to terms with paying its star shortstop out the wazoo in his MLB free agency.
New York Mets headed to wild card series after Atlanta Braves clinch NL East
The New York Mets are headed to a wild card series beginning Friday after the Atlanta Braves secured first place in the National League East with a win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
FOX Sports
Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Sunday night, completing a three-game sweep of their NL East rival and taking a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was postponed by rain Monday night and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field. The first game is set to begin at 4:10 p.m., though the forecast Tuesday is similarly soggy. New York (98-61) began the day two games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East with three to play. The playoff-bound Mets have led the division for 175 days this season, but their chances of winning it all but disappeared last weekend when they were swept in three games at Atlanta. The only way the Mets take the NL East and bypass a best-of-three wild-card series this weekend is by sweeping three games from the last-place Nationals while Atlanta loses all three at Miami.
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022
With only a couple more days left in the regular season, the Washington Nationals will travel to the Queens to meet up with their divisional rivals in the New York Mets for the second game of a doubleheader on this Tuesday. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Nationals-Mets prediction and pick will be revealed.
batterypower.com
Battery Power Podcast Episode 370: The Magic Number is 1
October is here and the Atlanta Braves began the month with the most important series of the regular season. The Braves welcomed the New York Mets to Truist Park for a trio of games and things went very well for the home team. With that as the backdrop, Episode 370...
batterypower.com
Braves clinch fifth-straight NL East title with 2-1 win over Marlins
For the fifth straight season, the Atlanta Braves are the National League East Division Champions. They only scored two runs in an incredibly-nervy performance at the plate, but Jake Odorizzi and the bullpen made absolutely sure that it stood up. Atlanta’s pitching staff only gave up one run and they carried the Braves over the finish line with a 2-1 win over the Marlins.
Watch: Elton John gives approval of Braves' sweep of Mets during concert
With their sweep of the Mets, the Braves have taken over first place in the NL East and have a magic number of one to clinch the division. The music icon moved to Georgia in 1991 and has apparently been a Braves fan for decades. The 75-year-old's next concert is on Oct. 8 and he is slated to have seven more shows in October as the Braves look to defend their World Series crown.
batterypower.com
Michael Harris named NL Rookie of the Month for September
Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris was named NL Rookie of the Month for September on Monday. It is the third time that Harris has received the honor this season winning in June and August. His teammate, Spencer Strider, took home Rookie of the Month honors in August. Harris hit .324...
