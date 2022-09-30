Read full article on original website
Your First Chance to Eat One of Best Fall Snacks in Illinois, Cider Donut Sundae
The original Cider Donut Sundae is back, but not forever. In fact, it will only be available on just two different dates in October. Don't miss these. In 2020, when I first shared some thoughts about this Cherry Valley, Illinois business, I wrote of their incredible gift. It is a life well-lived if you are close to a human being that does incredible things in a kitchen with food. Who is the person you're close with that creates foods so delicious that eating it feels like you've been given a gift?
Disney on Ice Skates Back into Popular Illinois Stadium
It's always a good time to hang with Mickey and his friends and you'll get a chance to again in Rockford in 2023. Summer is officially gone and that brings a lot of feelings. Feelings of sadness that we didn't get to the pool as much as we wanted to this year... and we don't have as much daylight after work... but summer ending isn't always bad.
Dogs, Dogs, Dogs: 200 Basset hounds compete in Rockford for national crown
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The top Basset hound in the United States will be crowned in the Rockford area this week as 200 dogs compete in the Basset Hound Club of America’s 2022 National Specialty at the Mercyhealth Sportscore Two. The club’s nine-day event kicked off Thursday, Sept. 29. When the competition wraps this Friday, […]
‘Women’ Put Rockford in Top Three of ‘Top Haunted Cities’ List of Illinois
As of 2015, Rockford has shown up big on a list you might not wanna show up on...The Most Haunted Cities in Illinois. NBC5. Also as we start October, you'll need to know a few things. Scary, haunted stuff will flood your internet searches for a month...and you live in the right state AND city if you dig the spooky things. Oh, and this list points the finger at WOMEN as the reason. As my wife said, "well this sounds stupid."
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Falling for Rockford: Here are 5 scenic spots to see the seasons change
ROCKFORD — It’s officially fall and we’ve got a list of some of the most scenic spots to see the seasons change. Before it gets too cold to appreciate Rockford’s fall scenery, it’s important to spend time outdoors, according to Renee Henert, communications coordinator for the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County.
Mission BBQ to open in Rockford next week
ROCKFORD — On a mission for Mission BBQ? The wait is almost over. The restaurant chain will host a grand opening one week from today. The event is slated for noon on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the eastern side of the building shared with Five Guys, 6820 E. State St.
These Bugs Want To Get In Illinois Homes Before It’s Too Cold
Okay, maybe the bugs aren't quite as large as the photo might suggest, but my "How To Add Hyperbolic Photos To Your Internet Posts" handbook said that these would work. I wish I had saved the video from the time my wife set up a video camera to record herself in a battle to the death with a centipede on our basement wall. I was out of town, and she wanted video proof to back up her claims of a legendary throw-down with the bloodthirsty creature. A woman with a skillet will have to suffice for illustration.
Illinois Family Wins Halloween With Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Light Show
When it comes to things I love doing most in life, decorating my home for holidays is always high on the list. I have a ridiculous amount of holiday storage totes, and if you don't feel like you're in the North Pole when you step into my home at Christmas I will not be happy. The one decorating aspect I haven't tried yet though is an outdoor, synchronized light show.
Illinois Drive-In Movie Theaters Bringing The Horror In October
Horror movie fans in Illinois are excited for the October schedule at drive-in theaters. Rockford, Illinois Is A Great Location For Drive-In Movie Theaters. If you live in Rockford and love going to outdoor movie theaters, then you're in luck. There are a few choices in Illinois and Wisconsin within a short driving distance from the Forest City.
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere’s reach will expand with new development on it’s land. City leaders believe a new travel center will give travelers a bigger reason to stay in town. “I think we’re going to bring a lot more traffic in from outside of the community,” said...
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
Popular Loves Park Bar and Grill Opening 2nd Location in October
Some might find it strange for a bar to open another location just 2 miles down the same road, but not once you see what they have planned. In the last year, business along Riverside Boulevard, east of Mulford, has been booming. Several new places to eat, sip, shop, gamble or improve your life in some way, and I'm here for ALL of it. What's even more remarkable is the growth in this corridor from existing Rockford area businesses, that are opening additional locations.
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
City Council strikes down proposal to turn Applebee’s into car wash in Rockford
ROCKFORD — City Council members this week struck down a proposal to turn the Applebee’s restaurant on East State Street into a new car wash. Developers had pitched a plan to demolish the chain restaurant and construct a new, automated Tommy’s Express car wash on the site at 6845 E. State St. But City Council members voted 14-0 to deny a special-use permit required for the car wash.
Belvidere Has The #5 Most Haunted Home in Illinois!
Oh Belvidere, what a great place! Nice people, great food and drink, and the number three most haunted house in Illinois! MysteriousHeartland. We have a LOT of 96.7 The Eagle listeners in Belvidere, I wonder if they know how freakin' haunted that place it. Well, one place specifically:. The Nellie...
Up to $25 per hour for seasonal jobs at UPS in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hiring is underway at UPS for the holiday season. The company will host a hiring event this weekend in Rockford to fill 1500 seasonal positions. From 9 to noon on Saturday, October 7, and from 8 to 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, UPS will host a job fair at 5497 Kishwaukee Rd. in Rockford.
