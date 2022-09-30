Read full article on original website
batterypower.com
Braves connected to highly ranked international prospect Luis Guanipa
With the lifting of the sanctions placed upon them from the scandal that cost them a bunch of international prospects, years of the ability to sign international free agents, and cost former general manager John Coppolella any future in the game of baseball, the Atlanta Braves would hopefully be able to be big players in international free agency. They did just that when they signed Diego Benitez and Douglas Glod among others during the previous signing period.
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on Charlie Morton, injury updates for Spencer Strider, Kirby Yates
The Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets in arguably the biggest game of the season for both teams. If they Braves win, they will clinch the season series and the tiebreaker that comes along with it. Their magic number would be down to one and would need just an additional win in Miami or a Mets loss to claim their fifth straight division title.
batterypower.com
Braves vs. Mets game thread
The Atlanta Braves will try to take the lead in the NL East division Saturday night when they continue a three-game series against the New York Mets at Truist Park. Atlanta took the opener Friday, 5-2 and pulled into a tie with New York for the division lead. The Braves will have their work cut out for them against Max Scherzer Saturday night. Atlanta will counter with 20-game winner Kyle Wright.
batterypower.com
Bats go quiet for Braves in, 4-0 loss to Marlins
The Atlanta Braves missed out on their first opportunity to clinch the NL East falling flat in a 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins Monday night. The Marlins jumped out to an early lead thanks to a couple of errors and some soft contact that found its way through Atlanta’s defense. Jon Berti led off the inning with a single, stole second base and advanced to third as William Contreras’ throw down bounced away from Dansby Swanson. After Joey Wendle bounced back to Elder for the first out, Bryan de la Cruz doubled to right center to make it 1-0. Avisail Garcia then hit a slow roller to second that Orlando Arcia fumbled for the second error of the inning. Jesus Sanchez made them pay with a double down the left field line to score De La Cruz to make it 2-0. Elder recovered and got Nick Fortes and JJ Bleday to pop out to end the inning with no further damage.
batterypower.com
Battery Power Podcast Episode 370: The Magic Number is 1
October is here and the Atlanta Braves began the month with the most important series of the regular season. The Braves welcomed the New York Mets to Truist Park for a trio of games and things went very well for the home team. With that as the backdrop, Episode 370...
batterypower.com
Bryce Elder, Braves look to clinch NL East Monday against Marlins
Needing just one win for a fifth consecutive NL East title, the Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder to the mound Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. The Braves are riding high after sweeping the Mets in a three-game series at Truist Park over the weekend. Atlanta defeated Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on back-to-back days and then knocked off Christ Bassitt in the finale Wednesday.
batterypower.com
October 1: Braves 4, Mets 2
The Atlanta Braves hit two more homers and moved into sole possession of first place in the NL East with a 4-2 win over the New York Mets Saturday night at Truist Park. Atlanta fell behind early, but came roaring back. Matt Olson tied the game with a run-scoring single in the fourth. After the Mets retook the lead, Dansby Swanson delivered one of the biggest swings of the season with a two-run home run off of Max Scherzer to put the Braves back in front 3-2. Olson added a solo shot of his own in the sixth. Kyle Wright wasn’t at his best, but did enough to keep the Braves in it and picked up his 21st win of the season.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: October 3
1957 - Lew Burdette and the Milwaukee Braves defeat the Yankees and Bobby Shantz 4-2. 1976 - Hank Aaron singles in his last major league at-bat and drives in RBI No. 2,297 in a 5-2 Brewers’ loss to the Tigers. 1993 - The Giants fall to the Los Angeles...
batterypower.com
Jake Odorizzi will start Tuesday against the Marlins
Jake Odorizzi will start Tuesday’s game in Miami with the Braves needing a win or a Mets’ loss to secure a fifth straight division title. Atlanta waited until after Monday’s game to announce a starter and Brian Snitker confirmed that it would be Odorizzi in his postgame address.
batterypower.com
Battery Power TV: Three days that changed everything in NL East
The New York Mets threw the best they had — quite literally — at the Atlanta Braves, and the defending champs handled them all, standing on the cusp of another National League East title. Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on three days that changed that everything in the...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Magic Number is 1, Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson Heroics, more
More October Magic in Braves Country. With a 5-3 win over the Mets on Sunday, the Braves are one win, or one Mets loss, away from a fifth straight NL East division title and a first-round by in the NL playoffs. Even more satisfying is that the Braves earned the...
batterypower.com
For most of the marbles: Morton starts as Braves go for season-defining sweep
It’s not quite “win and they’re in,” as both the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets have essentially been “in” with regards to the postseason for weeks now. But, if we’re talking critical regular season games, it’s hard to find a more fitting example.
batterypower.com
Braves use familiar formula, homers and pitching to take down Max Scherzer and the Mets
Behind a solid start from Kyle Wright, the top of the lineup, and a terrific 4-inning, scoreless outing from the bullpen, the Braves beat Max Scherzer and the Mets and took the second game of The Series of the Year to grab a 1-game lead in the NL East for the first time this season.
batterypower.com
Braves News: NL East leaders, final showdown, more
The Braves won once again against the Mets on Saturday, and now solely lead the NL East by 1 game. While this is the dream scenario for the Braves through the first two games, it sets the stakes for Sunday’s game as astronomically high. If the Braves win, they will move to two games clear of the Mets, with the tiebreaker in hand, leaving them with a magic number of 1 for the NL East division. If the Mets win, they will tie the division and grab the tiebreaker for themselves, securing control of their own destiny for the division with only one series to go. Either way, the Braves have beaten Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on two consecutive nights, which is impressive and has given them an opportunity to snatch the division.
batterypower.com
Dylan Lee: (An unusual) Death to Lefties
Perhaps no other bullpen arm epitomizes the 2022 Atlanta Braves relief corps as well as Dylan Lee. The 28-year-old southpaw from the tiny town of Dinuba, California was drafted by the Marlins in the 10th round of the 2016 amateur draft, but was released by the Fish ahead of the 2021 season, options and all. The Braves snapped him up and gave him a cup of coffee late in the year, as well as making him the answer to the trivia question: who was the first pitcher to make his first Major League start in a World Series game?
batterypower.com
Kyle Wright, Braves look to make it two-straight against Mets
After capturing a big win Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will face another stiff test Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the New York Mets. Atlanta hit three solo home runs off of Jacob deGrom Friday night and held on at the end for a 5-2 win that pulled them back into a tie at the top of the NL East standings. With five games remaining, the Braves again control their own destiny, but will have to figure out a way to solve Max Scherzer Saturday night.
batterypower.com
The Braves still have work to do, but now control their own fate
The NL East race has been a marathon with the New York Mets leading the way. Despite coming off of a World Series win, the Atlanta Braves appeared to be flying under the radar a bit with the Mets looking like the front runner. Atlanta entered this weekend’s series with little margin for error, but made an emphatic statement with back-to-back wins over Jacob deGrom Friday and a 4-2 win over Max Scherzer Saturday.
batterypower.com
Braves take over NL East lead, Phillies trying to hold off Brewers
The Atlanta Braves’ September roll continued Saturday night with a 4-2 win over the New York Mets to take a one game lead in the NL East standings. Elsewhere, the Wild Card race shifted with Milwaukee missing an opportunity to make up some ground. Below is where the National League’s playoff picture stands heading into play Sunday.
batterypower.com
Yes! Bullpen and bats come up big as Braves vanquish Mets, 5-3
Nearly all season long, the bullpen has been the not-so-secret weapon of the Atlanta Braves. It came up huge on Sunday night in the season’s most critical game, as a cadre of Atlanta relievers fired 4 2⁄3 innings of scoreless ball, delivering unto Atlanta a home sweep of the Mets and a very good chance that they’ll secure the first-round playoff bye.
