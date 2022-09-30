The Braves won once again against the Mets on Saturday, and now solely lead the NL East by 1 game. While this is the dream scenario for the Braves through the first two games, it sets the stakes for Sunday’s game as astronomically high. If the Braves win, they will move to two games clear of the Mets, with the tiebreaker in hand, leaving them with a magic number of 1 for the NL East division. If the Mets win, they will tie the division and grab the tiebreaker for themselves, securing control of their own destiny for the division with only one series to go. Either way, the Braves have beaten Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on two consecutive nights, which is impressive and has given them an opportunity to snatch the division.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO