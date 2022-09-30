In Jalon Daniels, KU has a quarterback again and it's not just his play that illustrates that

Read full article on original website
Related
KU Sports
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold confirms LB Gavin Potter no longer with the program
Linebacker Gavin Potter is no longer with the Kansas football program, Kansas football coach Lance Leipold confirmed on Tuesday. The former KU starter has been removed from both the roster and the depth chart and Leipold said there was not much conversation about his departure. “It wasn’t a whole lot,”...
KU Sports
Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. out an 'extended period of time'
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday that running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. will be out for “an extended period of time” because of an undisclosed injury suffered during KU’s 14-11 win over Iowa State last weekend. Hishaw left last Saturday’s game on a cart with what...
KU Sports
Former Kansas basketball captain Ron Franz dies at 76
Former Kansas men’s basketball captain Ron Franz died Monday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Kansas Athletics announced after confirming the news with Franz’s family. He was 76. A 6-foot-7 forward from Kansas City, Kansas, Franz was a team captain during the 1966-67 season and he played in 79...
KU Sports
Those who were there say concession stand issues at KU's Memorial Stadium much less of a problem in Week 5
It may be hard to believe, but it was just one week ago when issues with KU’s concessions stands at a jam-packed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were just as big of a topic among KU fans as the Jayhawks’ red-hot start to the season. The Jayhawks’ remained...
Comments / 0