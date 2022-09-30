Read full article on original website
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
What we learned as Giants hit four homers, keep hopes alive
SAN FRANCISCO -- By the time the Giants got to Oracle Park on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies had already snapped their five-game losing streak. As their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was getting going, the Milwaukee Brewers closed out a tense win over the Miami Marlins and Cy Young frontrunner Sandy Alcantara.
Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
Marlins shut down Cy Young candidate Alcantara
Sandy Alcantara's brilliant season has come to an end. The Miami Marlins will shut down the All-Star right-hander and potential NL Cy Young front-runner after 32 starts, manager Don Mattingly announced Saturday. Alcantara, who took a complete-game loss in Friday's brilliant pitchers' duel against Corbin Burnes, was scheduled to make...
Giants and Diamondbacks meet, winner takes 3-game series
Arizona Diamondbacks (73-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-79, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-5, 4.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.10 ERA, .67 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks play...
Suns React to Stunning Preseason Loss Against Australian Opponent
It was the first time in seven years that a non-NBA team beat an NBA squad in the United States.
Golden State Warriors visit Japanese 'hedgehog cafe' during preseason, and the footage is both adorable and hilarious
Point guard Jordan Poole loved the experience, however power forward Andrew Wiggins was terrified of the tiny critters.
Padres secure 2nd playoff spot since 2006
The San Diego Padres locked up a wild-card spot after the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. San Diego will be playing in the postseason for the second time since 2006. The club also made the playoffs in the 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign. "I want to be part...
Sirianni, Hurts and the Eagles Team That Didn’t Stand a Chance
The coach was roundly mocked, the quarterback merely a placeholder. One year later, an unrelenting fan base can only marvel at the team that emerged.
theScore's 2022-23 Fantasy Hockey Draft Kit
To prepare for the 2022-23 NHL season, theScore has all the fantasy hockey advice you need to dominate your draft and win your league.
Judge stays at 61 homers on 61st anniversary of Maris' 61st
NEW YORK (AP) — The numbers were aligned for Aaron Judge. The pitches were not. Judge remained at 61 home runs on the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris' 61st — he even came to the plate at the exact time Maris went deep. Just eight of 25 Baltimore's...
Rangers starting Leody Taveras in center field on Friday night
Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Taveras will man center field after Bubba Thompson was shifted to right, Adolis Garcia was chosen as Friday's designated hitter, Sam Huff was shifted behind the plate, and Kevin Plawecki was rested. In a...
Playoff pairing still in flux for Padres as they host Giants
The Padres are in the playoffs. The Padres are in the playoffs. Despite losing for the fourth time in six
Robbie Ray gives up 3 HRs as Athletics topple Mariners 10-3
SEATTLE (AP) - While the Seattle Mariners' top task all along was just getting into the postseason, playing home games in the wild-card round was a very close second. Accomplishing that will now take some significant help from others following Seattle's 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. "There's been a lot of emotion around our team here in the last four or five days and I think you saw a little bit of the wind out of our sails today as we got into that ballgame," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Mariners starter Robbie Ray was tagged for...
Yanks' Britton exits for fatigue, Holmes out after injection
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Zack Britton exited after throwing a run-scoring wild pitch while facing his second batter on Friday night, just his third big league appearance following Tommy John surgery. After a 2-1 loss to Baltimore, New York manager Aaron Boone said Britton felt “left arm...
Gallup expected to make season debut vs. Commanders
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is expected to make his season debut against the Washington Commanders on Sunday after not being included on Friday's injury report. Gallup missed the beginning of the campaign recovering from knee surgery. This will be Gallup's first game action since he tore his ACL...
Braves sign Morton to 1-year, $20M extension for 2023
The Atlanta Braves signed right-hander Charlie Morton to a one-year, $20-million contract for next season with a $20-million club option for 2024 that doesn't include a buyout, the club announced Friday. Morton, who turns 39 in November, signed a one-year, $20-million pact in September 2021 with a $20-million club option....
Giants miss postseason 1 year after winning 107 games
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sergio Alcántara had a pair of two-run doubles for Arizona in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 win over San Francisco which eliminated the Giants from postseason contention on Saturday. Christian Walker went 3 for 5 with an RBI double, finishing a homer shy of hitting for...
Hoskins homers, Phillies end skid in 5-1 win over Nationals
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit his 30th home run, Bailey Falter pitched six scoreless innings and the Philadelphia Phillies boosted their lead in the National League wild-card race with a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday in the opener of a planned day-night doubleheader. The second game was rained out and will be made up as part of day-night doubleheader on Saturday. Philadelphia (84-72) snapped a five-game losing streak that included getting swept three games by the Chicago Cubs and moved a full game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final NL wild card. “We’re competitive. We care, probably too much at times, but in this game you can’t dwell on it for too long,” Hoskins said of getting past the sweep. “We’re a half-game up, I guess a game up now. If we continue to win games we’re going to be where we want to be.”
McCaffrey active vs. Cardinals despite thigh injury
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is active against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers listed McCaffrey as questionable Friday due to a thigh injury. McCaffrey missed the first two practices of the week and was limited Friday. McCaffrey played the first three games of the season and is coming off...
