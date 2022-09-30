ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

92.9 WTUG

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
CBS 42

Arrest made in Hoover double homicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in a double homicide case that occurred Saturday. The Hoover 911 center received a call stating someone had found two people possibly dead inside a residence of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers responded and found two female victims […]
CBS 42

25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
utv44.com

Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
CBS 42

2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting

According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
92.9 WTUG

All Homicides in Tuscaloosa County So Far in 2022

With three months left in the year, police in Tuscaloosa County have investigated 15 homicides in 12 separate incidents so far in 2022. All homicides in the area are investigated by the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which handled almost two dozen homicides in 2021 -- one of the area's deadliest years in decades.
CBS 42

2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting in city's Southside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Birmingham are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night in the 200 block of 16th street south near Rail Road Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight moments before the shooting. Birmingham investigators ask anyone with information to call 205-254-1764 or...
wvtm13.com

Bessemer police ask for help locating missing man

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are asking for help locating a missing man who hasn't been heard from for four days. Ricardo Carlos Jefferson was reported missing by family members on Thursday, September 28. His family says he was last known to be on 15th Street North near Hueytown.
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

