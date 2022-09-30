Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County teacher's assistant fired, charged after incident at elementary school
MCCALLA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County Schools said a teacher's assistant has been fired after an incident last month involving a 4-year-old student. Learn more in the video above. Former Lake View Elementary School teacher's assistant Mandy Munoz is facing a felony child abuse charge after reportedly being caught on...
Ralph Teenagers Accused of Series of Arsons in Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties
An 18-year-old and two juveniles are responsible for a recent string of structure fires and break-ins in rural Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties, according to court documents filed Monday. In new depositions, TCSO investigators said they responded to three different fires in Ralph in less than six weeks and were aware...
Tuscaloosa Police Save Man Who Threatened to Jump Off Overpass Bridge
Tuscaloosa Police Department officers are receiving praise after saving a man who allegedly threatened to jump from an overpass bridge Monday night. According to a post on TPD's Facebook page, officers responded to the bridge on University Boulevard near DCH Regional Medical Center and found a man who climbed over the overpass railing.
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Arrest made in Hoover double homicide
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Monday that an arrest has been made in a double homicide case that occurred Saturday. The Hoover 911 center received a call stating someone had found two people possibly dead inside a residence of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers responded and found two female victims […]
Teacher’s Assistant at Lake View Elementary School Arrested, Fired for Abusing Student
A teacher's assistant has been fired and charged with a felony after she allegedly abused a student at a Tuscaloosa County elementary school. According to court documents filed Friday, the suspect is 43-year-old Mandy Munoz, who was a teacher's assistant at Lake View Elementary School. Police say on September 22nd,...
25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
utv44.com
Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
Police Investigating Wednesday Threat at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools
A threat was made at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Wednesday afternoon, marking the fourth threat made to a Tuscaloosa City School in the last three weeks. The TMS campus houses both an elementary school and a middle school. According to a TCS spokeswoman, the threat was made by a student during...
2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting
According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
All Homicides in Tuscaloosa County So Far in 2022
With three months left in the year, police in Tuscaloosa County have investigated 15 homicides in 12 separate incidents so far in 2022. All homicides in the area are investigated by the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which handled almost two dozen homicides in 2021 -- one of the area's deadliest years in decades.
2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
Missing 76-year-old found safe
Birmingham Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing 76-year-old woman.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting in city's Southside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Birmingham are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night in the 200 block of 16th street south near Rail Road Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight moments before the shooting. Birmingham investigators ask anyone with information to call 205-254-1764 or...
wvtm13.com
Bessemer police ask for help locating missing man
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are asking for help locating a missing man who hasn't been heard from for four days. Ricardo Carlos Jefferson was reported missing by family members on Thursday, September 28. His family says he was last known to be on 15th Street North near Hueytown.
Alabama man accused of shooting two women, leaving their bodies inside apartment
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with shooting two women to death inside their Hoover apartment. Police have identified Daxton Elliot Keith, 21, of Alabaster as the suspect in a double homicide that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 1 at a residence in the 100 building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex.
Alabama Student Charged with Felony Assault for Head Stomp in Fight Between Fraternities
A University of Alabama student has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly stomped on another student's head during a fight between fraternities earlier this month. In court documents filed Friday, investigators with the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said officers were called to the Lambda Chi Alpha house...
Tuscaloosa Police Identify Man Killed at River Road Apartments Saturday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the man who was fatally shot at an area apartment complex Saturday night. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said the victim was 36-year-old Joseph Baskins, a Tuscaloosa man. Officers were called to River Road Apartments off Jack Warner...
Birmingham man shot and killed during reported argument
A 29-year-old was shot and killed during an argument Thursday afternoon in Birmingham.
2 Birmingham men accused of stealing mail in Madison County
Two Birmingham men have been indicted by a federal Grand Jury for having stolen mail in Madison County.
