Cancer claims Moscow High athletic director
From the moment he donned his first jersey at Moscow Junior High School in the 1980s all the way to his time as Moscow High School athletic director almost four decades later, Lance Abendroth could almost always be spotted on a football field, basketball court or baseball diamond. If he...
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Reset welcome 7 new ranked teams
This was reset week for Associated Press college football poll voters. A season-high 10 teams that entered the weekend ranked in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions bank lost. That included five ranked teams losing to unranked opponents. The fallout was more than a quarter of the poll turning over Sunday. The voters tossed out seven teams, five of which had been ranked all season, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Baylor.
Following Abe Romero’s death, high school coaches speak on football safety
LAS CRUCES – For Las Cruces’ high school football head coaches, they’ve witnessed the sport transform more lives than they can count – including their own. But following the death of Organ Mountain senior high school football player Abraham Romero, who passed away Sept. 17, Las Cruces’ high school football coaches were asked about the balance between the positives of football and the inherent risks associated with the sport.
Trailblazing Black football player honored by alma mater Lane Tech
When Lane Tech students head to class tomorrow, they’ll see a new name on their football field: Fritz Pollard, a trailblazing former football player. Lane Tech Principal Edwina Thompson said Pollard paved the way for her to lead the school.
Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31
TAMPA, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to
Southeast Polk boys golf team prepares for postseason
The Southeast Polk boys golf team is headed toward the postseason with the district meet on the horizon. The Rams closed down the regular season by competing in the CIML conference meet on Sept. 28, where the team finished sixth with 297 points. Head coach Scott Powell said the conference...
‘Sum of the parts’: Mountain Brook honored as top athletics program in state
Mountain Brook High School’s 179 state championship trophies are displayed at Spartan Arena. The school’s athletic program was ranked fifth in the nation during the 2021-22 school year. Many high school athletics programs are known for one successful sport, one dynasty. At Mountain Brook High School, that is...
Coaches enjoying Tennessee's rebirth as every-sport contender
When Tony Vitello became Tennessee’s baseball coach in June 2017, he and his newly assembled staff saw an opportunity to pump life into a proud athletic department fallen on hard times. Vitello’s Vols did that, of course. After showing signs of life and finishing 29-27 in 2018, the Tennessee...
Caleb Murphy seizing his chance with IU football: 'My whole life’s led up to this moment.'
BLOOMINGTON – Nestled a little more than halfway between Mitchell and Salem on State Road 60, Campbellsburg is roughly 51 miles from Indiana University’s Memorial Stadium. As of 2010 census, Campbellsburg claimed a population of 585 people. Its elementary school and its high school adjoin one another. The West Washington Senators compete in Class A.
