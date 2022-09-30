ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Cancer claims Moscow High athletic director

From the moment he donned his first jersey at Moscow Junior High School in the 1980s all the way to his time as Moscow High School athletic director almost four decades later, Lance Abendroth could almost always be spotted on a football field, basketball court or baseball diamond. If he...
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Reset welcome 7 new ranked teams

This was reset week for Associated Press college football poll voters. A season-high 10 teams that entered the weekend ranked in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions bank lost. That included five ranked teams losing to unranked opponents. The fallout was more than a quarter of the poll turning over Sunday. The voters tossed out seven teams, five of which had been ranked all season, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Baylor.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Las Cruces Sun-News

Following Abe Romero’s death, high school coaches speak on football safety

LAS CRUCES – For Las Cruces’ high school football head coaches, they’ve witnessed the sport transform more lives than they can count – including their own. But following the death of Organ Mountain senior high school football player Abraham Romero, who passed away Sept. 17, Las Cruces’ high school football coaches were asked about the balance between the positives of football and the inherent risks associated with the sport.
LAS CRUCES, NM
247Sports

Coaches enjoying Tennessee's rebirth as every-sport contender

When Tony Vitello became Tennessee’s baseball coach in June 2017, he and his newly assembled staff saw an opportunity to pump life into a proud athletic department fallen on hard times. Vitello’s Vols did that, of course. After showing signs of life and finishing 29-27 in 2018, the Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Caleb Murphy seizing his chance with IU football: 'My whole life’s led up to this moment.'

BLOOMINGTON – Nestled a little more than halfway between Mitchell and Salem on State Road 60, Campbellsburg is roughly 51 miles from Indiana University’s Memorial Stadium. As of 2010 census, Campbellsburg claimed a population of 585 people. Its elementary school and its high school adjoin one another. The West Washington Senators compete in Class A.
CAMPBELLSBURG, IN

