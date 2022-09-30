Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Welcome Home West Texas (10/1/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the broadcast is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
Lubbock Apartment Living: Uninhabitable Due to Paint Fumes
You're favorite first-world problem series is back, yet again. I figured that since I would be moving into a new apartment complex with my partner in about a month or so that I wouldn't have too many complaints left in me. We were about to get away from everything that bugged us, right? Well, it turns out my partner's complex still had some spice left in them.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Power & Light hosting customer appreciation event Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power & Light will kick off Public Power Week with a community appreciation event on Sunday, October 2. The event will take place at the Spirit Ranch, 701 Regis Street, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. According to a press release from LP&L, there will...
everythinglubbock.com
Moderate injures reported in South Loop 289 flyover crash Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in South Lubbock early Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around noon on the flyover from South Loop 289 to Interstate 27. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries in the...
everythinglubbock.com
Volunteer firefighters battle structure fire east of Shallowater Saturday
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple volunteer fire departments were dispatched to a reported a structure fire east of Shallower Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1294. An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist reported the fire was at a residential home. The Shallower...
Win VIP Tickets to Nightmare On 19th Street on Halloween Night
Halloween is almost here, and we want you to celebrate the spookiest day of the year in style. We're giving away a 4-pack of VIP passes to Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock that are good exclusively for Halloween night. That means you and three friends can get scared silly in the Hub City's premier haunted attraction.
everythinglubbock.com
Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
everythinglubbock.com
2022 Lubbock Music NOW album now available for download or purchase
LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase, according to a press release from Civic Lubbock, Inc. All songs on the album are original and professionally produced. “From country to hip hop, rock to Cumbia, the 2022 “Lubbock Music NOW”...
Spirit of Children Fundraiser Helps Make Hospital’s Less Scary
Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock is getting into the Halloween spirit this year for their annual fundraiser and are getting some unexpected spooky help. For the 13th year, Covenant Children's is holding their annual Spirit of Children Fundraiser in partnership with Spirit Halloween. Through this spook-tacular partnership Spirit Halloween has...
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s Lubbock Performance Was Simply Wonderful
'Weird Al' Yankovic performed last night at Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall (1300 Mac Davis Lane) and it was really, really wonderful. I saw true 'Weird Al' fans, all decked out in their Hawaiian shirts, leave the concert hall smiling and misty-eyed. It was such a beautiful thing to see. This...
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery in Lubbock closing its doors
LUBBOCK, Texas — Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is closing its doors on Friday due to inflation and increasing cost of operating. Tory Bruggeman, owner of Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, said no one saw it coming after 4 years. She started the business after not knowing what to do after graduation back in 2018. Then, in […]
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
KCBD
Fall-like temperatures on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our temperatures continue to trend downwards, with some rain in the forecast next week. Expect a quiet night Saturday, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than Friday night. Overnight lows in the lower to mid 50s. Skies will begin to clear and winds will be light around 5-10 mph.
Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair
Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!
Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
fox34.com
Roads shut down after house catches fire in Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK Co., Texas (KCBD) - Authorities have shut down parts of FM 1294 after a house reportedly caught fire. The house fire was called in at 1:12 p.m., according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Fire rescue teams are still on scene at the 6600 block of FM 1294.
AdWeek
Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
The Lubbock Science Spectrum Is Bringing Back a Pop-ular Event
As we approach the Halloween holiday, we are all looking forward to the many spook-tacular events that the South Plains has to offer. For those parents looking for some good, clean fun for their little ghouls and goblins, make sure to mark your calendars for Bubblefest. Back by pop-ular demand,...
