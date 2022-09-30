Read full article on original website
Related
ocsportszone.com
QUICK OUT: Big defensive stop lifts Sunny Hills to narrow win over Fullerton
Sunny Hills Coach Dave Wilde talks to his players after Friday’s win. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Sunny Hills football team rallied for a dramatic 14-13 non-league victory over Fullerton Friday night at Buena Park High School. The Lancers Tony Salas led a defensive charge that...
Summit Daily News
Summit Tigers football crushes Lincoln for homecoming win
There is nothing like a homecoming football game — the pageantry, the recognition of the homecoming court and the the drive of the team to get a win to hype up the student body ahead of the homecoming dance. On Friday, Sept. 30, the Summit High School football team...
Comments / 0