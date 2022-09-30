ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridagators.com

Dudeney Advances to Qualifying Rounds at ITA All-American Championships

CARY, N.C. – Alicia Dudeney is advancing to the qualifying rounds at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's All-American Championships for the Gators after posting a perfect weekend during prequalifying competition. Continuing her strong performance in North Carolina, No. 119 Dudeney opened her Sunday with another victory at Cary Tennis Park....
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Pair of Gators Advance During Prequalifying at ITA All-Americans

CARY, N.C. – A pair of Gators are advancing to the second round of prequalifying at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships after strong showings at the Cary Tennis Park on Saturday. Alicia Dudeney, ranked No. 119 in the ITA preseason rankings, was dominant against Emma Vanderheyden of Marshall....
CARY, NC
floridagators.com

Gators Ready for Windy City Classic

The two-day tournament starts on Monday at the Exmoor Country Club. Format: 54-Hole Tournament (36 on Tuesday and 18 on Wednesday) The Florida women's golf team heads takes a trip up to Chicago for the Windy Ctiy Classic starting Monday. TOURNAMENT HISTORY. The outing will mark the seventh appearance at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Florida Opens Up Play at Ben Hogan Collegiate Monday

Eight of the 16 teams in the field were quarterfinalists at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Location: Fort Worth, Texas - Colonial Country Club. The Florida men's golf team travels to one of the top tournaments of the fall at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. COMPETING TEAMS. Arizona State, Georgia, Georgia Tech,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridagators.com

Richardson, Kitna Tag-Team Overmatched Eagles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Anthony Richardson threw a 75-yard touchdown pass on Florida's first offensive play. In the second quarter, the Gators' quarterback slow-jogged off the field after appearing to suffer some kind of lower-body injury. Six plays later, though, Richardson was back in the game and moving his team into the end zone, part of a run of a half-hundred-plus consecutive points and easy win for the home team.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Kitna Kept Gators Moving When Called Into Action

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Heading into the matchup with Eastern Washington, Florida coach Billy Napier said last week in practice was the best his team's offense has looked all season, despite the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian. That was displayed Sunday in the Gators' 52-17 victory over the Eagles. While starting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gator Talk Moved to Thursday for Missouri Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 edition of Gator Talk continues Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. as the show was moved due to the rescheduled Florida-Eastern Washington game. Gators Head Football Coach Billy Napier makes his fifth appearance on the show this season from Celebration Pointe. The exact venue in Celebration Pointe will be announced later this week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Eastern Washington

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will host the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sunday October 2nd at 12:00 p.m. ET inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game was previously scheduled for Saturday, but was moved to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian. The game will serve as part of Family...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

The Opening Kickoff: Gators vs. Eastern Washington

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Billy Napier had three press conferences leading up to Florida's home game against Eastern Washington. He spoke to the media on Monday at the Heavener Football Center like he usually does on game weeks. Next, he addressed reporters Wednesday morning on the SEC media teleconference, and finally, on Wednesday evening, Napier held a video conference call with reporters from his new office instead of doing it in person due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators' Goal: Increased Improvement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If we have learned anything four games into Billy Napier's tenure as Florida's head coach, it's that Saturdays will be compelling for the Orange & Blue faithful. Next up — a rare Sunday date. The Gators (2-2) host Eastern Washington (1-2) on Sunday afternoon at...
GAINESVILLE, FL

