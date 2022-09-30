Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida sets 'Tom Petty Day' for upcoming Gators home game
Florida has paid tribute to Tom Petty in every home football game since his passing in October 2017. Now, the Gators will celebrate the late Rock and Roll Hall of Famer from Gainesville with a “Tom Petty Day” in The Swamp. The official Twitter account for Tom Petty...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Florida rolls over Eastern Washington in rare Sunday game
Rapid Reactions Presented by — Florida played a rare Sunday game against Eastern Washington, and the Gators rolled to a solid victory. Eastern Washington put up a fight in the beginning, including a conversion of a third down and a fourth down on the first drive, but that netted only a field goal. On the ensuing drive, Anthony Richardson hit a big play to Justin Shorter that went for 75 yards through the air and a touchdown.
floridagators.com
The Opening Kickoff: Gators vs. Eastern Washington
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Billy Napier had three press conferences leading up to Florida's home game against Eastern Washington. He spoke to the media on Monday at the Heavener Football Center like he usually does on game weeks. Next, he addressed reporters Wednesday morning on the SEC media teleconference, and finally, on Wednesday evening, Napier held a video conference call with reporters from his new office instead of doing it in person due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian.
floridagators.com
Gators' Goal: Increased Improvement
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If we have learned anything four games into Billy Napier's tenure as Florida's head coach, it's that Saturdays will be compelling for the Orange & Blue faithful. Next up — a rare Sunday date. The Gators (2-2) host Eastern Washington (1-2) on Sunday afternoon at...
floridagators.com
Gators Ready for Windy City Classic
The two-day tournament starts on Monday at the Exmoor Country Club. Format: 54-Hole Tournament (36 on Tuesday and 18 on Wednesday) The Florida women's golf team heads takes a trip up to Chicago for the Windy Ctiy Classic starting Monday. TOURNAMENT HISTORY. The outing will mark the seventh appearance at...
floridagators.com
Florida Opens Up Play at Ben Hogan Collegiate Monday
Eight of the 16 teams in the field were quarterfinalists at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Location: Fort Worth, Texas - Colonial Country Club. The Florida men's golf team travels to one of the top tournaments of the fall at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. COMPETING TEAMS. Arizona State, Georgia, Georgia Tech,...
CBS Sports
Florida vs. Eastern Washington updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Florida Gators will take on the Eastern Washington Eagles at noon ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game. On Saturday, the Gators were...
247Sports
5-star 2025 QB to visit Florida for Eastern Washington game
Report: Gators to Experiment on Special Teams vs. Eastern Washington
The Gators will reportedly try something new on kickoffs against the Eagles.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz runner sets all-time area 5K mark
Fairburn, GA—Buchholz senior Emerson Miller set a new all-time 5 kilometer cross country area best Saturday morning at the Asics Alexander Cross Country meet in Fairburn, Georgia. Miller’s time of 14:57.41 was the first time an area runner has run under 15 minutes and shattered the previous best time...
floridagators.com
Dudeney Advances to Qualifying Rounds at ITA All-American Championships
CARY, N.C. – Alicia Dudeney is advancing to the qualifying rounds at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's All-American Championships for the Gators after posting a perfect weekend during prequalifying competition. Continuing her strong performance in North Carolina, No. 119 Dudeney opened her Sunday with another victory at Cary Tennis Park....
Independent Florida Alligator
P.K. Yonge: A UF laboratory school with rich history
Before entering sixth grade, students at P.K. Yonge Developmental School have to make the jump from one side of Tumblin’ Creek to another. The waterway, which divides campus based on grade level, serves as a literal and symbolic bridge between the elementary and secondary school students. On the north side of the water stand students K-5, who wait until the final week of their fifth grade school year before they cross the walkway with their parents, signifying their transition into the next tier of their education.
Mysterious Fort Drane
When Sabrina Jarema bought her rural northwest Marion County farm more than 25 years ago, she had no inkling it had played a vital role in Florida’s hellish Second Seminole Indian War. That soon changed. Shortly after the professional fantasy illustrator and author moved to her 40-acre spread, she...
WCJB
Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local area escapes Hurricane Ian’s wrath
With damages expected to exceed $60 billion, Hurricane Ian will go down as “the big one” for many Floridians, but for North Central Florida, the storm’s final track left locals relieved. As Ian gained strength in the Caribbean, forecasts pegged landfall along the Nature Coast, including potentially...
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
WCJB
Trees fall in Starke downing power lines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm damage is impacting people all over North Central Florida. Starke police officers are reporting three fallen trees, and down power lines in the area. This is in three separate neighborhoods within the city. Police officers there are asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
WCJB
Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
WCJB
Trash services updates across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have some updates on trash collection and drop-off services around North Central Florida. For Gainesville residents, there is no regular Friday refuse collection for city residents. On Friday there’s trash and recycling pickup only for residents whose collection normally occurs Thursdays, and was suspended due to the storm.
All Methed Up: Florida Man And Woman Busted For Drugs While Snoozing In Their Car
A Florida man and woman chose the wrong street to stop on and take a snooze. According to deputies, on September 27, 2022, while patrolling the area of SW CR 232 in Gilchrist County, Deputy Jennifer Williams saw a suspicious vehicle that was parked on
