Gainesville, FL

floridagators.com

Richardson, Kitna Tag-Team Overmatched Eagles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Anthony Richardson threw a 75-yard touchdown pass on Florida's first offensive play. In the second quarter, the Gators' quarterback slow-jogged off the field after appearing to suffer some kind of lower-body injury. Six plays later, though, Richardson was back in the game and moving his team into the end zone, part of a run of a half-hundred-plus consecutive points and easy win for the home team.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Game Day: Florida vs Eastern Washington (SEC Network+, noon)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The last time the Florida Gators took the field they lost a big Southeastern Conference game to a big rival. The last time they stepped out of conference play they almost got stepped on, but snuck by with a victory. The last time they were supposed to play Eastern Washington, the game got swept away by COVID.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Kitna Kept Gators Moving When Called Into Action

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Heading into the matchup with Eastern Washington, Florida coach Billy Napier said last week in practice was the best his team's offense has looked all season, despite the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian. That was displayed Sunday in the Gators' 52-17 victory over the Eagles. While starting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators Ready for Windy City Classic

The two-day tournament starts on Monday at the Exmoor Country Club. Format: 54-Hole Tournament (36 on Tuesday and 18 on Wednesday) The Florida women's golf team heads takes a trip up to Chicago for the Windy Ctiy Classic starting Monday. TOURNAMENT HISTORY. The outing will mark the seventh appearance at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators' Goal: Increased Improvement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If we have learned anything four games into Billy Napier's tenure as Florida's head coach, it's that Saturdays will be compelling for the Orange & Blue faithful. Next up — a rare Sunday date. The Gators (2-2) host Eastern Washington (1-2) on Sunday afternoon at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Eastern Washington

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will host the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sunday October 2nd at 12:00 p.m. ET inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game was previously scheduled for Saturday, but was moved to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian. The game will serve as part of Family...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Dudeney Advances to Qualifying Rounds at ITA All-American Championships

CARY, N.C. – Alicia Dudeney is advancing to the qualifying rounds at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's All-American Championships for the Gators after posting a perfect weekend during prequalifying competition. Continuing her strong performance in North Carolina, No. 119 Dudeney opened her Sunday with another victory at Cary Tennis Park....
GAINESVILLE, FL

