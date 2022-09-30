ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

The Associated Press

Fan who caught Judge's 62nd HR unsure what he'll do with it

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets win their 100th game, lose the NL East

After the Braves lost on Monday and the Mets held on to win the first game of their doubleheader this afternoon, they needed to take care of business against the Nationals in the nightcap and pray that the lowly Marlins could steal another victory from the Braves tonight to keep the Mets’ chances at a division crown alive for another day.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Bungled

After the losses with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on the mound, the Mets needed a good performance from Chris Bassitt and the offense to avoid a sweep. They didn’t get it. Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, ESPN. When one of your...
Amazin' Avenue

From Complex To Queens, Episode 190: Reviewing our predictions

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. The Mets and the Braves depress the guys too much for a Promote, Extend, Trade topic this week, so they talk about the end of the 2022 minor league season and some of the standouts.
