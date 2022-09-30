Read full article on original website
'It was hard for me to cope... I wanted to go to my family!': Taulia Tagovailoa reveals he wanted to PULL OUT of his own college football game after watching his brother Tua's horrific concussion for Miami Dolphins
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has revealed he almost quit his own college football game after watching the sickening concussion sustained by his brother, Tua, during last Thursday night's game vs. Cincinnati. Tua was stretchered off and later hospitalized after enduring a brutal sack by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou. The...
