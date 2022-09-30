An ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach has excoriated his former NFL franchise for sending a player back onto the field on Sunday night with a concussion—the second such fumble in recent days.Just a week after concussion experts slammed the Miami Dolphins for seemingly putting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in harm’s way, Bucs tight end Cameron Brate slammed into receiver Chris Godwin and hit his head on the turf shortly before half-time in Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brate was “shaken up and slow to get up,” NBC’s Mike Tirico said during the broadcast. He was able to gingerly...

