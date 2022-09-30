ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

TheDailyBeast

‘Broken System’: Ex-Coach Fumes After Bucs Tight End Plays With a Concussion

An ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach has excoriated his former NFL franchise for sending a player back onto the field on Sunday night with a concussion—the second such fumble in recent days.Just a week after concussion experts slammed the Miami Dolphins for seemingly putting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in harm’s way, Bucs tight end Cameron Brate slammed into receiver Chris Godwin and hit his head on the turf shortly before half-time in Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brate was “shaken up and slow to get up,” NBC’s Mike Tirico said during the broadcast. He was able to gingerly...
Yardbarker

5 RBs Broncos Could Target to Avoid Melvin Gordon Fumbling

Losing to the Las Vegas Raiders sucks for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos would have held the top spot in the AFC West if they'd found a way to win on Sunday in Las Vegas, but, instead, they let the game slip through their hands, 32-23. Worse yet, the Broncos...
numberfire.com

Bills' Dawson Knox (foot) active for Week 4

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot) is available for Week 4's game against the Baltimore Ravens. As expected, Knox has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Ravens on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 4.3 targets against Baltimore. Knox's Week 4 projection includes...
