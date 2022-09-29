Read full article on original website
How these technology stocks fared in September?
The fast-growing technology sector delivered AU$167 billion for the Australian economy in 2020–21. During the half year ended 30 June 2022, Pivotal Systems registered a surge of 453% in EBITDA. HitiQ has been selected to offer concussion management technology on an exclusive basis in the Rugby League World Cup...
Kalkine : Which ASX mining and technology stocks trading in the green today?
In today's show we cover: DroneShield (ASX:DRO), Link Administration (ASX:LNK) and Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN). The S&P/ASX200 is up sharply today, gaining 135.00 points or 2.09% to 6,591.90 after setting a new 50-day low. The #top performing #stocks in this #index are Capricorn Metals, up 4.84% and Allkem, and 4.82%. Over the last five days, the index has #gained 1.47%, but is down 11.45% for the previous year. Sectors are mixed. 6 of 11 #sectors are lower over the last week, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little has changed, Consumer Staples is today's best-performing sector. Watch out this video for more and lets us know your thoughts in comment section.
Kalkine Media explores five earnings to watch this week
Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is likely to announce its Q4 FY22 earnings results on Tuesday, October 4. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) noted a 14 per cent jump in its Q4 FY22 net sales. ConAgra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) net sales rose over six per cent YoY in...
Two mortgage-related stocks to look at in October
After the mini-budget, the Bank of England has indicated that it may raise the interest rates once again in order to bring down the inflation rates. This has resulted in many of the mortgage providers withdrawning offers on several products. The mini-budget announced by Britain’s Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in September...
How are these ASX-gold stocks performing?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 3.75% up at 6,699.30 points on Tuesday (4 October 2022). All eleven significant sectors closed in green today. Information Technology sector led the gains. Materials sector closed 4.50% up at 15,895.70 points. Australian stock market index, S&P/ASX 200 opened higher on Tuesday (4 October 2022),...
Kalkine: Gold rallies as dollar yields retreat, ASX gold stocks to explore l Trending News
In today's trending segment, we are going to talk about gold rallying as dollar, yields retreat and silver soars over 8%. Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in comment sections.
Kalkine : Why is the US Dollar So Strong?
While almost every asset class has spiralled so far this year, the US dollar has gone from strength to strength. In fact, while stocks, bonds, securities and cryptocurrencies have declined rapidly the US Dollar Index is up 17 percent in 2022. But why is the US dollar performing so well?
IPO corner: Four ASX listings scheduled in October
The year 2022 has seen several challenges, such as the red-hot inflation. The IPO market has performed relatively weaker than in 2021. COVID-19 lockdowns earlier in the year, geopolitical tensions, and rising inflation have taken a toll on the ASX IPO market. As of 30 June 2022, fewer companies registered a listing date with the ASX compared to the corresponding period in 2021.
Five ASX shares which turned ex-dividend this week
More than AU$42 billion worth of dividends were announced in the recent ASX reporting season. Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past couple of months, providing income to ASX investors. According to CommSec, ASX 200-listed companies announced over AU$42 billion worth of dividends in the recent ASX reporting season.
FTSE 100 falls post tax plan U-turn
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Monday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing over 0.5 per cent. This happened after it was confirmed that the UK government would abandon its plans to eliminate the country’s top tax rate. This was a major U-turn taken by the government on a crucial fragment of its Budget proposals. With this the pound moved back toward $1.13. UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng referred to the 45p tax rate as a distraction.
Up 44%, why are Cygnus (ASX:CY5) shares skyrocketing?
Cygnus appoints David Southam as its non-executive director for initial period. From mid-February, Southam will take up the responsibilities of managing director. The company expects to begin with 10,000m drilling program at Pontax Central. Share price of Cygnus Gold Ltd (ASX:CY5) is heading north today (4 October 2022) after the...
Why are DEXs gaining more popularity?
According to research from a Citi report, DEXs have grown faster than CEXs over the past two years. Citi highlights that the gap will likely widen, considering users prefer to avoid their more onerous KYC procedures. The year 2022 has been a tutumulous year for cryptocurrencies. Not only has the...
Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) share price up over 8%; here’s why
Core Lithium’s shares rose sharply in the early trade. At 11:11 AM (AEST), Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.13, up 6.32%, or 0.067. The company on Monday announced that it had has raised AU$100 million via a share placement. The share price of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO)...
Why is Soul Patts (ASX:SOL) in news today?
Washington H Soul Pattinson has agreed to extend a term loan facility for Electro Optic Systems. Under the extension deal, WHSP will provide EOS with an AU$20 million one-year working capital facility. EOS specialises in advanced defence, space, and communications technologies. Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) announced today (4...
How are BHP shares faring on ASX?
BHP shares have been witnessing a bullish momentum today (4 October 2022), following the broader market. In a month, BHP shares have outperformed the broader market ASX 200, by reporting a rise of approximately 4%. In past five years, the share price has zoomed up by 48%. Shares of the...
ASX 200 opens higher; materials, energy, tech gain
Australian share market opened higher on Monday. The ASX 200 rose sharply today, gaining 134.10 points or 2.08% to 6,591.00 at the open. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.46%. Australian share market opened higher on Monday after Wall Street rose sharply overnight, with all three major...
What is metaverse? Five crypto tokens you must know about
Decentraland (MANA) has two tokens within its ecosystem. ApeCoin's (APE) max supply is one billion. Ceek VR (CEEK) hit its all-time high on November 29, 2021. The increasing interests of several investors and the growing number of crypto enthusiasts around the globe have been witnessed in recent times. In addition to that, it has also emerged a flurry of new trends, that includes Web 3.0, metaverse, etc., that have attracted crypto market enthusiasts. However, the crypto market has declined rapidly this year and is going through tough times.
Kalkine: Is now the time to start exploring Xero shares (ASX:XRO)?
Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) is a New-Zealand based Information Technology company. The company is known for developing cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses. In its 2022 financial year results, the company's operating revenue grew by 29% year on year to $1.1 billion. The company's core accounting revenue increased by 23%, while platform revenue increased by 113% during the 2022 financial year.
Amazon freezes corporate hiring in retail
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring for its retail business amid a period of slow growth for the tech giant.
UK's manufacturing output falls for 3rd straight month: Stocks to eye
UK's manufacturing output contracted for the third month in a row in September. The PMI for the month was recorded at 48.4, slightly above August's 47.3 but still below the threshold of 50. Amid the uncertain economic conditions and rising prices, the UK's manufacturing sector has seen another month of...
