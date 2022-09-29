In today's show we cover: DroneShield (ASX:DRO), Link Administration (ASX:LNK) and Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN). The S&P/ASX200 is up sharply today, gaining 135.00 points or 2.09% to 6,591.90 after setting a new 50-day low. The #top performing #stocks in this #index are Capricorn Metals, up 4.84% and Allkem, and 4.82%. Over the last five days, the index has #gained 1.47%, but is down 11.45% for the previous year. Sectors are mixed. 6 of 11 #sectors are lower over the last week, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little has changed, Consumer Staples is today's best-performing sector. Watch out this video for more and lets us know your thoughts in comment section.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO