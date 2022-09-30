Read full article on original website
Residents In North Audubon Issued Boil Advisory Until Further Notice
The City of Audubon issued a boil advisory Tuesday evening after several residences on the north side of town lost water services. The homes falling under the order include Division Street north of Broadway Street and the area north of Northwestern Avenue between U.S. Highway 71 and Division Street. All water to be used for consumption, including making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes, should be boiled for at least one minute before use, or alternatives, such as bottled water, should be used. The boil order for this area will remain in effect until further notice. Individuals with questions should contact Audubon City Hall by calling 712-563-3269.
CCSD Board Of Education Discussed Multiple Policy Changes Regarding Explicate Reading Material In The Media Centers At Monday’s Work Session
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education work session drew a crowd as they wanted to hear what board members had to say about policies in place within the district. At previous meetings, the board was approached about reading material depicting sexual content within the libraries. At Monday’s work session, board members discussed seven policies concerning how books in the school’s Media Centers are deemed appropriate for kids to read. Board President Cindy Johnson gave the rest of the board her thoughts.
250th Street South Of Hamlin Closed Through Oct. 17 For Bridge Repairs
Beginning today (Monday), an approximately quarter-mile stretch of 250th Street south of Hamlin will be closed to thru traffic for two weeks for bridge repairs. Crews will be working on the roadway between Jay Place and U.S. Highway 71 through Monday, Oct 17 and will remain impassable for the project’s duration. Motorists can avoid the construction area by utilizing Highway 44 and Jay Place through Hamlin. Individuals with questions about this or other road construction projects in Audubon County can contact the Audubon County Road Department using the contact points included below.
St. Anthony Chronic Care Center Is Hosting A Free Event in Just Under Two Weeks
The St. Anthony Chronic Care Center invites individuals to attend a free event in Carroll. The diabetes education event is on Wednesday, October 12, at the Carrollton Event Centre. There are two parts to this event, with everything getting kicked off at 5:00 p.m. The first part is a social hour with appetizers, and participants can browse medical vendor displays. The education part begins at 6:00 p.m. and runs till 7:00 p.m. Individuals will hear from expert staff from the St. Anthony Chronic Care Center. Food will be provided along with a Q&A section. Pre-registration is required. A link to the form can be found included with this story on our website.
Glidden-Ralston Community Members Are Invited To A Listening Session With Glidden-Ralston Principal Julie Graber
The Glidden-Ralston (GR) Community School District (CSD) is inviting families and community members to a listening session tomorrow (Tuesday) with Principal Julie Graber. Principal Graber will be available to listen to what individuals have to say about the school district. There will be four times available, each a half hour long starting at 4:00 p.m. with the last one beginning at 6:00 p.m. The sessions will take place at the Glidden Public Library in the Meeting Room. This information will be used in conjunction with staff and student listening sessions to help inform some goals and an action plan to make Glidden-Ralston the best that it can be for students, staff, and families. Individuals who cannot make Tuesday’s event will have a second opportunity to speak on Tuesday, October 18.
Susie Boles Is On The Ballot For County Recorder At The November 8 Election
Susie Boles is the current Carroll County Deputy Recorder, running against Republican incumbent, Ashten Wittrock, in the upcoming election. Carroll County residents will have the chance to hear from Boles on why she should become the new County Recorder at the Carroll Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum in just over a week. Boles explains why she is running for election.
Michael Hugeback of Wall Lake
Mass of Christian Burial for 50-year-old Michael Hugeback of Wall Lake will be held 11:00 A.M, Friday, October 7 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake with burial in the Wall Lake Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 P.M., Thursday, October 6 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wall Lake with a Rosary at 3:30 P.M. and a Prayer Service at 7:00 P.M. He passed away Sunday, October 2 in Missouri.
No Injuries Reported Following A Semi Vs. Car Accident In Jefferson Monday Morning
The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a semi vs car accident early yesterday (Monday) morning. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 7:58 a.m. A 2006 Peterbilt Semi owned by Schroeder Farming Inc. of Vail and operated by Tanner Hardman of Wall Lake was southbound on North Elm Street in the inside lane. A vehicle in front of the semi was signaling to turn left onto Central Ave. Authorities say Hardman was not going to slow down in time, so the semi attempted to switch lanes and collided with a 2013 Ford Econoline Van owned and operated by Amy Purdie of Jefferson. The Purdie vehicle was leaving the posted stop sign at Central Ave and was turning to the south in the outside lane. No injuries were reported at the scene. The Purdie van sustained disabling damage valued at $5,000, while the Peterbilt reported $500 in damages. Hardman was cited for failure to stop and assure clear distance ahead.
Court Denies Resentencing Request From Ida Grove Man Convicted Of Theft From DMACC Construction Site
A motion for reconsideration of sentence from an Ida Grove man convicted of stealing equipment from a construction site in Carroll in spring 2021 has been denied. According to Carroll County District Court records, 39-year-old Craig Douglas Van Osdol was sentenced in May to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, a class D felony. Authorities say Van Osdol stole a trailer and welder valued at approximately $9,000 from a Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus construction site in March 2021. The court denied Van Osdol’s request for reconsideration due to the defendant’s lengthy criminal history, which included eight prior felony convictions on drug trafficking, theft, and burglary charges. Van Osdol is currently in custody at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility with a tentative discharge date of Aug. 18, 2024.
Lake City Administrator, Former LCPD Officer Accused Of Lying On ILEA Certifications Plead Not Guilty
A former Lake City police officer and current Lake City Administrator accused of lying on Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification documents have been scheduled for trial later this fall. According to Calhoun County District Court records, Lake City Administrator, 57-year-old Eric Wood, filed not guilty pleas Friday to felonious misconduct in office, two counts of perjury, and two counts of suborning perjury, class D felonies, and obstructing prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor. Forty-five-year-old Anthony Snyder, a former Lake City Police Department officer, pled not guilty to perjury and felonious misconduct in office. Both men’s jury trials are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Calhoun County District Court. A motion for continuance from a third man charged in the case, 46-year-old Aaron Alspach, who also previously served on the Lake City Police Department, has been approved. His arraignment hearing was rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 17. The three men were arrested last month following a nearly year-long investigation by the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the Calhoun County Attorney’s Office regarding Snyder’s and Alspach’s law enforcement qualifications.
Carroll Woman Arrested On Felony Theft Warrant
A Carroll woman wanted on a felony theft warrant was taken into custody Sunday by the Carroll Police Department. According to Carroll County District Court Records, 32-year-old Nicole Renee Sanchez was booked into the Carroll County jail for second-degree theft, a class D felony. A police affidavit alleges Sanchez stole belongings worth an estimated $3,250 while in Des Moines on Sept. 19 and 20. A GPS device with the belongings traced the materials back to Sanchez’s home, and at least one of the missing items was recovered at her residence. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. Sanchez was released from custody earlier this week on a promise to appear at future court hearings.
