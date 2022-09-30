Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning
Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
radionwtn.com
Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
westkentuckystar.com
State police announce traffic checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Police Officer Stefanie Adams graduates TN Law Enforcement Training Academy
Martin Police Officer Stefanie Adams graduated Friday from Basic Police School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. Martin Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says Officer Adams completed 12 weeks of training and will be returning to the Martin Police Department to resume her field training where she is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
WBBJ
Dyersburg’s DOT Foods to donate $20k worth of food to local pantries
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A national company is hosting a kick-off celebration for thousands of dollars worth of food being donated to local pantries. DOT Foods‘ distribution center in Dyersburg is diversifying $20,000 worth of products through their Neighbor-to-Neighbor program. Local recipients include the Dyersburg Christian Center, Salvation Army...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man
An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
RELATED PEOPLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
kbsi23.com
2 teens injured after hit by vehicle in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two teenagers were injured after they were struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in McCracken County. It happened about 7:16 p.m. Paducah 911 received a 911 call regarding a vehicle striking two people in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. Deputies...
westkentuckystar.com
The crash that closed Old Mayfield Road Wednesday involved two juveniles
A crash that shut down Old Mayfield Road on Wednesday evening involved a vehicle and two pedestrians. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said that the crash occurred just before 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield near Rosewood Drive. The Collision Reconstruction Unit of the McCracken County Sheriff's...
westkentuckystar.com
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri
A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
KFVS12
2 juveniles hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, Sept. 28. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says they were 15 and 17 years old. MCSO responded to the call at 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Old...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission
Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
radionwtn.com
Packing Fresh Groceries For Saturday’s Mobile Pantry
Camden, Tenn.–Seven volunteers, including Sheila Stigall of Paris, above, packed 2,000 pounds of squash in bags that will be distributed for the Mobile Food Distribution in Paris this weekend. The volunteers were working at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden. Elyse Bell said, “The produce was fresh from the garden and will provide vitamin rich food for hundreds of families. Giving God thanks for the harvest.” The free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. or until the groceries run out. No income or sign-up requirements. It is a drive-thru event, in the Brewer Street church parking lot. (Elyse Bell photo).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah woman
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/22 – 09/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
KFVS12
Arrest in Caruthersville Murder
A Florida couple is making use of their time while stranded in the bootheel. They are collecting items for those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Shooting sends 1 to hospital, 2 arrested after police chase. Updated:...
westkentuckystar.com
Drug trafficking investigation nets one arrest in Paducah
A drug trafficking investigation in Paducah nets one arrest. Detectives from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office were tipped off to drug activity and began an investigation. Undercover officers were allegedly able to purchase drugs from 37-year-old Joshua K. Averitt of Spruce Street. Friday, Averitt was pulled over near 28th and...
Comments / 0