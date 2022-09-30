ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday, FL

14 Best Restaurants in Tampa, FL

The city of Tampa is located west of the state, along the Gulf of Mexico. It boasts a rich history that includes pirates, Spanish conquistadors, and Cuban immigrants. Tampa is known for having some of the best restaurants to dine. In fact, it is one of the top vacation destinations in America.
TAMPA, FL
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
ORLANDO, FL
Hulkster And Ripped Clearwater Cop Headlock

Hulkster And Ripped Clearwater Cop Headlock . As the Clearwater Police Department says under the pic, “You never know who you’ll run into after a hurricane”. In a moment of welcome relief from the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian last week, a Clearwater police officer ran across Hulk Hogan and posed quickly for a pose with the wrestling legend and TV reality star.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Solid Waste department resumes collection services

TAMPA — City of Tampa solid waste services and operations will resume regularly scheduled collection Monday, Oct. 3. Resumption of all services excludes the department's bulky waste service, Solid Waste Enhanced Environmental Program, also known as SWEEP. All residential curbside collection is resuming normally scheduled services beginning Monday. Residential...
TAMPA, FL
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Luke Bryan Shares Major Announcement Amid Hurricane Ian

Country star Luke Bryan was forced to postpone a trio of Florida tour dates due to Hurricane Ian. The American Idol judge had dates planned in Estero, West Palm Beach, and Tampa scheduled for this week. They have all been delayed until early November. Bryan's Thursday show at Hertz Arena...
TAMPA, FL
Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims

If you have been spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, there are lots of opportunities to give your time or make donations to help others. Ian Response Fund: A coalition of grassroots organizations has launched the IanResponse.org fund to address urgent needs of impacted communities and provide aid throughout the state to quickly address shortfalls. This fund is anchored by a coalition of on-the-ground organizations who came together in the wake of Hurricane Irma, including Florida Rising, Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition, FL Jobs With Justice, and Faith in Florida. IanResponse.org.
FLORIDA STATE
Wu-Tang Clan elevates Tampa to a “N.Y. State of Mind”

On September 21st. the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa was filled with a flock of golden birds, everyone came in rocking Wu-Tang gear. All through the parking lot, you could hear people blasting Busta Rhymes, Nas and Wu-Tang Clan, amped up getting the party started. Once everyone got into the amphitheater, DJ Scratch dropped the beat with bass so loud you can feel it in your chest and playing all the hits that took everyone back to the 90s. Scratch showed everyone where he got his namesake, as the award-winning hip hop disc jockey scratched up the beats, had everyone bobbing their heads and even blew early attendees away as he continued to scratch without hands!
TAMPA, FL
Garbage Collection To Resume Friday In Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – City of Tampa residential garbage collection will resume tomorrow morning, Friday, September 30, for those who receive normal collection service on Friday. Please place all Yard Waste Debris curbside as soon as possible. Keep all debris curbside until collected. Yard waste collection is
TAMPA, FL

