Locally-Owned Dine-In Bodega to Open in Winter Haven
The in-house meal offering will include sandwiches, hummus plates, soups, salads, shareable plates, along with a selection of beer and wine.
Where to get a free meal and other assistance in Tampa Bay
Kitchens and food banks are serving meals throughout the Tampa Bay area.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tampa, FL
The city of Tampa is located west of the state, along the Gulf of Mexico. It boasts a rich history that includes pirates, Spanish conquistadors, and Cuban immigrants. Tampa is known for having some of the best restaurants to dine. In fact, it is one of the top vacation destinations in America.
995qyk.com
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
995qyk.com
Hulkster And Ripped Clearwater Cop Headlock
Hulkster And Ripped Clearwater Cop Headlock . As the Clearwater Police Department says under the pic, “You never know who you’ll run into after a hurricane”. In a moment of welcome relief from the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian last week, a Clearwater police officer ran across Hulk Hogan and posed quickly for a pose with the wrestling legend and TV reality star.
tampabeacon.com
Tampa Solid Waste department resumes collection services
TAMPA — City of Tampa solid waste services and operations will resume regularly scheduled collection Monday, Oct. 3. Resumption of all services excludes the department's bulky waste service, Solid Waste Enhanced Environmental Program, also known as SWEEP. All residential curbside collection is resuming normally scheduled services beginning Monday. Residential...
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
fox13news.com
After Hurricane Ian changes track, some in Bay Area feel mix of relief, guilt
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area residents stocked up on essentials and prepared their homes for the worst. Then, we watched as Hurricane Ian shifted southeast, and while that pared the Tampa Bay area, Southwest Florida was ravaged. It left many in our area with a mix of feelings like...
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Yard waste and adjusted trash pickup times for Tampa following Hurricane Ian
Oh yes. the garbage man can!
Popculture
Luke Bryan Shares Major Announcement Amid Hurricane Ian
Country star Luke Bryan was forced to postpone a trio of Florida tour dates due to Hurricane Ian. The American Idol judge had dates planned in Estero, West Palm Beach, and Tampa scheduled for this week. They have all been delayed until early November. Bryan's Thursday show at Hertz Arena...
fox4now.com
LIST: What food to save and what to throw out after a power outage
TAMPA, Fla. — Is the food in the refrigerator and freezer safe after a power outage? Use these charts from FoodSafety.gov as a guide to determine what to keep and what to throw out. Type of FoodHeld above 40 °F for more than 2 hours. Meat, poultry, seafood.
tampabeacon.com
Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims
If you have been spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, there are lots of opportunities to give your time or make donations to help others. Ian Response Fund: A coalition of grassroots organizations has launched the IanResponse.org fund to address urgent needs of impacted communities and provide aid throughout the state to quickly address shortfalls. This fund is anchored by a coalition of on-the-ground organizations who came together in the wake of Hurricane Irma, including Florida Rising, Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition, FL Jobs With Justice, and Faith in Florida. IanResponse.org.
Eighth In Series: Orbs Photographed In The Skies Over Florida
By: Phillip Davis Part eight of the series continues with two more sets of Orbs photographed on April 27 2020. Two identical unprocessed photographs contain eight Orbs that I pulled from the original and processed for best clarity. What is a UFO? Simply put a UFO
Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix store reopen?
Publix said Thursday that it had decided to reopen some stores in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Lake, Hernando, Manatee and Osceola counties.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Wu-Tang Clan elevates Tampa to a “N.Y. State of Mind”
On September 21st. the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa was filled with a flock of golden birds, everyone came in rocking Wu-Tang gear. All through the parking lot, you could hear people blasting Busta Rhymes, Nas and Wu-Tang Clan, amped up getting the party started. Once everyone got into the amphitheater, DJ Scratch dropped the beat with bass so loud you can feel it in your chest and playing all the hits that took everyone back to the 90s. Scratch showed everyone where he got his namesake, as the award-winning hip hop disc jockey scratched up the beats, had everyone bobbing their heads and even blew early attendees away as he continued to scratch without hands!
WATCH: Transformers blow up in Riverview after Ian
Several transformers blew up in Riverview on Thursday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Garbage Collection To Resume Friday In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – City of Tampa residential garbage collection will resume tomorrow morning, Friday, September 30, for those who receive normal collection service on Friday. Please place all Yard Waste Debris curbside as soon as possible. Keep all debris curbside until collected. Yard waste collection is
Land O’Lakes faces toughest test of the season Monday night vs. district foe Mitchell
LAND O’ LAKES, FLORIDA- It’s a slightly breezy Saturday morning and Land O’ Lakes head coach Dan Goodspeed was walking around John Benedetto Field cutting the ends of zip ties. The zip ties were to hold on signs ahead of Monday night’s district contest against the Mitchell Mustangs and the ...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
