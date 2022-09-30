Read full article on original website
West Pasco residents relieved, reflect on realities of coastal Florida living in wake of Ian
“We escaped.” “We dodged the bullet.” “We were lucky.”. Those were the thoughts of a few West Pasco residents as they cleaned up, took down boards and dragged sandbags away from their doorsteps as Hurricane Ian entered the Atlantic, leaving a battered Florida behind it last week.
Volunteers needed to keep Hillsborough trails intact
If you enjoy the variety of trails Hillsborough County has to offer, the Conservation and Environmental Lands Management staff could use your help. Volunteers are needed to join the County Associated Trail Stewards, also known as the Trail CATS, a program designed to improve the hiking and equestrian trails all within the Hillsborough County Nature Preserves. There are three levels of involvement that can be led by individuals or include family participation.
Wesley Chapel community calendar
WESLEY CHAPEL — The New River Library is at 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.pascolibraries.org or call 813-788-6375 for details about programs. Here is a schedule of upcoming events. Thursday, Sept. 29, 6 to 7 p.m. — Yarn for a Cause: Join the yarn group in the...
Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims
If you have been spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, there are lots of opportunities to give your time or make donations to help others. Ian Response Fund: A coalition of grassroots organizations has launched the IanResponse.org fund to address urgent needs of impacted communities and provide aid throughout the state to quickly address shortfalls. This fund is anchored by a coalition of on-the-ground organizations who came together in the wake of Hurricane Irma, including Florida Rising, Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition, FL Jobs With Justice, and Faith in Florida. IanResponse.org.
Cotee River Bike Fest rides again this weekend
NEW PORT RICHEY – The Cotee River Bike Fest will be held on Oct. 7-9 with music on two stages, food, drinks, and vendors. Fire & Iron MC will again lead the poker run starting at Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Oct. 8. This year’s bands will include Jasmine Cain, Symmetry,...
For Leonidas Chocolates, Wesley Chapel is home sweet home
WESLEY CHAPEL — Chocolate is one of those comforting foods that you don’t need a special occasion to enjoy, and a specialty chocolate shop opens its doors this weekend at the Shops at Wiregrass, offering an excuse to indulge a little. Treat yourself to a variety of flavors,...
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
FOREST HILLS — Volunteers in three different groups from the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church have been working for more than six months to create unique home decorations and gifts for its 23rd Holiday Bazaar. Forest Hills Presbyterian Church will host its 23rd Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2...
Hillsborough County Head Start and Early Head Start will close Monday, reopen Tuesday
All Hillsborough County Head Start and Early Head Start Centers will close on Monday, Oct. 3, for children and families to allow for staff to assess and cleanup the centers. All Head Start and Early Head Start Centers will reopen at their regular time on Tuesday, Oct. 4, for normal operations with children and families.
New Citrus Park restaurant seeks to mix ocean, urban
CITRUS PARK — A new dining experience is coming to the neighborhood. The SeaGlass Tavern, 11935 Sheldon Road, Tampa, will offer rustic and bold dishes that bring a touch of comfort food and a mix of favorites from the land and the sea. Claudia Johnson, owner of this new endeavor and of the adjacent Grand Hacienda restaurant, anticipates opening in the last week of October or first week of November. Almost everything is ready except for the alcohol permit.
Tampa Solid Waste department resumes collection services
TAMPA — City of Tampa solid waste services and operations will resume regularly scheduled collection Monday, Oct. 3. Resumption of all services excludes the department's bulky waste service, Solid Waste Enhanced Environmental Program, also known as SWEEP. All residential curbside collection is resuming normally scheduled services beginning Monday. Residential...
Looking Ahead: Upcoming A&E events around Tampa Bay
• Jen Fulwiler, Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. • Il Volo, Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.75....
Musician partners with photographers for unique Carrollwood concert
CARROLLWOOD — In school, musician Daniel Kelly chased his passion for composing and playing music. Today, he tours around the world, evoking a range of emotions with his concerts. Kelly will be performing at the Carrollwood Cultural Center on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. in collaboration with the...
