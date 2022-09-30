ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, TN

radionwtn.com

UC Tornadoes Suffer First Loss Of Season

Nick Markle immediately put Union City’s first loss into perspective. “Every regular season goal we had is still attainable and right in front of us,” the Tornado head coach said after his third-ranked team was beaten 47-20 by reigning Class 2A state champion Westview Friday night. The loss...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning

Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
DRESDEN, TN
radionwtn.com

Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER

Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
newsleaderonline.com

Fairest of the Fair queen is Brooklyn Polinski

The 2022 Miss Fairest of the Fair royalty was crowned Sept. 19 at the Carroll County Civic Center. The queen is Brooklyn Polinski, 18, of Atwood, daughter of Jessica Estes and Tony Polinski. She was crowned by Anna Claire Batte of Bruceton, 2019 Fairest of the Fair, who is a student at UTM. There has not been any pageants since 2019 at the fair.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Chamber Staff Meets With Fishing Icon Bill Dance

Paris, Tenn.–Paris-Henry County Chamber staff Travis McLeese and Kasey Muench met fishing industry icon Bill Dance at the Governor’s Conference for Tennessee Tourism in Memphis today. The group discussed the newly launched “Bill Dance Signature Lakes” program that will bring significant investment to Kentucky Lake and other lakes throughout the state.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Four New Advocates Join Henry County CASA

Paris, Tenn.–Four new volunteer advocates were sworn in to the Henry County CASA team this week. CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates and the volunteers advocate for children who are abused and neglected. CASA Executive Director Tas Smith said they welcomed Dan Boudrie, Kathryn McDonald, Patsy Barrow and Judy...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
MISSOURI STATE
radionwtn.com

Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival Off To Good Start

Tiptonville, Tenn.–The 51st annual Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival is off to a big start with large crowds already on the grounds. Over 200 vendors are set up and thousands of visitors are expected. The Festival is at the state park at 2595 State Route 21E, Tiptonville. For more info, call the Park Office (731) 253-8003. The festival continues all day today and Sunday. The kettle corn vendor in photo is just one of many vendors this year. (Reelfoot Lake photo).
TIPTONVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission

Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Martin Police Officer Stefanie Adams graduates TN Law Enforcement Training Academy

Martin Police Officer Stefanie Adams graduated Friday from Basic Police School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. Martin Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says Officer Adams completed 12 weeks of training and will be returning to the Martin Police Department to resume her field training where she is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Flea market returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local flea market hits the fairgrounds. Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market was held this weekend. A large number of vendors were in attendance with a lot of the community there to be seen. The vendors there had a great deal to offer. There was food, beauty...
JACKSON, TN
weatherboy.com

Weak Quake Rattles Western Tennessee, Near New Madrid Seismic Zone Center

According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled portions of western Tennessee today in a region not far from the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is centered under New Madrid County, Missouri. The earthquake struck at 9:04 am this morning and was rated as a weak magnitude 1.6 event. The epicenter was roughly 3 km deep and struck just under 2 miles southwest of Ridgely, Tennessee. As is usually the case with seismic events rated under a 2.0 magnitude, USGS reported that no one used their “Did you feel it? tool on their website to report the event. Today’s earthquake follows a similar earthquake which struck on September 25, ending a 5 day pause in which no earthquakes were recorded in the state.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
radionwtn.com

Pumpkin Village: Star Gourds Opens Today

Union City, Tenn.–Make plans to visit “Pumpkin Village: Star Gourds” at Discovery Park. It’s open today through October 31 during regular operating hours and is free with museum and park admission or membership. Sponsors of 2022 Pumpkin Village at Discovery Park are ATA and H&R Agri-Power.
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
JACKSON, TN
westkentuckystar.com

State police announce traffic checkpoints

Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
newsleaderonline.com

WRECK ON HIGHWAY 22

A 1998 International 490 truck loaded with grain overturned Sept. 19 shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 22 near Mayo Bottom. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher Hampton, 49, of Wildersville, was traveling southbound when the truck exited the right edge of the roadway. The report said the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was injured, although the THP report did not say to what hospital he was taken for treatment. Photo by Ray Nanney.
WILDERSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

One downtown gets a spooky head start on Halloween

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–Disney’s Halloween has come to Haywood in downtown Brownsville, and you can see characters from Disney, such as Descendants, or even Hocus Pocus. Brittany Beaver, the Director of Main Street for Brownsville in Haywood County, shares the purpose behind the festival. “We wanted to bring a Halloween...
BROWNSVILLE, TN

